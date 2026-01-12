S’East Govs, Others Back Tinubu’s Re-election  …Hail FG’s Dev Of S’East 

Three State Governors in the South East, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu and other leaders of the All Progressives Congress in the South-East, have endorsed President Bola Tinubu as their sole presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

The endorsement was done on Saturday at the Izu Umunne gathering of APC stakeholders held in Enugu, where party leaders reviewed national political developments and the position of “Ndigbo” ahead of the next electoral cycle.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the APC leaders said the South-East could no longer afford internal divisions and politically “scattered” choices that weaken its bargaining power at the centre.

“The people of the South-East Zone categorically dissociate themselves from all activities motivated by the self-serving interests of any individual, however highly placed,” the communiqué stated.

The communique was jointly signed by Governors Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, Peter Mbah of Enugu State; Benjamin Kalu; APC National Vice Chairman (South-East), Dr Ijeoma Arodiogbu; and APC Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Emma Eneukwu.

The APC leaders stressed that continued alignment with the ruling party offered the region its best chance of political relevance and development.

“Arising from the foregoing, the South-East declares its unalloyed, total and unwavering support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our sole and undisputed presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections,” the communiqué read.

They praised Tinubu’s administration for what they described as deliberate efforts to address long-standing infrastructure deficits in the region and for appointing Igbo sons and daughters into key national positions.

The governors and stakeholders declared that the South-East would henceforth align with the ruling party to secure better representation and federal presence.

“The political leadership of the South-East has resolved, in the supreme interest of Ndigbo, that never again will we allow personal ego and motivated actions to influence the fate of the Zone.

“The region would join other zones in supporting the ruling party, wherein our leaders can effectively negotiate better representation and interests of our people,” the communiqué added.