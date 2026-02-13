Edo, NNPC Partner To Establish 10,000-bpd Condensate Refinery

The Edo State Government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited say they will collaborate to establish a 10,000 barrels-per-day condensate refinery in the state.

Dr. Patrick Ebojele, the Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Monday Okpbeholo, disclosed this in a statement issued in Benin.

Ebojele stated that the refinery would be sited across Oredo and Orhionmwon LGAs.

He added that the facility was slated for completion between 24 and 36 months.

According to the State Government, once it becomes operational, the refinery would produce approximately 20 truck-loads of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and 10 truck-loads of Automotive Gas Oil per day.

The statement added that the facility would serve Edo and the neighbouring states.

It further stated that the Governor described the investment as a reflection of President Bola Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’.

It quoted the Governor to have also promised that the refinery would create jobs, reduce poverty, and strengthen the state’s industrial base.

It added that Okpbeholo, who received the NNPC’s Executive Vice-President, Downstream, Alhaji Mumuni Dagazia, and his team to the Government House, Benin, assured them of his administration’s full commitment to the success of the project.

“We are delighted to welcome this major investment to Edo.

“My administration is committed to creating jobs and reducing poverty, in line with the renewed hope agenda of the President”, the Governor reportedly said.

The statement further reported that the State Government would provide land, Certificates of Occupancy, security, and other necessary logistics to facilitate the execution of the project.

“We are committed to protecting investments and ensuring Edo remains safe for business. Our political will is fully behind this initiative”, Okpebholo reportedly said.

The statement also quoted the NNPC boss to have described the proposed refinery as a sustainable project, aimed not only at revenue generation, but also job creation, industrial growth, and the overall development of the state.

The Chief Downstream Investment Officer at NNPC, Mr. Ikedichi Dick-Nwoke, was also reported to have promised that upon completion, the refinery would position Edo State as a major energy and industrial hub in the South-South region.

“He said the project would boost investor confidence, align with Governor Okpebholo’s industrialisation agenda, and significantly expand employment opportunities for Edo residents”, the statement added.