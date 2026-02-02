Environment
HYPREP Completes Phase One Mangrove Restoration In Ogoniland, Warns Against Re-Pollution
The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP, says it has achieved a major environmental milestone in Ogoniland with the full completion of Phase One of its mangrove restoration programme, even as it warned that renewed pollution could erase years of painstaking cleanup.
“We have completed Phase One planting and restoration at 100 per cent. We are now in the monitoring stage, with some sites already observed for up to nine months,” he said.
Beyond mangroves, Aguiyi reported significant progress in soil and groundwater remediation, describing the last quarter as one of HYPREP’s most productive periods since the Ogoni cleanup commenced.
He disclosed that shoreline cleanup has reached about 77 per cent completion, while access to safe drinking water has expanded across Ogoni communities.
“We have restored 100 per cent potable water supply to Ebubu, and reconstruction work has commenced at the Gwara Waterfall,” Aguiyi stated.
On infrastructure, he said key equipment for the long-awaited Ogoni Power Project has been procured and secured at the Wiyaakara substation, signalling movement toward energy support for the restoration effort.
Despite the progress, Aguiyi warned that re-pollution remains the single greatest threat to the success of the Ogoni cleanup.
“Our major concern is waking up one day to find areas cleaned with Ogoni people’s resources re-polluted by activities beyond our control,” he said, stressing that environmental recovery must be protected as much as it is delivered.
He attributed the sharp decline in illegal artisanal refining in Ogoniland over the past two to three years to sustained community engagement and alternative livelihood programmes, which he said have reduced economic dependence on destructive practices.
“We have not recorded incidents of artisanal refining in Ogoniland in the last two to three years, and that is the result of consistent sensitisation and viable livelihood options,” he added.
Aguiyi reaffirmed HYPREP’s willingness to collaborate with companies and partners operating in Ogoniland, noting that initiatives aligned with the project’s environmental and social objectives would be reviewed and adopted where appropriate.
He also said recommendations from recent independent and internal reports are already being implemented, underscoring HYPREP’s commitment to transparency, accountability, environmental recovery, and improved livelihoods for Ogoni communities.
Nigeria, UAE to waive tariffs on some products
The Federal Government has signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to remove tariffs on selected products.
Rep. Sam Onuigbo a member of the Governing Board of the North-East Development Commission, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.
Onuigbo said that the agreement signed in Abu Dhabi from Jan. 11 to 15, marked a major breakthrough for Nigeria-UAE economic relations.
NAN reports that Onuigbo, a member of the House of Representatives of Nigeria who represented Ikwuano/Umuahia North and South Federal Constituency, served as Chairman, Committee of Climate Change during the 8th Assembly.
“Under the CEPA signed in January 2026, UAE will eliminate tariffs on 7,315 Nigerian products. This includes immediate duty-free access for 2,805 products (38.3 per cent).
” The rest will phase out over three to five years, covering agricultural and industrial goods.
“Similarly, under the Nigeria/UAE CEPA also signed in January 2026, Nigeria has eliminated tariffs on 6,243 products imported from UAE. That agreement creates these wonderful opportunities between Nigerians and the Emirates,” he said.
Onuigbo said that the agreement was massive as it would facilitate an environment for business owners in Nigeria.
He said the pact would enable verified Nigerian business owners to establish offices in UAE, operate for up to three months and return home with expanded commercial networks.
He commended President Bola Tinubu for the agreement, saying it aimed at repositioning the country while also creating an enabling environment for employment opportunities.
He reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness for business, noting that the country also unveiled its carbon market framework policy to attract climate-focused investments
”Nigeria is a nation of nearly 250 million people and has had, over the years, the challenge of enough energy or power to be able to attain its economic and industrialisation targets.
“And because of that, Nigeria has been engaging in different activities, for instance, the Energy Transition Plan, enactment of the Climate Change Act, and the Electricity Act which the President signed barely eight days after he assumed office in 2023.
“This shows the importance of addressing the energy gap having enough energy. Electricity is a fundamental point to developing industrially which Nigeria deems necessary,” he said.
Onuigbo lauded Nigeria’s participation at the Abu Dhabi summit saying that the summit would strengthen global economic opportunity for people.
He added that the President’s collaboration would address the challenges and devastating effects of climate change as well as boost economic growth in 2026
Over Six Million Benue Residents Exposed To Neglected Tropical Diseases – State Government
The Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Paul Ogwuche, disclosed this during a press conference to mark the 2026 World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day, organised in collaboration with Sightsavers and themed “Unite, Act, Eliminate Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs).”
Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Beatrice Tsavmbu, the commissioner announced the successful elimination of blinding trachoma in Gwer East, Gwer West and Ukum Local Government Areas, attributing the feat to years of targeted interventions, strong community participation and sustained implementation of the state’s NTDs Control and Elimination Programme.
“I am proud to announce the elimination of blinding trachoma in three of our most affected areas—Gwer East, Gwer West and Ukum. No longer will these communities face the blindness that trachoma has long inflicted,” she said.
However, Dr. Tsavmbu noted that Benue State remains highly endemic for several NTDs, with all 23 local government areas experiencing overlapping disease burdens. She listed the diseases to include onchocerciasis (river blindness), lymphatic filariasis (elephantiasis), schistosomiasis (bilharziasis), soil-transmitted helminth infections (intestinal worms), leprosy, buruli ulcer and snakebite envenoming.
“These conditions collectively put over six million people in Benue State at risk,” she stated.
She revealed that the state had treated an average of more than five million people over the past five years through preventive chemotherapy, morbidity management and disability prevention, supported by Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) initiatives and integrated vector control.
Dr. Tsavmbu also announced a major breakthrough in the fight against river blindness, noting that onchocerciasis endemicity in the state had been reclassified from ongoing transmission to suspected interruption of transmission.
On lymphatic filariasis, she disclosed that 1,064 hydrocele cases had been successfully managed through free surgeries, while 442 lymphoedema patients received free management kits to prevent disease progression. She added that 44 trachoma trichiasis cases were also treated through free surgical interventions.
According to her, Ukum, Logo and Konshisha LGAs have passed Transmission Assessment Survey 1 for lymphatic filariasis, allowing for the cessation of mass drug administration in those areas. In addition, seven other LGAs—Ado, Apa, Kwande, Obi, Ohimini, Oju and Tarka—successfully passed epidemiological monitoring surveys in 2025.
She attributed the progress recorded to strong inter-sectoral collaboration involving agencies such as the Benue Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (BERWASSA), the State Universal Basic Education Board, the Ministry of Education, civil society organisations and security agencies. She also cited the inauguration of the State NTDs Advisory Committee and improvements in supply chain and logistics management systems.
In a related remark, Prof. Edward Omudu of the Department of Biological Sciences, Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi, revealed that the National Universities Commission had recently approved Nigerian universities to offer degree programmes in Water, Sanitation and Health, describing the move as a critical step toward strengthening disease prevention and public health capacity in the country.
IFC, stakeholders move for improved cold chain in Nigeria
The World Bank Group, together with the United Kingdom and other Cool Coalition stakeholders, has organised Nigeria Cooling Day to highlight challenges and solutions in the country’s cold chain sector.
The Tide source reports that the conference held at Marriott Hotel Ikeja recently.
TheTide reports that the demand is rising as the climate becomes hotter, but affordability and power supply issues limit access to air-conditioning and other cooling solutions.
Nigeria is a signatory to the Global Cooling Pledge, joining over 70 countries and 200 organisations that have pledged, among others, to reduce cooling-related GHG emissions by 68 per cent from 2022 to 2050, increase AC efficiency by 50 per cent. and bring cooling to underserved populations.
The International Finance Corporation, IFC,(a member of the World Bank Group), in the interactive workshop, highlighted how stakeholders can access resources by IFC and our partners.
At the sector-specific breakout sessions, participants were enlightened about some of the innovative solutions for cooling piloted around the world.
In her opening address, Ms Dahlia Khalifa, IFC Director West and Central Africa, reiterated the need to address cooling challenges and solutions in Nigeria.
She noted that cooling was indeed fundamental to climate adaptation, economic productivity, public health and overall economic development.
“With Nigeria’s current cooling challenge, more than 100 million Nigerians lack adequate access to cooling.
“This isn’t just about comfort of enjoying well air conditioned rooms but it is also about making sure that we are able to preserve food, have fresh food and vaccines that actually are potent.
“Two thirds of cooling related emissions already come from what we call emerging developing economies, without deliberate action, that share could exceed 80 per cent by the middle of the century.
“This means that places like Nigeria are at the centre of both the problem, but also the solution.
“We must rise to meet the cooling demand, and that will determine our economic resilience, our environmental future and our quality of life for decades to come.
According to her, the cooling market in developing economies is projected to grow from 300 million, where it is today, to double to 600 million by 2050.
“Adopting sustainable food pathways can unlock over $8 trillion in avoided costs by 2050.
“That is a massive way of saying that we save ourselves $8 trillion by implementing these technologies today, we save that money over the next 24 years.
“This is why we, at IFC, want to be part of that solution. We see this not just as a climate imperative, but we see it as an economic necessity.
“So, I would like to thank the UK Government, who is providing technical assistance and grant funding to pilot innovative technologies, where early stage risks still deter investment,” she said.
On her part, Ms Chau Tonnu, Senior Programme Manager and Policy Advisor UK Department for Energy Security and Net zero, reiterated the UK government support for advancing the cold chain sector in the country.
“Nigeria is setting the pace with strong economic momentum, rising demand for cooling, growing innovation and technology systems, and a strong commitment to climate action.
“With the National Cooling Action Plan and leadership across governments, states and businesses, Nigeria has shown us that cooling is not just an input from the nation, but an innovation and development opportunity.
“And it is because of this leadership that UK Government is so proud to welcome you. Against this backdrop, I want to highlight what UK Government is doing.
“Firstly, UK Government is committed to sharing leadership in sustainable development.
“Alongside Nigeria, UK was one of the first countries to deliver a cooling package and we continue to tackle the dual average of reducing cooling plate conditions whilst expanding access to the global cooling sector,” Tonnu said.
She noted that, “We are also investing in a programme like Cooling Exponential Climate Action, or COETECA, a venture-owned programme to support African-led tech implementation.
“These programmes matter, and Nigeria is at the forefront of the cooling challenge and that’s what this programme is about. We are pleased to say that this year’s programme is a whole and inventive build.
“When governments deliver climate innovation, they are not just profit-driven, they are for the whole of Africa and the world,” she said.
Operations Officer at IFC Country Advisory and Economic Unit, Mr Assadullah Nissar, also emphasised the need to address the cold chain gap in Nigeria.
“Heat directly affects all value chains of all sectors across the economy. When cooling fails, health system fails.
“When cooling is missing, food security is challenged. There is the weight of waste, spoilage, and lives when cooling missing.
“In the context of Nigeria, it is not just high temperatures that is a problem. It is also humidity. So we must address its cooling challenges,” Nissar said.
