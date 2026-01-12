PH Traders Laud RSG’s Fire Safety Sensitisation Campaign

Traders in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, have commended the Rivers State Government (RSG) for its ongoing fire emergency and safety sensitisation campaign across major markets in the state.

Speaking on behalf of traders at Nowa Market, Borikiri Old Port Harcourt Township, the market chairman, Mr. Innocent Chukwuma, praised Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara for initiating the awareness programme in designated markets and public places.

Chukwuma described the exercise as timely and impactful, noting that it was the first time the Rivers State Government had carried out such a campaign in Nowa Market. According to him, the sensitisation would educate traders on fire emergencies and the necessary precautions to prevent outbreaks.

He urged traders to strictly apply the safety measures taught during the campaign, both during business hours and after closing their shops.

“I want to thank the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, and the Ministry of Special Duties for coming to our aid, especially during this dry season,” Chukwuma said.

“This is the first time we are seeing government presence in our market in this manner. We lack words to thank our God-sent governor, particularly for providing us with fire extinguishers and other firefighting equipment.

“We will do exactly what we have been taught today to ensure there is no fire incident in our market. We will always switch off all electrical appliances before closing for the day,” he added.

Similarly, the Chairman of Mile 3 USTRE Modern Market, Mr. Gift Nkesi Benjamin, applauded the state government for the distribution of fire extinguishers and other fire safety equipment.

“We will adhere strictly to the safety guidelines and instructions given to us today to ensure there is no fire outbreak in our market,” Benjamin stated.

“On behalf of Mile 3 USTRE Modern Market, I sincerely thank the Rivers State Government and the Ministry of Special Duties for bringing this important campaign to our market.”

At Rumuwoji Market (popularly known as Mile 1 Market), the Chairman, Chief Hon. Godpower O. Wobo, also expressed gratitude to the state government for the sensitisation exercise. He assured that traders would comply fully with government directives to prevent future fire incidents.

Responding on behalf of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Special Duties, Mr. Sokari D. P. George, thanked the traders for their cooperation and warm reception.

He emphasised that safety remains paramount, especially during the dry season, and urged traders to be cautious in their daily activities.

Mr. George disclosed that the theme of the 2025 fire safety campaign is “Controlled Fire Is a Friend, Uncontrolled Fire Is an Enemy.”

He cautioned against refuse and bush burning around buildings and warned traders not to store fuel in unauthorized places such as homes, offices, markets, or public buildings.

“Follow all fire safety guidelines and instructions,” he urged.

The permanent secretary also noted that Governor Fubara prefers a zero-fireworks approach during festive periods to ensure public safety, stressing that the government has invested heavily in markets and expects traders to take responsibility for protecting them.