Falcon Players Prepare For Title Defense 

1 day ago

Falcons Line up before a match.

Ajibade returned to first-team action three weeks ago after being sidelined with injury since November.

Since joining the club in the summer, the Super Falcons star has made nine league appearances, providing one assist, but she is yet to open her goal-scoring account.

However, her influence on the pitch is undeniable. She recently led other Super Falcons players in the International Federation of Football History and Statistics Women’s Africa XI.

On Sunday, Super Falcons goalkeeper Nnadozie made four saves from seven shots faced, but it was not enough to prevent Brighton from losing 3-2 to West Ham United in the Women’s Super League.

It marked a second consecutive league defeat for Brighton Women, leaving them with just one win in their last five games. The goalkeeper has kept four clean sheets in 13 games since arriving in England in the summer.

Like Ajibade, Nnadozie was also named in the IFFHS CAF Women’s XI, reflecting her reputation as one of Africa’s leading goalkeepers through her performances for Nigeria, former club Paris FC, and current side Brighton & Hove Albion, where she has combined consistent shot-stopping with leadership responsibilities in 2025.

Defenders Michelle Alozie and Ashleigh Plumptre were also named in the IFFHS Africa XI defence.

Alozie, who recently switched from Houston Dash to Chicago Stars FC, is still warming up for the new season in the United States, as is the star of the 2024 WAFCON, Esther Okoronkwo, who is based in Canada.

Falcons’ build-up tournament

Meanwhile, the Super Falcons will begin their build-up to the 2026 tournament by competing in a four-nation West African tournament scheduled to take place in Abidjan later this month.

The team has confirmed participation in the invitational competition, organised by the West African Football Union (WAFU) B, which will run from February 27 to March 7, 2026, in Ivory Coast.

The tournament will feature four teams that have all qualified for WAFCON 2026, with hosts Ivory Coast joined by Nigeria, Ghana and Senegal.

The mini-tournament is expected to serve as a final competitive test for the teams, ending just 10 days before the start of the WAFCON finals in Morocco.

Although there are still some uncertainties surrounding the tournament — following the hosts’ reported request for postponement — the 2026 WAFCON is scheduled to run from March 17 to April 3, 2026.

Defending champions Nigeria have been drawn in Group C alongside Zambia, Egypt and debutants Malawi.

 

SWAN Rivers Set-up Five Functional Committees

20 hours ago

February 13, 2026

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria ( SWAN) Rivers State Chapter has set up five standing working committees on Tuesday, in its general congress.

The  Chairman of the association, Cyril Dum Wite, while setting up the committees said the reason was to ensure that SWAN in Rivers chapter is active and to carry every member along.
According to him, his administration is an all inclusive and open door policy, adding that only executive members cannot achieve the desired achievements and want every member to be involved.
“We set up these committees to ensure the association is active and carry every member along so that we can achieve our desired goal.
“You are aware only executive members cannot make real success, that is why we must involve every member.
“Besides, my administration is all inclusive and open door policy”, Dum Wite said.
The Secretary of SWAN Rivers chapter, Comrade Tonye Orabere, while inaugurating the committees urge members of various committees to take their responsibilities serious.
He further advised them to put in their best so that the association in the State will vibrant, active and achieve set goals.
“I urge every committee member to take the responsibilities of your committee seriously, you know SWAN Rivers is one of the most vibrant chapters in Nigeria, so please let us maintain that” Com. Orabere said.
Responding on behalf the committees members, the Chairman of SWAN WEEK/AWARD Committee and National Ex-officio, China Acheru, assured members that they will not fail the association, as they will carry out their functions adequately and deligently.
The committees and members are; SWAN WEEK/AWARD COMMITTEE
China Acheru – Chairman
Emeka Dennar- Secretary
Ufuoma Idasirue – member
Martins Giadom – Member
Florence Ibisiki – Member
MENTORSHIP COMMITTEE
Vice Chairman – Evang . Obum Akawor- Chairman
Com. Tonye Orabere – Secretary
Amb. Didi Phina Ojogwu
Member
Francis Edookor – member
Emeka Dennar – member
WORKSHOP/ SEMINAR COMMITTEE
Carl Orakwue – Chairman
Ufuoma Egbamuno- secretary
Amb. Jim Opiki – member
Christian Osakwe.            – member
Pst. Ibikari Kala Ogolo – member
SPORTS/RECREATION COMMITTEE
Viura Lezigha – Chairman
Faith Oluchi.  – secretary
Kalu Mba – member
Kwame Victor Sampong- member
Williams Birai – member
WELFARE COMMITTEE
Amb. Didi Phina Ojogwu  – Chairman
Sotonye Jamaica- Secretary
Kalu Mba- member
Tonye Orabere
‘NTF Will Build On Davis Cup Success For Brighter Future’

21 hours ago

February 13, 2026

NIGERIA had one of its brightest days in international tennis on Sunday, February 8, 2026, when its team defeated Uzbekistan 3-1 to qualify for the Davis Cup World Group 11.

At the playoff held at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan, the team of Canice Abua, Michael Emmanuel, Daniel Adeleye, and Abubakar Yusuf was majestic as they restored Nigeria’s hope in a sport that once gave the country so much joy.

Speaking after the final game, Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF) President, Victor Ochei, said the Davis Cup feat is the stepping stone to better days in the sport, adding that the federation has set up programmes that will help the budding talents across the country play at the same level as their counterparts in other tennis-developed countries.

Ochei said: “The whole aim of having this new board is to lift the sport to the level we used to be. I tell you, tennis is taking a new shape in Nigeria. We are putting everything and anything to make that work happen.”

Ochei said that the NTF has looked at sponsorships and how to get the emerging players compete at the same level with their peers elsewhere, adding that the federation is working on organising local competitions and helping the players to compete in international championships.

“We believe that with what we are doing now, sponsors will come to us to organise new competitions. But beyond that, there’s a strategic growth development plan, a 10-year development plan, which the board is working on.

“The programme will ensure that we catch them young. This is because we believe that to create champions, we must start grooming them early. The champions you are seeing today were those groomed yesterday.”

“The process of building new champions will include building the coaches, the players, the infrastructure and sensitising the parents so that we can start catching them as young as age five to six.

“By the time that we groom them through 10 years of training, at age 15, 16, you will see fantastic professional players.”

To achieve the federation’s plans, Ochei admits that the NTF needs a lot of investment, adding that the board is working at realising the funds quietly and tenaciously.

The NTF president acknowledged the contributions of former international stars like Nduka Odizor and Sadiq Abdullahi to the bid to rejuvenate Nigerian tennis, adding that NTF is open to collaborating with former players who know what it takes to play at the highest level of the sport.

He said, “Nduka Odizor is around as one of our VIP personalities. He has been psyching up the boys in the battle with Uzbekistan. He will not enter the court to play, but his mere presence is enough motivation to the boys, who will want to be like him in the future.

“You see, the type of support the Odizors, the Imonities and the Abdullahis got in their time is no longer there, but we are revamping it with the support of our stakeholders in the Diaspora.

“It will appear to take us some time, but I can tell you that the Diaspora support is massive.”

NSC Disburses N200m Training Grants To 26 Athletes

21 hours ago

February 13, 2026

In its bid to get good results in this year’s Commonwealth Games, the National Sports Commission (NSC) has disbursed N200 million as training grants to 26 athletes.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games will be held in Glasgow, Scotland.

The NSC stated that the grants were disbursed through its Elite and Podium Board, noting that N200 million was allocated to select top-performing athletes.

The beneficiaries are both foreign-based and home-based, the NSC said, adding that it will cater for their training and preparation expenses.

According to the NSC, the recipients span several sports, including athletics, wrestling, weightlifting, and para-sports, in line with the Commission’s mandate to prioritise athletes’ welfare and high-performance development.

The Commission added that the disbursement follows the establishment of the Elite and Podium Board, created to implement a scientific and institutionalised support system aimed at sustaining peak performances by Nigerian athletes at major international competitions.

NSC Director General, Bukola Olopade, said the Commission, under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was established to restore confidence and provide renewed hope for Nigerian sportsmen and women by placing strong emphasis on athlete welfare.

“The training grants disbursed to 26 athletes across different sports followed a careful and professional selection process by the Yusuf Ali-led Elite and Podium Board. This is our way of reassuring our athletes that their welfare remains our utmost priority,” he said.

