Niger Delta
Agency Demolishes Illegal Roadside Structures In Delta N8 by … Clears Street Traders
The Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency has commenced the removal of illegal roadside structures and street traders across Asaba.
The enforcement drive targeted areas where traders and makeshift stalls have taken over roads, walkways and drainage channels.
Speaking during the exercise, the Director-General of the agency, Mr. Patrick Ukah, said the action was necessary due to the growing safety concerns caused by unchecked roadside trading.
Ukah said the action formed part of a broader urban renewal programme aimed at improving sanitation, reducing traffic congestion and enhancing road safety.
He noted that the activities had disrupted traffic flow and exposed motorists and pedestrians to avoidable dangers.
According to him, the agency’s action is not directed at individuals but aimed at restoring order and enforcing existing regulations.
Ukah warned that the agency would not tolerate activities that deface the capital or threaten public safety.
He reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to maintaining a clean, safe and orderly capital, saying a well-managed Asaba remains vital to the image of the state and its development.
Urging affected traders to relocate to approved government markets across the city, Ukah said the operation would continue and might be extended to other locations if violations persist.
Major locations affected include Akpu Junction, Marble Hill Junction, and the Arcade near Ogbeogonogo Market.
The Tide’s source reports that in addition to dismantling illegal structures, the agency intensified sanitation efforts along major roads.
Special attention was given to the Mammy Market and Traffic Light axis of Asaba to sustain cleanliness.
The agency’s Head of Environment, Mr. Isaac Nwosu, said the teams would ensure compliance and prevent a return of illegal roadside activities.
Nwosu called on residents and traders to support the agency by adhering to environmental regulations.
Niger Delta
Oborevwori Launches Medical Outreach For Children With Special Needs
The Wife of Delta State Governor, Mrs. Tobore Oborevwori, has launched a free medical outreach for children with special needs in Delta South.
The event, which attracted scores of caregivers, medical professionals, and government functionaries, took place at Dom Domingos College, Warri.
It was organised by the governor’s wife’s pet project, “You Matter Charity Foundation”, in partnership with the State Ministry of Health.
In a speech at the event, Oborevwori said the initiative sought to promote public awareness about autism and other notable infants’ developmental conditions.
She said the programme also aimed ”to eliminate stigma and encourage inclusion of persons living with disabilities.”
According to her, the outreach is structured to cover the state’s three senatorial districts.
She noted that the programme took place earlier in Ughelli, Delta Central, where beneficiaries received medications and assistive devices, including educational materials to support learning among children with special needs.
Oborevwori, who thanked residents and local government chairmen in Delta South for their cooperation, also commended the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, and medical teams for their dedication to the success of the programme.
She admonished parents and caregivers to continue to show patience, compassion, and understanding towards children with special needs.
The Tide’s source reports that health workers from the ministry and Primary Healthcare Development Agency participated in the programme.
In her remark, the Director-General of the foundation, Mrs. Lawrentta Ogbedo, said the outreach would reduce financial pressure on families that have children with special needs.
She underscored the importance of early diagnosis and consistent medical attention for such children.
The Chairman of Warri South LGA, Mr. Isaac Agbateyiniro, thanked the governor’s wife for the initiative, and described her kind intervention as ”timely and beneficial to struggling families”.
Also, the Chairman, Post Primary Education Board, Mr. Samuel Mariere, applauded the foundation’s effort in extending support to children with special needs in society.
Mariere said the programme had provided hope and practical support to many households.
The source reports that the event featured free medical consultations and treatment for children.
Also, health experts delivered talks on autism awareness, care strategies, and social acceptance.
Participants were also enlightened on the legal protections against discrimination for persons with disabilities.
Other highlights included the distribution of wheelchairs, medications, and assistive materials, among other items, to the beneficiaries.
Niger Delta
UniCal Commits To Nursing Education Dev In C’River
The Vice Chancellor, University of Calabar (UniCal), Prof. Offiong Offiong, has reiterated the institution’s commitment towards supporting the growth of nursing education in the state.
Offiong, who made the statement recently in Calabar when members of the Basic Nursing and Midwifery Sciences Certificate Affiliation Committee visited him in his office, said as a federal university located in Cross River State, the institution would remain committed to the development of the state and the wellbeing of its residents.
The Vice Chancellor said UniCal would strategically collaborate with the state government to ensure improved healthcare education, professional training and standards.
“I commend the state government for expanding nursing institutions, this development has stimulated youth interest in health-related careers.
“We shall revisit the affiliation process to ensure compliance with national and international academic standards,” he said.
Offiong continued that curriculum review, adequate academic staffing and strict quality assurance measures would be given priority attention in the process.
He urged the state government to provide logistics support to students undertaking clinical postings in health facilities.
Leader of the delegation, Dr. Henry Ayuk, congratulated Offiong on his appointment as the Vice Chancellor of the university.
Ayuk, who’s also the Commissioner for Health in the State, commended the university for its contributions to the growth of the health sector.
He said the Bassey Otu-led government was committed to deepening collaboration with the university in order to strengthen nursing education and healthcare delivery.
The team leader expressed optimism that the partnership would boost professional training, institutional development and healthcare outcomes in the state.
Niger Delta
AKULGA Regent Joins Race For INC Scribe
Regent of Belema Community of Kula Kingdom in the Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, His Royalty, Prince Anyanate Kio, has joined the race to contest for the position of National Secretary of the Ijaw National Congress (INC).
The Belema Regent is currently serving as the incumbent Leader of the INC’s National Representative Council (NRC).
Speaking with newsmen at the Ijaw House, headquarters of the INC in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, midweek, shortly after submitting his nomination form, Kio said he possesses the requisite experience and capacity to deliver the tasks of the office of the scribe of the socio-cultural group.
He noted that he has previously served as Secretary in many reputable organizations, including groups in the oil and gas industry, hence administering the Secretariat of the INC would not be new to him if elected.
On the recent amendment of the constitution of the INC by the NRC, Kip said the repealing of certain provisions of the group’s organic law became inevitable as it was the wish and desire of the Representative Council under his leadership to ensure a level playing ground for all aspirants and Ijaws in general.
“The INC constitution was amended to be in tandem with international best practices. The Ijaw nation would be far more better with the recent amendments the NRC made”, he said.
Meanwhile, he has also joined the call for fair and equitable distribution of elective offices amongst clans of the INC for its zonal and national elections.
The aspirant argued that a situation where one clan is wont to persistently dominate others from same zone during elections should be discouraged by all well-meaning stakeholders to allow for balance of power and an all encompassing leadership.
“With respect to the functions and functionality of the position of Secretary that I’m contesting for, I posses all the requisite expertise to man the Secretariat of the INC.
“I’ve been the National Secretary of the Chevron branch of PENGASSAN in Nigeria. And so if I’m elected as Secretary of a body that is a movement that requires skillful display of what you know, including psychological and emotional intelligence, etc, I’ll deploy all my skills as a negotiator in the United States to advantage and best interest of the INC.
“I’ll bring my wealth of experience to bear in running the secretariat of the INC when elected. We need a Secretary that understands what it means to function as National Secretary of a movement like the INC which has been in the forefront fighting and speaking for the Ijaw nation in particular and the Niger Delta in general.
“For the ELECO, I’ve confidence in them. An electoral committee where a foremost retired Supreme Court Justice and reverred king is serving as Chairman, and another Royal Majesty is Secretary, I’ve so much respect and confidence in the electoral umpire”, he added.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
