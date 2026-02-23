Dangote signs $400 mln equipment deal with China’s XCMG to speed up refinery expansion

Nigeria’s Dangote Group has signed a $400 million equipment deal with China’s Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group to speed up the expansion of its oil refinery toward a planned 1.4 million barrels per day, the company said on Tuesday.

The additional equipment is expected to support major projects under construction across refining, petrochemicals, agriculture and infrastructure.

Dangote said the XCMG agreement would allow it to acquire a wide range of new heavy-duty machinery to complement existing assets deployed for the refinery build?out, which the company expects to complete within three years.

As part of the expansion, polypropylene capacity will rise to 2.4 million tons per year from 900,000 tons. Urea production in Nigeria will triple to 9 million tons per year, alongside an existing 3 million-ton plant in Ethiopia, positioning the conglomerate as the world’s largest urea producer, the company said.

The output of linear alkyl benzene – a key raw material for detergents – will increase to 400,000 tons annually, making Dangote the biggest supplier in Africa. Additional base-oil capacity is also planned in the programme.

Dangote Group described the equipment deal as a strategic investment aligned with its ambition to become a $100 billion enterprise by 2030.

“The additional equipment we are acquiring under this partnership will significantly enhance execution across our projects,” it said in a statement.

Owned by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, the $20 billion refinery began operations in 2024 after years of delays. Once fully operational, it is expected to reduce Nigeria’s heavy dependence on imported refined fuel and reshape fuel supply across West and Central Africa.

Reporting by Isaac Anyaogu; Editing by Anil D’Silva

The Nigeria-Slovenia Chamber of Commerce on Thursday urged the Nigerian business community to explore business opportunities in Slovenia to widen their horizons.

The Tide source reports that the chamber made the call at its 2025 Last Quarter Business Forum held in Lagos State.

The forum is the chamber’s routine session aimed at informing businesses about the latest opportunities of mutual benefit between both countries, encouraging people to explore them to improve their livelihoods.

Speaking at the event, which was attended by businessmen and trade regulatory agencies, the Director-General of the Nigeria-Slovenia Chamber of Commerce, Mr Uche Udungwor, described the relationship between the two countries as a bilateral economy.

Udungwor said the body, established to build, promote and facilitate trade and investment activities between Nigeria and Slovenia, had positively impacted both nations.

He said the mandates of the chamber include: “To provide a forum representative of Nigeria and Slovenia’s interests for the development and improvement of commerce and industry between the two countries.

“Also, to create, promote and sustain broad exchanges and interactions in commercial, industrial and economic fields between the countries.

“To promote cooperation on technical and scientific innovations between institutions of the countries through the exchange of regular information on trade and investment opportunities.

“To advise members on opportunities, challenges, legislation or otherwise arising from the pursuit of trade between Nigeria and Slovenia, and to encourage the exchange of ideas and views on trade matters within the context of trade promotion between both countries.”

According to him, Slovenia’s major imports include organic chemicals, agro products such as cocoa beans, iron and steel/metal scraps, wood, and mineral fuels/petroleum products.

He said the trade balance between Slovenia and Nigeria is “not quite encouraging”, citing United Nations COMTRADE data indicating that Slovenia’s imports from Nigeria in 2022 amounted to $5.7 million.

Udungwor described the Republic of Slovenia, located in Central Europe with about 2.1 million inhabitants, as a promising business frontier for Nigerians.

He noted that the country features Alpine mountains, thick forests and a short Adriatic coastline.

“Slovenia, which borders Italy to the west, Austria to the north, Croatia to the south and southeast, and Hungary to the northeast, has a 2024 GDP of 72.49 billion dollars, a sound economy and a low-risk business environment.

“Slovenia has been a member of the European Union since 2004 and of the Schengen Group since 2007. It is also a member of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

“Slovenia today is a stable, vibrant democracy that offers a stimulating business environment and represents a bridge between the Balkan, Central European and Western European countries.

“The Nigeria-Slovenia Chamber of Commerce is at your service to provide up-to-date information and advice about Slovenia’s economy, business opportunities, companies, products and services for the mutual benefit of all,” he said.

A participant, Mr Muyiwa Ajose, said his partnership with the chamber had bolstered his agro exports to Slovenia.