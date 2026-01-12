Rivers Political Crisis: PANDEF Urges Restraint, Mutual Forbearance

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has called for restraint and mutual forbearance over the recent political development in Rivers State.

The Forum has also set up a high level Reconciliation Committee chaired by a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice the Federation, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN).

This is contained in a press statement released in Abuja on Saturday.

The statement was jointly signed by PANDEF’s Board of Trustees Co-Chairmen, Chief Alfred Diete-Spiff, and Obong Victor Attah (a former governor of Akwa Ibom State), as well as PANDEF’s National Chairman, Chief Godknows Igali.