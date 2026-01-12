Politics
Wike’s LGAs Tour Violates Electoral Laws — Sara-Igbe
Speaking in an interview on Saturday, January 10, Chief Sara-Igbe alleged that the minister had flouted regulations governing the commencement of electioneering campaigns by moving from one local government area to another to galvanise political support.
According to him, the action amounted to a clear breach of electoral guidelines being carried out with a troubling sense of impunity that could undermine the rule of law.
“Wike has violated the electoral laws of campaigning by going from local government to local government to talk to the people. He travelled from one local government to another. As a result of his visits to local government areas, he has broken election regulations and continues to do all these things without fear of repercussions”, Chief Sara-Igbe said.
The remarks came as Chief Wike was set to round off a state-wide “thank-you” tour that covered all 23 local government areas of Rivers State.
Although the minister had described the tour as an appreciation visit following support for President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 general elections, critics say the engagements have assumed an overtly political character.
Observers note that during several stops, including recent visits to Andoni and Bonny local government areas, the minister rallied supporters across party lines under what he termed a “Rainbow Coalition,” a move widely interpreted as part of a broader political strategy.
During these engagements, Chief Wike was also reported to have made remarks perceived as a veiled challenge to the authority of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, while repeatedly referencing the 2027 elections and urging supporters to prepare to “correct the mistake” of 2023.
Chief Sara-Igbe warned that allowing such activities to continue unchecked could erode public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral process and called on relevant authorities to enforce existing laws without fear or favour.
Politics
Rivers Political Crisis: PANDEF Urges Restraint, Mutual Forbearance
Accordingg to the statement, the Board and National Executive Committee of PANDEF, noted with very grave concern the recent spate of political developments in Rivers State.
“Regrettably, these developments have now degenerated into the decision of the Rivers State House of Assembly to commence impeachment proceedings against the governor and deputy governor.
“This is a deeply disturbing situation that demands urgent attention in order to forestall further escalation and breakdown of law and order.
“This concern is heightened by the critical importance and strategic centrality of Rivers to the Niger Delta region and to the broader socio-political stability and economic wellbeing of Nigeria as a whole”, the statement said.
The Forum called on all parties involved in the resurgent political imbroglio to sheathe their swords and embrace peace.
“This should be guided by the principles of give-and-take, dialogue, tolerance, and political equanimity.
“All stakeholders must place paramount importance on peace, development and the welfare of the people of Rivers.
“We must now focus squarely on good governance and development of the state,” the Forum said.
PANDEF commended President Bola Tinubu, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), respected elders of Rivers State, and other well-meaning Nigerians for their previous and ongoing efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability in the state.
Politics
EFCC Alleges Blackmail Plot By Opposition Politicians
The Commission, in a statement on Wednesday, claimed that there were plans by the same group to escalate a smear campaign against its Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, to frustrate ongoing investigations and prosecutions involving prominent individuals.
The statement endorsed by the agency’s spokesman, Mr Dele Oyewale, claimed that the action was intended to distract the Commission through unfounded allegations of political bias in the discharge of its duties.
The EFCC warned that it would not stand by and watch “those recruited into this ignoble enterprise” or allow any attempt to derail it from “the patriotic task of improving public accountability in Nigeria.”
The Commission made it clear that those recruited into this venture were under close watch, adding that it would not tolerate any attempt to distract it from the patriotic task of improving public accountability in Nigeria.
“The EFCC reiterates its non-political stance in all its activities. Facts on the ground clearly show that any political actor belonging to the ruling party or opposition party, with corruption baggage, has no hiding place from the operational radar and dynamics of the Commission.
“As a matter of fact, several strong members of the ruling and opposition parties are either facing trial before the courts or being investigated by the Commission.
“It is needful that Nigerians appreciate the fact that the Commission is keeping faith with its Establishment Act in all its operations.
“Therefore, the Commission reiterates its commitment to justice, without fear or favour, in the fulfilment of its mandate,” the statement pointed out.
Politics
Datti Baba-Ahmed Reaffirms Loyalty To LP, Forecloses Joining ADC
Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed has dismissed speculation about a possible defection from the Labour Party (LP), declaring that he will not follow his former principal, Mr Peter Obi, to any new political platform ahead of the 2027 general election.
Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday, Senator Baba-Ahmed said his political allegiance remains firmly with the LP, the platform on which he emerged as vice-presidential candidate in the 2023 election. He stressed that his future political aspirations are anchored on party loyalty and personal conviction, not shifting alliances.
The former senator representing Kaduna North stated that although he shared a joint ticket with Mr Obi in the last presidential race, he has no intention of joining him following Mr Obi’s recent alignment with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a party now being positioned by an opposition coalition to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Addressing journalists at the LP national headquarters, Senator Baba-Ahmed made it clear that he would not take the same political path, insisting that his decision was informed by long-term goals and a clear sense of purpose.
He expressed scepticism about the ADC-led coalition, describing its promoters as “disgruntled politicians” and arguing that the platform does not offer the kind of political vision Nigeria urgently requires.
Senator Baba-Ahmed also reaffirmed his commitment to national service, noting that he remained willing to contribute meaningfully to efforts aimed at fixing the country and would make himself available for service as the 2027 elections approach.
While acknowledging his past partnership with Mr Obi, he emphasised that political choices must be guided by principles rather than personal relationships.
According to him, his priority is to strengthen the LP and position it as a credible and enduring alternative for Nigerians.
It would be recalled that Mr Obi recently exited the LP and embraced the ADC as part of a broader opposition coalition seeking to unseat the APC in the next general election.
Trending
-
News2 days ago
2026 Budget: FG Allocates N12.78bn For Census, NPC Vehicles
-
Featured5 days ago
RSG Kicks Off Armed Forces Remembrance Day ‘Morrow …Restates Commitment Towards Veterans’ Welfare
-
Featured5 days ago
Tinubu Hails NGX N100trn Milestones, Urges Nigerians To Invest Locally
-
News5 days ago
NAF, US Officials Meet To Fast-Track Delivery Of Attack Helicopters
-
News5 days ago
Fast-Track Approval Of NDDC N1.75trn Budget, Group Begs N’Assembly
-
Sports2 days ago
AFCON: Osimhen, Lookman Threaten Algeria’s Record
-
Politics2 days ago
Rivers Political Crisis: PANDEF Urges Restraint, Mutual Forbearance
-
Maritime2 days ago
MARITIME JOURNALISTS TO HONOUR EX-NIWA MD,OYEBAMIJI OVER MEDIA SUPPORT