Hammers Beat Burnley To Boost Survival Chances

Nigeria’s Falconets secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Senegal in their FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier, but the result was overshadowed by a serious injury to star forward Janet Akekoromowei, Tidesports source reports.

The first half was goalless but intense, with Nigeria carving out the clearer chances. The Falconets’ best opportunity came in the 33rd minute when Shakirat Moshood surged in from the right flank, skipped past two Senegal defenders and fired narrowly wide.

A minute later, Moshood turned provider, slipping the ball to Akekoromowei inside the six-yard box, but the forward also failed to hit the target.

The defining moment of the match arrived in the 38th minute. Akekoromowei embarked on a solo run, dribbling through the same channel she had exploited moments earlier before releasing a pass to Moshood.

As play continued, Akekoromowei went down in visible pain. Moshood, bearing down on goal, crossed into the area but Senegal’s packed defence managed to clear.

It soon became apparent that Akekoromowei had suffered a dislocated ankle. Medics rushed onto the pitch, and she was stretchered off, prompting gasps and anxious scenes among players and supporters close to the touchline.

She was immediately placed in an ambulance and taken to the hospital, with Folajomi Olabiyi introduced as her replacement.

Nigeria went into the break at 0–0, their momentum disrupted and the mood visibly subdued following the injury to one of their most influential players. Despite the setback, the Falconets regrouped after the interval and went on to edge the tie, keeping their World Cup qualification hopes firmly alive.

The Falconets regrouped after the break and finally broke the deadlock six minutes after the restart. From a well-delivered corner kick, Kindness Ifeanyi rose highest to power a header beyond Adji Ndiaye, giving Nigeria the lead. The goalscorer nearly doubled the advantage in the 66th minute, but the Senegal goalkeeper stretched full length to push her effort away.

Nigeria maintained their pressure as Senegal struggled to cope with the high tempo. A dangerous free kick from the edge of the box sailed just over the crossbar, while Moshood was again denied from close range in the 73rd minute. Three minutes later, Adeshina struck the crossbar directly from a corner kick on the right as the Falconets pressed for a second goal.

Despite their dominance, Nigeria had to settle for the lone goal, which they successfully protected until the final whistle.

Akekoromowei’s injury was keenly felt by her teammates. Captain Joy Igbokwe admitted the incident shook the side but praised their resolve.

“Yes, we missed her because she is one of our key players, and when the injury occurred, we almost fell apart, but our coach encouraged us that we just had to continue no matter what,” Igbokwe said after the match.

“We miss her so much, and I am using this medium to wish her a speedy recovery.”

Head coach Moses Aduku said an update on the forward’s condition would follow once further assessments had been carried out.

“For Janet, there is no information yet because we just finished the game,” Aduku said. “When we get back to the hotel, I think we will get the information.”

Akekoromowei’s absence would be a major blow for the Falconets. The Bayelsa Queens forward is the reigning Nigeria Women Football League most valuable player and one of the brightest prospects in Nigerian women’s football.

She has attracted interest from several European clubs, including Barcelona, Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain, and has been central to Nigeria’s qualification campaign, having already scored in the earlier rounds against Rwanda.

At just 18, Akekoromowei has enjoyed a rapid rise, starring for Nasarawa Amazons last season before moving to Bayelsa Queens, and gaining experience at the previous U-20 World Cup in Colombia.

Nigeria will now await news on her recovery as they balance the satisfaction of victory with concern over the fitness of one of their most prized assets, as the two sides will meet again in Dakar on Saturday, with the aggregate winner advancing to the final round of the qualification series.