Hammers Beat Burnley To Boost Survival Chances
West Ham boosted their Premier League survival aspirations with a vital win at Burnley, whose own hopes appear increasingly forlorn.
While the Hammers remain 18th in the table, they are now just three points from safety with second-bottom Burnley 11 adrift of 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.
Given Burnley have now failed to record a top-flight victory since 26th October, a sequence stretching back 16 games, and have managed just three all season, it would take a remarkable reversal of fortunes for Scott Parker’s side to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.
Meanwhile, West Ham will take heart after this success, which always seemed likely once Crysencio Summerville clipped the ball over advancing home goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, to give them a 13th-minute lead.
It continued the Dutch winger’s rich vein of form as he registered his fifth goal in as many games in all competitions and ensured Nuno Espirito Santo’s team capitalised on their superiority.
U-20 WWC: Falconets claim qualifier win
Nigeria’s Falconets secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Senegal in their FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier, but the result was overshadowed by a serious injury to star forward Janet Akekoromowei, Tidesports source reports.
The first half was goalless but intense, with Nigeria carving out the clearer chances. The Falconets’ best opportunity came in the 33rd minute when Shakirat Moshood surged in from the right flank, skipped past two Senegal defenders and fired narrowly wide.
A minute later, Moshood turned provider, slipping the ball to Akekoromowei inside the six-yard box, but the forward also failed to hit the target.
The defining moment of the match arrived in the 38th minute. Akekoromowei embarked on a solo run, dribbling through the same channel she had exploited moments earlier before releasing a pass to Moshood.
As play continued, Akekoromowei went down in visible pain. Moshood, bearing down on goal, crossed into the area but Senegal’s packed defence managed to clear.
It soon became apparent that Akekoromowei had suffered a dislocated ankle. Medics rushed onto the pitch, and she was stretchered off, prompting gasps and anxious scenes among players and supporters close to the touchline.
She was immediately placed in an ambulance and taken to the hospital, with Folajomi Olabiyi introduced as her replacement.
Nigeria went into the break at 0–0, their momentum disrupted and the mood visibly subdued following the injury to one of their most influential players. Despite the setback, the Falconets regrouped after the interval and went on to edge the tie, keeping their World Cup qualification hopes firmly alive.
The Falconets regrouped after the break and finally broke the deadlock six minutes after the restart. From a well-delivered corner kick, Kindness Ifeanyi rose highest to power a header beyond Adji Ndiaye, giving Nigeria the lead. The goalscorer nearly doubled the advantage in the 66th minute, but the Senegal goalkeeper stretched full length to push her effort away.
Nigeria maintained their pressure as Senegal struggled to cope with the high tempo. A dangerous free kick from the edge of the box sailed just over the crossbar, while Moshood was again denied from close range in the 73rd minute. Three minutes later, Adeshina struck the crossbar directly from a corner kick on the right as the Falconets pressed for a second goal.
Despite their dominance, Nigeria had to settle for the lone goal, which they successfully protected until the final whistle.
Akekoromowei’s injury was keenly felt by her teammates. Captain Joy Igbokwe admitted the incident shook the side but praised their resolve.
“Yes, we missed her because she is one of our key players, and when the injury occurred, we almost fell apart, but our coach encouraged us that we just had to continue no matter what,” Igbokwe said after the match.
“We miss her so much, and I am using this medium to wish her a speedy recovery.”
Head coach Moses Aduku said an update on the forward’s condition would follow once further assessments had been carried out.
“For Janet, there is no information yet because we just finished the game,” Aduku said. “When we get back to the hotel, I think we will get the information.”
Akekoromowei’s absence would be a major blow for the Falconets. The Bayelsa Queens forward is the reigning Nigeria Women Football League most valuable player and one of the brightest prospects in Nigerian women’s football.
She has attracted interest from several European clubs, including Barcelona, Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain, and has been central to Nigeria’s qualification campaign, having already scored in the earlier rounds against Rwanda.
At just 18, Akekoromowei has enjoyed a rapid rise, starring for Nasarawa Amazons last season before moving to Bayelsa Queens, and gaining experience at the previous U-20 World Cup in Colombia.
Nigeria will now await news on her recovery as they balance the satisfaction of victory with concern over the fitness of one of their most prized assets, as the two sides will meet again in Dakar on Saturday, with the aggregate winner advancing to the final round of the qualification series.
Youth Olympics preparation Gears up
Preparations for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games have entered full delivery phase, with venue works and operational readiness advancing as the Games year begins.
The update was presented to the 145th International Olympic Committee Session by Dakar 2026 Organising Committee President Mamadou Diagna Ndiaye and General Coordinator Ibrahima Wade.
Coordination Commission Chair Humphrey Kayange highlighted the great progress and tangible momentum towards the Games while noting that priorities would be monitored and systematically addressed.
Venue renovations are designed to support long-term access for young athletes, while the Youth Olympic Village will subsequently be turned into student accommodation.
“We are now in Games year, with exactly 270 days to go until the Opening Ceremony,” Ndiaye told IOC members, stressing that preparations are underpinned by strengthened governance and close-monitoring framework established with the IOC and Games delivery partners.
Wade expressed confidence in meeting deadlines, saying the Olympic Village, track and field stadium, and swimming facility will be ready by March, with venuisation set for May.
“The excitement is there for the continent. I think it’s monumental that the Games are coming to Africa for the first time,” Kayange said.
He noted that government support increased significantly at the end of last year, with different ministries coming together to ensure work is monitored on a weekly basis towards completion.
Public engagement continues to build through milestone celebrations, including the One-Year-To-Go festivities and the fourth edition of the Dakar en Jeux festival.
The Dakar 2026 OMEGA countdown clock now provides a daily reminder in the heart of the capital.
Through the Dakar 2026 Learning Academy, nearly 200 of the 400 available places are currently filled, with participants from 25 African National Olympic Committees set to join the organising committee.
The Jambaar26 volunteer programme, launched in December, aims to mobilise 6,000 volunteers across Senegal.
“Beyond the sports venues and accommodation, the legacy of Dakar 2026 will be formidable, trained young human capital across Africa,” Kayange said.
The arrival of the Olympic flame in September will be marked by a nationwide tour across all 14 regions of Senegal and local celebrations across the continent.
Dakar 2026 will take place from October 31 to November 13, 2026, bringing together around 2,700 young athletes aged up to 17 across three host zones: Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly.
Insurance Deepen Enyimba’s Trouble
The hosts began brightly and should have taken an early lead inside the opening ten minutes.
Musa Sudes fired wide in the fifth minute before Udom Emmanuel also missed the target moments later as Insurance pressed with intent. Enyimba survived another scare in the 17th minute when a well-taken free kick was kept out by a resolute defensive wall.
The breakthrough came in the 26th minute when Oweilayefa Alex finished confidently to put Insurance ahead, a goal that reflected their early dominance.
Enyimba struggled to respond, with the home side maintaining control of possession and tempo. Emmanuel Akpan was forced off through injury in the 38th minute and replaced by Chikatara Chisom, but the change did little to disrupt Insurance’s rhythm.
Chinedu Nwosu went close to extending the lead in the 41st minute, remaining composed as he dictated play in midfield, and Insurance went into the interval one goal to the good after four minutes of added time.
Insurance made a double change at the start of the second half, introducing Efe Ubiomo and Nnamdi Anthony for Musa Sudes and Henry Oyian. Enyimba showed more urgency after the restart and came close to equalising in the 56th minute, but goalkeeper Emmanuel Ofori produced a fine save to deny the visitors.
Any hopes of a comeback were effectively ended in the 79th minute when 16-year-old Efe Ubiomo marked his debut with a clinical goal to double Insurance’s advantage.
The home side continued to create chances, with Nwosu missing another opportunity late on, before Chikatara Chisom was replaced by Anyanwu Promise in stoppage time as Insurance saw out a comfortable win.
The result extends Enyimba’s miserable run in a season that began with title expectations.
The Peoples Elephants have now won just one of their last six matches and sit 12th in the table with 31 points from 25 games.
Their struggles on the pitch come amid ongoing turmoil off it, with the club reportedly under investigation over alleged misappropriation of funds and having recently appointed Cameroonian Emmanuel Deutsch as head coach, their fourth in two years.
By contrast, Insurance’s revival under Kennedy Boboye continues to gather momentum. Once flirting with relegation earlier in the campaign, they have climbed to sixth place on 37 points and are now firmly in the hunt for a continental place, with this emphatic win underlining their return to form.
