NFF Await World Cup Fate Ahead Play-Offs

There is growing confidence within the Nigeria Football Federation that the Super Eagles could receive another lifeline in their bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, as the country awaits FIFA’s verdict on a protest against DR Congo, Tidesports source reports.

After losing the final of the African play-offs to DR Congo on penalties in Morocco last November, Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico were rekindled following a protest by the NFF, alleging that DR Congo fielded ineligible players during the series.

The intercontinental play-offs are scheduled to take place from March 26 to 31 in Mexico, where DR Congo have been drawn to face the winner of the tie between New Caledonia and Jamaica for a chance to claim one of the two available World Cup slots.

As the play-offs draw closer, a verdict from FIFA is expected soon, and the NFF remains confident in the process.

We are still waiting for them to reach out to us,” NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, told Tidesports source reports.

“We believe that we have a chance; that is why we petitioned. If we knew we didn’t have a chance, we wouldn’t have petitioned. That is our submission — it is now left to FIFA to decide,” he added.

Nigeria’s protest is hinged on the alleged illegal switch of nationality by some DR Congo players.

According to FIFA statutes, a player may request to change the association they are eligible to represent only once. The process requires a written and substantiated application, carried out in line with domestic regulations and approved by FIFA’s Players’ Status Committee.

While FIFA requires a player to hold a passport of the new nation they wish to represent — even if they also possess another passport — this is not the case under Congolese law, which forbids its citizens from holding dual nationality.