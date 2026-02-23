BOI Introduces Business Clinic 

The Bank of Industry (BoI) has introduced a business clinic model designed to diagnose, treat and rehabilitate the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to ensure long-term growth and sustainability.

The Divisional Head, Business Development, BoI, Dr Obaro Osah, made this known at the bank’s Thrive Summit with the theme: “Driving Growth through Innovation and Financial Empowerment” on Tuesday in Lagos.

Osah noted that traditional banking often treated businesses as mere account opening and management relationships.

He said the BoI business clinic model was created to reimagine the essence of a bank as a specialised teaching hospital.

According to him, just as a hospital requires a thorough diagnosis before service treatment/surgery, the bank must analyse the structural health of a small business before injecting capital.

“Financial distress is often just a symptom, the disease lies in operations and adopted philosophy, strategy, or governance,” he said.

Osah noted the many MSMEs, in spite of their potential, suffer from recurring ailments: restricted cash flow, poor operational structure, lack of proper packaging and market access, poor management among others.

He said the bank’s triage and vital signs included screening SMEs by maturity stage, pulse check to assess cash flow and liquidity and market temperature to evaluate competitive landscape.

Osah said after these evaluation, advanced diagnostics, prescriptions, surgical interventions and recovery and rehabilitation would be carried out where necessary.

“Prescription without diagnosis is malpractice and the Thrive Summit ensures we treat the root cause, not just the symptoms,” he said.

The Chief Strategy and Development Officer, BoI, Dr Isa Omagu, noted that MSMEs needed more than finance to succeed.

Omagu said they needed structure, advisory, capacity building, governance, digital readiness, access to market information and the right business infrastructure to operate and scale effectively.

He said as part of the bank’s 2025-2027 Corporate Strategy, the business clinic would expand BoI’s value proposition to broaden its products and services to better reach target segments.

Omagu said by offering structured business advisory and project development support, the clinic would enable the bank deliver deeper, more holistic value to MSMEs beyond financing.

“This vision of a structured, holistic business clinic; one that strengthens MSMEs across all core business functions and makes them more bankable, competitive, digitally enabled, and sustainable, is fully aligned with our strategic initiative to develop and roll out non-financial product offerings.

“Through this initiative, BoI commits to providing business advisory for MSMEs and project lifecycle support for enterprises, and the business clinic serves as the practical platform through which this commitment comes to life,” he said.

Omagu urged MSMEs to apply the guidance received to strengthen structure, governance, and financial management.

He added that they must adopt digital tools and improve internal processes to boost competitiveness while engaging BoI as a long-term partner in building a resilient, scalable business.

Mrs Eniola Akinsete, Divisional Head, Sustainability, BoI, said adopting Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), principles often led to business prosperity.

Akinsete, however, noted that in spite of the benefits, adoption challenges persisted.

She affirmed BoI’s support on the adoption of ESG Practices by the MSMEs.

Earlier, the Executive Director, Corporate Finance, Sustainability and Investments, BoI, Mr Rotimi Akinde, said the summit represented a shared commitment to building a stronger, more resilient business ecosystem in Nigeria.

Akinde stated that the business clinic created a platform for practical knowledge sharing where entrepreneurs and small business owners could gain actionable insights to overcome challenges and seize opportunities.

He said discussions would focus on critical areas that drive sustainable growth, including branding and marketing, financials and activities, human rights, human resources, raising capital for equity and technology.