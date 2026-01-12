NBA Seeks Justice In Alleged Forced Conversion Of Muslim Girl 

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dutse branch, has demanded urgent justice in the case of a DSS officer, Ifeanyi Onyewuenyi, accused of abducting, raping, and forcing a 16-year-old girl, Miss Walida Abdullahi, to convert to Christianity and marry him.

The controversy surrounding the alleged abduction, rape, and forced conversion of Walida by DSS officer Onyewuenyi has been brewing for over two years, with the victim’s family declaring her missing and conducting searches since she was 16.

The recent revelation of her whereabouts and the alleged crimes committed against her has sparked widespread outrage, prompting the NBA, Dutse branch, to demand urgent justice and accountability.

At the moment, the case took a significant turn with the issuance of a court order on January 7, 2026, directing the authorities to arrest and investigate Onyewuenyi, and the NBA is now pushing for full compliance with the order as the investigation unfolds.

In a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary, A.B Umar, on Saturday, the NBA Dutse branch expressed shock and disbelief at the allegations against Onyewuenyi, saying the actions represent an “appalling level of barbarism and a crass display of impunity”.

According to the statement, Miss Abdullahi went missing at 16, and despite her parents’ efforts to locate her, her whereabouts remained unknown for over two years, leading to her mother’s death due to the trauma.

The statement revealed that Onyewuenyi contacted the victim’s father, Abdulhadi Ibrahim, in January 2026, admitting to having Miss Abdullahi in his custody for over two years, and directing the father to Abuja for their marriage.

The NBA Dutse branch cited the court’s order for the suspect’s arrest and investigation, saying it acknowledged the reported arrest of Onyewuenyi by the DSS and demanded full compliance with the court order.

“We demand a swift, transparent, thorough, and impartial investigation to ascertain the culpability of the suspect and any other persons who may be complicit in this egregious case,” Umar said.

The association assured all that it would monitor developments in the case closely and work to ensure justice is served to Miss Abdullahi and her family.

However, the NBA Dutse branch urged all parties and the public to remain calm and law-abiding as the investigative and judicial processes take their course.

Moreso, the NBA Dutse branch, disclosed that the branch is aware of the court’s order and is committed to ensuring justice is done.

Accordingly, the association said that the alleged crimes include abduction, unlawful detention, rape of a minor, abuse of office, and forced conversion and marriage.

“The victim was reportedly held against her will for over two years and gave birth to a child as a result of the alleged rape,” Umar stated.

He described Onyewuenyi’s actions as “a gross abuse of his position as a DSS officer,” and emphasised that the NBA demands accountability.

The NBA, he said, is relying on a court order dated January 7, 2026, which directed the Commissioner of Police and the DSS to ensure Onyewuenyi’s arrest and investigation.

“The court has given its order, and we expect full compliance,” Barrister Umar said.

The lawyers, therefore, commended the efforts of the authorities so far and urged them to continue to work towards justice.

“We shall ensure that justice is not only done but is seen to be done for Miss Walida Abdullahi and her family,” Barr. Umar added.

It was learnt that the DSS officer Onyewuenyi’s arrest followed a petition dated January 4, written by an Abuja-based law firm, Gamji Lawchain.