Two Federal Agencies Enter Pack On Expansion, Sustainable Electricity In Niger Delta

Determined to speed up the Oil and Gas industry contracting(OIC) processes and weeding out firms lacking technical capacity to perform as well as reduce Nigeria’s cost of production, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board(NCDMB), has issued the Nigerian Content Equipment Certificate (NCEC) application guidance notes with effect from December 2025.

The document which is available on the Board’s website – ncdmb.gov.ng , and on the NCEC application portal, forms part of concerted efforts to operationalize the Presidential Directives (PDs) on Local Content Requirements, which mandates NCDMB to take further steps to eliminate intermediaries in the contracting process lacking demonstrable capacity.

Emphasising that one of the key requirements for participating in the Nigerian oil and gas industry contracting process is the possession of NCECs issued by the NCDMB, the document states that unmerited possession or misapplication of the NCECs during tendering and bid evaluations contribute to contracting delays and admittance of unqualified intermediaries into the contracting process.

According to NCDMB, the goal of the new document is to “tackle cases of single and multiple NCEC applications not matched to capacities on ground, submission of fake or forged documents, under declaration of personnel, non-existent offices or equipment, and many other dubious applications.

A statement from the Board also states that the guidance notes will also enhance timely review and approval of applications from genuine service companies as the document provides all the requirements needed to complete credible application at first attempt.

The eight NCEC categories cover Manufacturing and Related Services (MS), Fabrication and Construction (FC), Construction and Moveable Equipment (EC), Services and Support (SS), Quality Control Inspection and Testing (QS), Non-Moveable Assets (DA), Procurement and Supplies (PS) and Consultancy Services (CS).

In the document the Board advised service companies to provide details of their specific service offering with sufficient supporting evidence while applying for any of the NCEC categories via the application portal.

Providing further explanation, the NCDMB stressed that it does not solicit or require any payment for the application, processing, or approval of NCEC or any of its certifications.

It added that in line with the Presidential directive on Local Content compliance, the NCDMB prohibits the use of agents, middlemen and third parties in raising and submission of NCEC application on behalf of service companies.

“Service Companies registered on the NOGIC-JQS are liable for any claims and documentations submitted in support of application for NCEC or any other NCDMB certifications using their assigned login in details.

”The document also indicated that companies and their subsidiaries or local partners cannot apply for or obtain NCEC as separate companies using the same facilities, equipment, assets, or documentation and NCEC is not transferable for use by another company.

“The guidance notes enjoined service companies to only apply for NCECs based on their core service area. Spurious applications contribute to delays in the processing of genuine applications. Cases that are determined to have constituted abuse of NCEC applications shall attract applicable sanctions.

“The NCEC notes also indicates that companies applying for multiple NCECs must have the capacities in terms of assets, facilities, equipment and personnel to execute the scope of activities under the target NCEC categories”, the document, according to the Board stated.

“NCDMB will carry out facility visits to ascertain the capacities and capabilities claimed by a company in multiple NCEC applications. NCECs are not granted in anticipation of establishment of local capacities but are approved based on functional equipment and assets with dedicated resources or utilities in place to operate or perform the services.

“Applicants must be ready to demonstrate operability and availability of owned assets and equipment as may be required during facility visit by NCDMB team.

“Request for upgrade or addition of services, on approved, un-expired NCEC based on additional investment will be treated as new application and subjected to verification of all equipment and assets and documentation submitted in support of the modification”, the Board’s document added.

According to the NCDMB, the document also stated further that applicants are expected to be upfront and intentional in the provision of the relevant and complete information required for timely review of their requests.

“The document also listed services which do not require NCECs. They include GSM service providers, commercial airlines, educational institutes, legal advisory services, public relations and events management, government agencies, and CSR projects with community vendors”, the Board noted.

Commenting on the guidance notes, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, enjoined oil and gas stakeholders to study the guidance notes while applying for NCECs.

He warned that submission of forged, altered, or falsified documents constitutes a criminal offence and would attract legal consequences as well as the Board’s administrative punishments.

The Executive Scribe mentioned that the NCDMB had set target timelines for the review and processing of NCEC applications, with the portal providing timestamp of all activities and interactions undertaken from the point of submission of application and all reviews by the Board.

By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa

