Ijaw Leaders, Others Pay Tribute To Oyakemeagbegh …As INC’s Spokesman Bids Dad Farewell

Leaders of Ijaw nation and others from all walks of life paid glowing tributes to the late Chief Joseph Okpokeme Oyakemeagbegha as he was laid to rest on 7th February, 2026 in his country home, Torugbene, in the Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

Chief Oyakemeagbegha, a pioneer banker in Ijaw land and the Niger Delta region, passed away at 91.

Popularly referred to as Chief J.O Oyakemeagbegha, he was the father of the current Publicity Secretary of the apex Ijaw socio-cultural organisation, the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Chief Ezonebi Oyakemeagbegha.

Leading the tributes, President of the INC, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, described the deceased as a pathfinder.

He stated that the respected Chief in his life time was a rallying point for Ijaws from far and near, irrespective of social status.

“I like to charge leaders to emulate the lifestyle of the late Chief J. O. Oyakemeagbegha. You can see the calibre of dignitaries that have come to celebrate his legacies. It means he was a good man by all standards.

“Indeed, Chief J. O. Oyakemeagbegha impacted the lives of members of his community, Torugbene, and moved beyond his community for a continued impact beyond Ijaw land. His legacies are worthy of emulation, and that was why the Tuomo Kingdom gave him the traditional title, the Tupka (light) of Tuomo”, he said.

In his tribute, the Delta State Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Godknows Angele, thanked the late patriarch for his enduring legacies for the Ijaw nation.

He said the contributions of the late consumate banker cannot be overemphasized, noting that during his time on earth he was an advocate of peace, development and communal living.

“Chief J. O. Oyakemeagbegha’s contribution to peace and development of Torugbene, his home town, the Tuomo kingdom and by extension the entire Ijaw land was enormous.

“He impacted lives through provision of educational support, pushed for provision of infrastructure in his home town, his kingdom.

“He was a lover of community and humanity, he gave wise counsel and loved education and supported anybody he crosses paths with. So long as it’s a worthy pursuit, Chief J. O. Oyakemeagbegha would surely support.

“Today, we’re here to celebrate his legacies and life of a good patriarch, a good man”, the Commissioner said.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Governing Council, Delta State Maritime Polytechnic, Burutu, Chief Julius Government, stated that the late elder statesman was a father to all.

He noted that homes of the deceased both in Torugbene and in the diaspora accomodated people seeking for support from him, restating that he was a “father-figure” with enduring footprints on the development of his community.

“His legacies has continued to impact and attract unprecedented development for the benefit the entire Torugbene Town. Among the many enduring legacies of the late Chief J. O. Oyakemeagbegha, was the establishment and building of a school, “Funkoro”, in this community.

“Today that school has produced a lot of people for the community and beyond. And because of his good deeds and impact generally on the community, the entire community has thus resolved to immortalize him by renaming the school after him. And so today, the school’s name has been changed to J. O. Oyakemeagbegha”, he said.

In his tribute, the INC Spokesman and first son of the deseased, Chief Ezonebi Oyakemeagbegha, described his father as the best role model anybody could have, saying his dad would be remembered for his generosity, meekness, love for God and uprightness.

“My dad feared and loved God, his love for education was second to none, and his sacrificial lifestyle towards the support and development of his immediate community, and anybody whom he crossed paths with while alive makes me wonder atimes the kind of man he was.

“My father was loving, he was a guiding light, and leader to many. He mentored many across various ethnic groups. His legacies live in our hearts as his children. I’m not surprised about all the good and beautiful stories of the impact he made in the lives of people that are being told today”, he said.

Earlier, in his homily at the Immaculate Heart Catholic Parish, Torugbene, Bomadi Diocese, the officiating Priest, Rev. Fr. Peter Lucky Brakaebi, admonished Christians against living for themselves alone.

The clergy described life on earth as very short. He noted, however, that there was an everlasting life after death for those who hear and lived their lives with the fear and love of God, and believed in the death and resurrection of Christ Jesus.