NDLEA Arrests Real Estate Boss, Ivorians With Drugs
Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a Lagos real estate developer who is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Trans Fortress Global Resources, Kolapo Raji, at his residence in Ikate, Lekki.
A statement released yesterday by the agency’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said Raji, 57, had been on the agency’s watchlist since 2025 and was arrested on Thursday, February 12, 2026 after returning from the United Kingdom.
A thorough search of his residence led to the recovery of 89.20 kilograms of Canadian Loud, a strain of cannabis, as well as a 2024 Toyota Hilux vehicle.
The statement partly read, “The 57-year-old drug kingpin was arrested at his Safe Court Apartment residence in Ikate, Lekki, Lagos on Thursday, 12th February 2026, after sustained surveillance soon after his return from the United Kingdom.
“A search of his residence led to the recovery of four large bags containing parcels of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis with a total weight of 89.20kg.
“Also recovered from him at the point of his arrest was a 2024 model Toyota Hilux. In his statement, he claimed he got involved in the illicit drug trade after financing some consignments for his overseas associate. He said hundreds of millions of naira paid to him as profit by his associate motivated him to establish his own independent drug distribution channel.”
Also, in Kano, Babafemi said NDLEA operatives at the screening point of the departure hall of the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport arrested a 41-year-old Ivorian, Michael Gohouri, also known as Anunwa Michael.
Babafemi said he was intercepted during outward clearance for an Ethiopian Airlines flight to Milan via Addis Ababa, adding that a body scan confirmed ingestion of illicit drugs, and he later excreted 82 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.49 kilograms.
“Michael Gohouri had arrived in Lagos from Milan on 17th January, 2026 and was shuttling from Lagos to Enugu for three weeks. He later travelled to Kano where he stayed for a week before ingesting the cocaine consignment in his hotel room. He’s expected to be paid 5,000 Euros when he delivers the drugs in Milan.
“The suspect who hails from Reu duce Avenue 13, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire claims his father, Bade Gohouri, is an Ivorian while his mother is from Anunwa compound, Urunnebo village, Ukwan in Enugu State. He applied for asylum in Italy in 2013 and obtained a resident permit which expires 25th May 2026, while he has a Nigerian National Identification Number with his name written as Anunwa Onyinye Michael, ” the statement added.
In other operations, NDLEA arrested Ugwuja Kingsley with 56 kilograms of skunk at Agbara on Thursday, February 19, and Ekwe Arinze with 76 kilograms of the same substance at a motor park in Oshodi on Tuesday, February 17.
At the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne, Rivers State, Babafemi said NDLEA officers, in a joint examination with Customs and other security agencies, discovered 170,900 bottles of codeine-based syrup concealed in a container.
Also, along the Okene–Lokoja highway in Kogi State, Babafemi said NDLEA operatives recovered 7,300 pills of tramadol 225mg concealed in two sound systems during a search of a commuter bus on Sunday, February 15.
“A follow-up operation in Zuba, Abuja, led to the arrest of two suspects, Ezenma Kingsley, 26, and Ezeja Anthony, 29,” he added.
In Ondo State, Babafemi said NDLEA officers arrested Bright Timothy, 28, with 195 kilograms of skunk at Iju forest, while Godwin Bernard was arrested with 198 kilograms of the same substance during raids on forest enclaves.
In Bauchi State, he said a total of 936 kilograms of skunk was seized from Yahaya Adamu Gimba, 48, in Azare town, Katagum Local Government Area.
“An additional 85.8 kilograms was recovered from Gimba and three other suspects in the same area, ” he added.
In Delta State, the NDLEA spokesman said 37 kilograms of skunk was seized from Mgbeme Ejeoma, 34, in Ughelli, while NDLEA officers in Edo State destroyed 1,266.8475 kilograms of skunk on three farms in Owan West Local Government Area.
“Two suspects, including a 68-year-old woman, Evelyn Ogenewu, and Friday Iruoje, 43, were arrested, and 23 kilograms of processed cannabis was recovered, ” he added.
The NDLEA has stepped up nationwide operations against drug trafficking syndicates, including the use of real estate businesses as fronts for drug storage and distribution, across airports, land borders, highways and seaports.
PDP Kicks As APC Wins FCT Council Polls
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated a special legal team to handle election petitions arising from last Saturday’s Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory.
This comes as the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in Abaji, Kwali, AMAC, and Bwari Area Councils, while the PDP secured victory only in Gwagwalada.
The Tide reports that the council elections were held on Saturday, February 21, 2026, across all six FCT area councils, including Abaji, AMAC, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, and Kwali.
Results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) show that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in Abaji, Kwali, AMAC, and Bwari Area Councils, while the PDP secured victory only in Gwagwalada.
In a statement issued yesterday by PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, the party congratulated its candidates, who emerged winners in the chairmanship and councilor elections.
The opposition party acknowledged the victories, noting that the number of wins was lower than expected but significant given the alleged irregularities during the polls.
“We specifically congratulate the Chairman-elect of Gwagwalada Area Council, Mohammed Kasim, and the councillors who have been declared successful by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
“This victory, though less in number than we anticipated, is particularly gladdening because it is against the background of unprecedented intimidation, high-powered money politics, and brazen executive brigandage,” the statement read.
Ememobong claimed that there are reports and video evidence indicating voter intimidation and unlawful conduct that influenced the outcome of the elections.
“Reports and video evidence abound where armed security personnel were used to cart away result sheets in polling units, intimidate voters, and unduly influence the outcome of the elections.”
To address complaints and litigations arising from the polls, he said the party has set up a legal team headed by its National Legal Adviser, Shafi Bara’u, Esq.
The statement urged candidates with legitimate grievances to contact the Legal Adviser promptly, as delays could jeopardise their chances in election petition cases.
“The incredible voter apathy in these polls is a direct response to the anti-people Electoral Act 2026, where the people have completely lost faith in the electoral outcomes from elections conducted under this Act.
“These Local Council polls may just be a foreshadowing of the forthcoming general elections in 2027 if changes are not urgently made,” the statement added.
The PDP called on the National Assembly and the President to take corrective action to safeguard the integrity of Nigeria’s democracy.
S’Court Gets New Justice As CJN Swears In Oyewole, Wednesday
The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, will on Wednesday swear in Justice Joseph Oyewole as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.
The ceremony is scheduled to be held at 2pm at Courtroom Two of the Supreme Court complex in Abuja.
The court urged guests to adhere strictly to the court’s protocols and security measures.
This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the Supreme Court’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Dr Festus Akande.
The court described Oyewole’s appointment as a step towards reinforcing the capacity of the apex court to deliver fair and timely judgments.
Recall that Oyewole was, until his elevation, a Justice of the Court of Appeal and Presiding Justice of the Enugu Division, and joins the apex court bench as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the judiciary.
The National Judicial Council recommended Oyewole for the position alongside 35 others for various judicial offices, following its 110th meeting held on January 13, 2026, and presided over by Justice Kekere-Ekun.
The statement partly read, “The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, GCON, will on Wednesday, 25th February, 2026, preside over the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Justice of the Supreme Court, Hon. Justice Joseph Olubunmi Kayode Oyewole, JCA.”
According to the statement, Oyewole served with distinction at the Court of Appeal and as Presiding Justice of the Enugu Division prior to his elevation.
“His appointment underscores the commitment of the Nigerian judiciary to upholding the rule of law, ensuring justice, and strengthening the bench with experienced and dedicated jurists. He brings a wealth of legal expertise and integrity to the apex court to further enhance its capacity to deliver fair and timely judgments,” the statement added.
The apex court further described the swearing-in as “another significant step in rejuvenating the judiciary and ensuring the continued delivery of justice in line with the highest standards of integrity, competence, and impartiality.”
The Supreme Court reiterated its commitment to justice, fairness and judicial independence for the benefit of Nigerians.
Fubara Mourns Senator Mpigi
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed deep shock and sadness over the sudden passage of Senator Barinada Mpigi, the Senator representing South East Senatorial District of Rivers State.
In a tribute to mourn the deceased, Governor Fubara described Mpigi as a brother, a consummate politician and one of the leading lights in Rivers State.
He said that Mpigi died at a critical time when his services were still needed by the people of Rivers State and prayed God Almighty to grant him eternal rest.
The governor commiserated with his immediate family, the Rivers South East Senatorial District and the Senate at large, asking them to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a good life and impacted positively on the people.
Senator Mpigi died at the age of 64. Until his death, he was the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works.
