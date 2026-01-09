Politics
EFCC Alleges Blackmail Plot By Opposition Politicians
The Commission, in a statement on Wednesday, claimed that there were plans by the same group to escalate a smear campaign against its Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, to frustrate ongoing investigations and prosecutions involving prominent individuals.
The statement endorsed by the agency’s spokesman, Mr Dele Oyewale, claimed that the action was intended to distract the Commission through unfounded allegations of political bias in the discharge of its duties.
The EFCC warned that it would not stand by and watch “those recruited into this ignoble enterprise” or allow any attempt to derail it from “the patriotic task of improving public accountability in Nigeria.”
The Commission made it clear that those recruited into this venture were under close watch, adding that it would not tolerate any attempt to distract it from the patriotic task of improving public accountability in Nigeria.
“The EFCC reiterates its non-political stance in all its activities. Facts on the ground clearly show that any political actor belonging to the ruling party or opposition party, with corruption baggage, has no hiding place from the operational radar and dynamics of the Commission.
“As a matter of fact, several strong members of the ruling and opposition parties are either facing trial before the courts or being investigated by the Commission.
“It is needful that Nigerians appreciate the fact that the Commission is keeping faith with its Establishment Act in all its operations.
“Therefore, the Commission reiterates its commitment to justice, without fear or favour, in the fulfilment of its mandate,” the statement pointed out.
Politics
Datti Baba-Ahmed Reaffirms Loyalty To LP, Forecloses Joining ADC
Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed has dismissed speculation about a possible defection from the Labour Party (LP), declaring that he will not follow his former principal, Mr Peter Obi, to any new political platform ahead of the 2027 general election.
Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday, Senator Baba-Ahmed said his political allegiance remains firmly with the LP, the platform on which he emerged as vice-presidential candidate in the 2023 election. He stressed that his future political aspirations are anchored on party loyalty and personal conviction, not shifting alliances.
The former senator representing Kaduna North stated that although he shared a joint ticket with Mr Obi in the last presidential race, he has no intention of joining him following Mr Obi’s recent alignment with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a party now being positioned by an opposition coalition to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Addressing journalists at the LP national headquarters, Senator Baba-Ahmed made it clear that he would not take the same political path, insisting that his decision was informed by long-term goals and a clear sense of purpose.
He expressed scepticism about the ADC-led coalition, describing its promoters as “disgruntled politicians” and arguing that the platform does not offer the kind of political vision Nigeria urgently requires.
Senator Baba-Ahmed also reaffirmed his commitment to national service, noting that he remained willing to contribute meaningfully to efforts aimed at fixing the country and would make himself available for service as the 2027 elections approach.
While acknowledging his past partnership with Mr Obi, he emphasised that political choices must be guided by principles rather than personal relationships.
According to him, his priority is to strengthen the LP and position it as a credible and enduring alternative for Nigerians.
It would be recalled that Mr Obi recently exited the LP and embraced the ADC as part of a broader opposition coalition seeking to unseat the APC in the next general election.
Politics
Bayelsa APC Endorses Tinubu For Second Term
The Bayelsa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the leadership of the State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has endorsed President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election.
The endorsement was made on during a special stakeholders meeting of the party convened by Governor Diri in Yenagoa, the State capital.
Senator Konbowei Benson, incumbent Senator representing the Bayelsa Central, moved the endorsement motion, and was seconded by a former Speaker of the House of Assembly and one time deputy governor, Peremobowei Ebebi.
The Tide reports that Chairman of the new caretaker committee of the party, Dr Dennis Otiotio, Senator representing Bayelsa East, Chief Benson Agadaga, and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, attended the endorsement meeting.
Other attendees were, Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samson Ogbuku, Managing Director, Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA), Prince Ebitimi Amgbare, other stakeholders as well as the ex-officio member (South South) of the APC National Working Committee, Hon. Godbless Diriware.
The Tide also gathered that the meeting was the first expanded stakeholders gathering convened by the governor since becoming a member and leader of the party in the state in October 2025.
In his speech, Governor Diri expressed delight that the State’s APC was one big family which has resolved to work together to deliver President Tinubu for another term in office.
He underscored the need for the members to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, humility and rise above politics of bitterness and divisive tendencies for the sake of peace, development and progress of the state.
The governor also urged the members to play by the rules and engage in politics of consultation, stating that those interested in political offices in the next election should shelve their ambitions for now.
“Here we are today in a very big family of the APC. Let me use this opportunity to appreciate the old members of the party for the reception accorded me and other Peoples Democratic Party members who crossed over. It was a welcome like no other.
“Political parties are vehicles for development. Let us truly be progressives. Whatever positions you want to contest for, whether governorship, House of Assembly or National Assembly, please put it on hold for now. Power comes from God. What should be uppermost is that we are all gathered here to make sure that President Tinubu returns for a second term”, he said.
In a brief remark, Senator Lokpobiri expressed joy to be part of the meeting and acknowledged that the Bayelsa APC now had one united and indivisible objective to wholly deliver the party for all elective offices in 2027.
Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere, former APC governorship candidate in the state, Mr David Lyon, and Prince Ebitimi Amgbare lauded the governor for his maturity, noting that his inclusive governance style would lead the party to achieve its objectives.
Also, the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, commended Governor Diri for uniting all facets of the party’s political leadership in the state, which he noted had been fragmented for over a decade.
Dr Otiotio stated that the purpose of the meeting was to enjoin members and supporters to participate in the party’s electronic membership exercise in order to capture genuine voters.
Meanwhile the stakeholders observed a minute silence in honour of the former Bayelsa West Senatorial District representative in the 5th National Assembly, Senator John Brambaifa, who died on Saturday, January 3, 2026 in Abuja.
By Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Politics
Abure-led LP Poo Pooh’s Obi’s Defection To ADC
In a statement issued on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Obiora Ifoh, the party said it had taken note of Mr Obi’s defection alongside some of his supporters, as well as what it called a “lacklustre speech” delivered by the former Anambra State governor at the defection event.
“We wondered what new he intends to sell to Nigerians,” the party said, adding that it was not surprised by the move, having “since September 2024, parted ways with Peter Obi and some of his blind supporters in the National Assembly.”
According to the statement, the faction said it had patiently awaited Mr Obi’s exit, describing it as a blessing.
“The party is finally liberated by this defection and as party leaders, we count it as a blessing,” the party said.
The faction further disclosed that it had previously urged Mr Obi and his supporters to leave if they were unable to work with the party leadership.
It claimed that several lawmakers had been suspended for anti-party activities and that similar action would have been taken against Mr Obi but for the intervention of “some well-meaning Nigerians.”
It also blamed its internal crisis on Mr Obi and Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, accusing them of sponsoring what it described as an insurrection against the Julius Abure-led leadership.
“The crisis we had in the Labour Party was caused by Peter Obi and the Abia State governor, Alex Otti,” the statement alleged, adding that it was surprising Dr Otti had not followed Mr Obi out of the party despite his suspension.
Reacting to Mr Obi’s defection event in Enugu, the faction claimed the gathering was largely boycotted by prominent political and traditional institutions in the South East, insisting that those present were “political spent forces who cannot win in their wards should there be an election today.”
It warned that this development signalled the failure of any future Mr Obi presidential or vice-presidential ambition, claiming he had “clearly lost the charm that had endeared him to the people prior to 2023.”
The faction also accused Mr Obi of misleading the South East during the 2023 elections, alleging that the region suffers political marginalisation under President Bola Tinubu’s administration as a result.
“He must be told that the South East lost out completely in President Ahmed Tinubu’s government because they trusted and believed in him in 2023,” the statement said, alleging disparities in ministerial appointments and infrastructure allocation to the zone.
The Abure-Led LP apologised to Nigerians for its decision in the last election.
“We gave Nigerians a candidate we thought was good for the nation in 2023, but time has since proved that we made the greatest political mistake. We plead for forgiveness from Nigerians,” the party said.
It urged Nigerians to watch out for a rebranded Labour Party, promising to present “the best prospect” capable of returning Nigeria to what it described as its “glorious days.”
steadily toward unity, justice, and shared prosperity”, he said.
Trending
-
Politics8 hours ago
Bayelsa APC Endorses Tinubu For Second Term
-
Politics8 hours ago
Datti Baba-Ahmed Reaffirms Loyalty To LP, Forecloses Joining ADC
-
Women1 day ago
Emohua Widows Receive Items From Ogbakor Ikwerre California
-
Women8 hours ago
Who Is A Classic Woman?
-
Entertainment8 hours ago
Regina Daniels Threatens Lawsuit Against Ned Nwoko
-
Business7 hours ago
Cashew Industry Can Generate $10bn Annually- Association
-
Business6 hours ago
AFAN Unveils Plans To Boost Food Production In 2026
-
Business7 hours ago
Industrialism, Agriculture To End Food Imports, ex-AfDB Adviser Tells FG