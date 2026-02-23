LG Congress: Akpabio Predicts APC Victory In Essien Udim L.G.A  For Tinubu, Eno

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has predicted landslide victory for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for President Bola Tinubu and Governor Umo Eno, in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. He charged the newly elected officers of the All Progressives Congress to continue to work for the unity of the party in the local government area.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the emergence of the local council officers through consensus, Akpabio congratulated the party for winning a second term for the APC in the Local Government Area for President Tinubu and Governor Eno.

A statement by the Special Assistant to the Senate President on Media, Jackson Udom, quoted Akpabio as saying, “My people have once again, endorsed President Bola Tinubu. I am very satisfied with the exercise. This is very, very significant. They have done this before. It is not the first time the people of my local government have endorsed President Tinubu and Governor Eno.

“They have also said Gov Eno has done well and they stand by him. The traditional rulers have equally said, there should not be any form of consultation in their domain for the position of President outside Asiwaju Tinubu and the position of Governor outside Eno and the people stand by that.”

Speaking further, Akpabio stated, “This is a very populous local government that is sure to give the President and the Governor over 180,000 votes based on the current voters’ registration. It was a very peaceful exercise. They have elected their officers for the council through consensus. I am very pleased to be a participant and a witness to this grand occasion.

“I thank Governor Eno for the peaceful ambience in the state. When the righteous is on the throne, the people rejoice. I will sit down there and watch my people rejoicing and I say, congratulations to the APC for already winning second term in Essien Udim Local Government Area.”

By: Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi