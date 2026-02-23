Tinubu Congratulates Winners Of FCT Kano, Rivers Elections

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the winners of Saturday’s elections in the Federal Capital Territory and the states of Kano and Rivers.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The Tide reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted elections in the six FCT area councils, as well as by-elections in the Ahoada East II and Khana II state constituencies of Rivers State, and the Kano Municipal and Ungogo constituencies in Kano State.

The polls involved chairmanship and councillorship positions across the FCT’s six area councils, including Abuja Municipal (AMAC), Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali, and Abaji.

State constituency by-elections were also held in Kano Municipal and Ungogo of Kano State, and Ahoada East II and Khana II in Rivers State.

In FCT, INEC declarations so far show that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in Abaji, Kwali, AMAC, and Bwari Area Councils, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured victory only in Gwagwalada.

In the by-elections, the APC recorded victories in both Rivers and Kano State seats.

The President urged the winners to serve with humility, patriotism, and dedication, describing the mandate given to them by the people as “a sacred trust.”

He specifically “commends the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for his remarkable achievements in the territory, which have yielded political dividends to the governing APC.”

Tinubu further congratulated the APC national leadership, as well as the Kano and Rivers State leaderships, and all members of the party on the victories at the polls.

“President Tinubu lauds the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and voters for the peaceful and successful conduct of the elections.

“He further commends the courage and discipline displayed by all the contestants, stating that democracy is enriched with the vibrancy of participation and competition.

“President Tinubu affirms that the successful conduct of the elections further strengthens democratic culture and institutions and calls on INEC to continue improving its efforts to deliver even more exemplary electoral processes,” the statement added.

There was, however, a low voter turnout in the elections, with opposition parties alleging unlawful conduct.

The PDP has inaugurated a special legal team to handle election petitions arising from the FCT Area Council elections.