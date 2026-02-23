NDLEA Arrests Real Estate Boss, Ivorians With Drugs

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a Lagos real estate developer who is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Trans Fortress Global Resources, Kolapo Raji, at his residence in Ikate, Lekki.

A statement released yesterday by the agency’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said Raji, 57, had been on the agency’s watchlist since 2025 and was arrested on Thursday, February 12, 2026 after returning from the United Kingdom.

A thorough search of his residence led to the recovery of 89.20 kilograms of Canadian Loud, a strain of cannabis, as well as a 2024 Toyota Hilux vehicle.

The statement partly read, “The 57-year-old drug kingpin was arrested at his Safe Court Apartment residence in Ikate, Lekki, Lagos on Thursday, 12th February 2026, after sustained surveillance soon after his return from the United Kingdom.

“A search of his residence led to the recovery of four large bags containing parcels of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis with a total weight of 89.20kg.

“Also recovered from him at the point of his arrest was a 2024 model Toyota Hilux. In his statement, he claimed he got involved in the illicit drug trade after financing some consignments for his overseas associate. He said hundreds of millions of naira paid to him as profit by his associate motivated him to establish his own independent drug distribution channel.”

Also, in Kano, Babafemi said NDLEA operatives at the screening point of the departure hall of the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport arrested a 41-year-old Ivorian, Michael Gohouri, also known as Anunwa Michael.

Babafemi said he was intercepted during outward clearance for an Ethiopian Airlines flight to Milan via Addis Ababa, adding that a body scan confirmed ingestion of illicit drugs, and he later excreted 82 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.49 kilograms.

“Michael Gohouri had arrived in Lagos from Milan on 17th January, 2026 and was shuttling from Lagos to Enugu for three weeks. He later travelled to Kano where he stayed for a week before ingesting the cocaine consignment in his hotel room. He’s expected to be paid 5,000 Euros when he delivers the drugs in Milan.

“The suspect who hails from Reu duce Avenue 13, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire claims his father, Bade Gohouri, is an Ivorian while his mother is from Anunwa compound, Urunnebo village, Ukwan in Enugu State. He applied for asylum in Italy in 2013 and obtained a resident permit which expires 25th May 2026, while he has a Nigerian National Identification Number with his name written as Anunwa Onyinye Michael, ” the statement added.

In other operations, NDLEA arrested Ugwuja Kingsley with 56 kilograms of skunk at Agbara on Thursday, February 19, and Ekwe Arinze with 76 kilograms of the same substance at a motor park in Oshodi on Tuesday, February 17.

At the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne, Rivers State, Babafemi said NDLEA officers, in a joint examination with Customs and other security agencies, discovered 170,900 bottles of codeine-based syrup concealed in a container.

Also, along the Okene–Lokoja highway in Kogi State, Babafemi said NDLEA operatives recovered 7,300 pills of tramadol 225mg concealed in two sound systems during a search of a commuter bus on Sunday, February 15.

“A follow-up operation in Zuba, Abuja, led to the arrest of two suspects, Ezenma Kingsley, 26, and Ezeja Anthony, 29,” he added.

In Ondo State, Babafemi said NDLEA officers arrested Bright Timothy, 28, with 195 kilograms of skunk at Iju forest, while Godwin Bernard was arrested with 198 kilograms of the same substance during raids on forest enclaves.

In Bauchi State, he said a total of 936 kilograms of skunk was seized from Yahaya Adamu Gimba, 48, in Azare town, Katagum Local Government Area.

“An additional 85.8 kilograms was recovered from Gimba and three other suspects in the same area, ” he added.

In Delta State, the NDLEA spokesman said 37 kilograms of skunk was seized from Mgbeme Ejeoma, 34, in Ughelli, while NDLEA officers in Edo State destroyed 1,266.8475 kilograms of skunk on three farms in Owan West Local Government Area.

“Two suspects, including a 68-year-old woman, Evelyn Ogenewu, and Friday Iruoje, 43, were arrested, and 23 kilograms of processed cannabis was recovered, ” he added.

The NDLEA has stepped up nationwide operations against drug trafficking syndicates, including the use of real estate businesses as fronts for drug storage and distribution, across airports, land borders, highways and seaports.