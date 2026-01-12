Ado Royal Family Disowns Alleged Installation of Amanyanabo of Okrika

The Ado Royal Family of Okrika has firmly disassociated itself from the alleged self-enthronement of Hon. Godknows Tam George as the Amanyanabo of Okrika and Clan Head, describing the action as unlawful, illegitimate, and a threat to the peace of the ancient kingdom.

The family, which described itself as the sole legitimate custodian of the history, traditions, and stool of the Amanyanabo of Okrika, stated that it has not installed any king and has not commenced the formal process for such installation.

This position was contained in a statement jointly signed by Prof. Sotonye Fyneface-Ogan (Ogan Ado Royal House), Alabo Engr. Henry Semenitari Abam (Abam Ado Royal House), and Alabo Prince Oriyeorikabo Fibika (Fibika Ado Royal House). The statement was presented to journalists on Friday at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

According to the statement, the purported action by Hon. Tam George amounts to “a blatant assault on the collective integrity of the Okrika people” and constitutes “a criminal act of impersonation with the potential to destabilize the peace and socio-political fabric of our ancient kingdom.”

The family stressed that Hon. Tam George was never presented as a candidate by the Ado Royal Family and did not undergo any of the mandatory rites, consultations, or confirmations required by Okrika customs.

“The Ado Royal Family has never presented him as a candidate, nor has he undergone any of the prerequisite rites, consultations, or confirmations. His actions are those of a lone interloper, operating in a vacuum of legitimacy,” the statement read.

It further emphasized that the stool of the Amanyanabo of Okrika and Clan Head is a sacred institution rooted in centuries-old traditions and spiritual heritage, not something to be claimed through academic qualifications, political ambition, or personal interest.

Speaking during the briefing, Prof. Sotonye Fyneface-Ogan reiterated that the process of crowning an Amanyanabo is clearly defined and has not yet begun.

“To crown a king, there is a process, and those processes have not taken place,” he said. “We are the chiefs; we are the ones that will be part of the selection. Honestly, we have not started the selection process; we have only begun discussions.”

He explained that during the proper selection process, chiefs supervise nominations from each constituent house, with each house expected to nominate two or three candidates—steps which, he noted, have not been carried out.

“I want to assure the public that none of the Ado family chiefs has given Hon. Tam George any sign of approval,” Prof. Fyneface-Ogan added.

Efforts to obtain the reaction of Hon. Godknows Tam George proved unsuccessful. Repeated attempts through phone calls, text messages, and WhatsApp messages were unsuccessful, as he did not respond as of the time of filing this report.