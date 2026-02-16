AKULGA Regent Joins Race For INC Scribe

Regent of Belema Community of Kula Kingdom in the Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, His Royalty, Prince Anyanate Kio, has joined the race to contest for the position of National Secretary of the Ijaw National Congress (INC).

The Belema Regent is currently serving as the incumbent Leader of the INC’s National Representative Council (NRC).

Speaking with newsmen at the Ijaw House, headquarters of the INC in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, midweek, shortly after submitting his nomination form, Kio said he possesses the requisite experience and capacity to deliver the tasks of the office of the scribe of the socio-cultural group.

He noted that he has previously served as Secretary in many reputable organizations, including groups in the oil and gas industry, hence administering the Secretariat of the INC would not be new to him if elected.

On the recent amendment of the constitution of the INC by the NRC, Kip said the repealing of certain provisions of the group’s organic law became inevitable as it was the wish and desire of the Representative Council under his leadership to ensure a level playing ground for all aspirants and Ijaws in general.

“The INC constitution was amended to be in tandem with international best practices. The Ijaw nation would be far more better with the recent amendments the NRC made”, he said.

Meanwhile, he has also joined the call for fair and equitable distribution of elective offices amongst clans of the INC for its zonal and national elections.

The aspirant argued that a situation where one clan is wont to persistently dominate others from same zone during elections should be discouraged by all well-meaning stakeholders to allow for balance of power and an all encompassing leadership.

“With respect to the functions and functionality of the position of Secretary that I’m contesting for, I posses all the requisite expertise to man the Secretariat of the INC.

“I’ve been the National Secretary of the Chevron branch of PENGASSAN in Nigeria. And so if I’m elected as Secretary of a body that is a movement that requires skillful display of what you know, including psychological and emotional intelligence, etc, I’ll deploy all my skills as a negotiator in the United States to advantage and best interest of the INC.

“I’ll bring my wealth of experience to bear in running the secretariat of the INC when elected. We need a Secretary that understands what it means to function as National Secretary of a movement like the INC which has been in the forefront fighting and speaking for the Ijaw nation in particular and the Niger Delta in general.

“For the ELECO, I’ve confidence in them. An electoral committee where a foremost retired Supreme Court Justice and reverred king is serving as Chairman, and another Royal Majesty is Secretary, I’ve so much respect and confidence in the electoral umpire”, he added.

By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa