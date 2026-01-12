AFCON 2025: S’Eagles Quarter-Final Win Boosts Nigeria’s Global Image -FG

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated the Super Eagles on their victory over the Algerian national team, describing the result as an achievement that has lifted national morale and strengthened Nigeria’s image on the global stage.

In a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday, the Ministry’s Spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said the team’s performance is a commendable achievement that has uplifted national morale and reaffirmed Nigeria’s enduring tradition of excellence in international sports.

The Ministry noted that “sports, particularly football, remain a vital pillar of Nigeria’s cultural diplomacy and constitute a key Presidential Ministerial Deliverable under the current foreign policy framework.”

It added that “through football, Nigeria projects core national values of unity, resilience, discipline, fair competition, and collective aspiration, thereby strengthening people-to-people connections and enhancing the country’s international image beyond conventional diplomatic engagement.”

The Ministry also acknowledged the gesture by businessman Abdul-Samad Rabiu, who on January 10, 2026, pledged substantial incentives to the Super Eagles in recognition of their performance and as encouragement toward continued excellence.

“This commendable act reflects responsible national citizenship and underscores the constructive role of the private sector in advancing Nigeria’s soft power, national cohesion, and international goodwill,” the statement said.

According to the Ministry, by their conduct and performance on the field, the Super Eagles continue to serve as effective cultural ambassadors of Nigeria, fostering continental solidarity, mutual respect, and positive engagement across Africa and the wider international community.

It added that their progress in the tournament reinforces Nigeria’s commitment to peaceful competition, cultural exchange, and constructive engagement through sports diplomacy.

As the team advances to the semi-finals, the Ministry called on Nigeria’s diplomatic missions and diaspora communities worldwide to amplify the achievement as a symbol of national unity, partnership and global relevance.

It reaffirmed its commitment to strategically leveraging sports and other cultural assets as instruments of foreign policy in support of national development objectives.

The Government and people of Nigeria, the Ministry added, stand firmly behind the Super Eagles and wish them continued success as they carry the nation’s flag forward with pride and honour.

The Tide reports that the Super Eagles of Nigeria thrashed their Algerian counterpart 2-0 in a quarter-final 2025 African Cup of Nations in Marakesh, Morocco on Saturday.

The victory sets up a last-four clash against hosts Morocco, who defeated Cameroon in their quarter-final encounter.

Nigeria came into the match buoyed by a dominant 4–0 win over Mozambique in the Round of 16, having scored 12 goals in four matches—the highest tally in the competition.

The Super Eagles will now face Morocco in the semi-finals as they continue their quest for continental glory.