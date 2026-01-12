Cleric Predicts Breakthrough, Warns of Political and Security Challenges in 2026

The Founder and Senior Pastor of Liberty Hour Ministry, Port Harcourt, Apostle Chikadibia John Wodo, has expressed optimism that 2026 will usher in uncommon breakthroughs and good fortune for Nigeria, particularly in the areas of political, economic, and spiritual development, with Rivers State playing a key role.

Apostle Wodo made this declaration in his special New Year message, where he stated that individuals and forces standing as obstacles to the manifestation of God’s will in the new year would face bitter consequences. He cautioned that corrupt political leaders risk backlash from the very people they govern if they fail to change their ways.

The cleric warned against the escalation of political tension in Rivers State and called on residents and religious leaders to intensify prayers for lasting peace. He also urged Governor Siminalayi Fubara to remain resolute in leadership, reminding him to uphold his vows to God by continually seeking divine guidance in decision-making and governance amid evolving challenges.

Assessing the broader national situation, Apostle Wodo called on Nigerian leaders to repent and govern with a heightened sense of responsibility, noting that the cries and supplications of the masses have drawn divine attention. He further warned of alleged plots to disrupt a smooth democratic transition in 2027 and appealed for prayers to avert such an agenda.

According to him, Nigerians are yearning for genuine socio-economic transformation and freedom from political oppression. He challenged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to redeem its credibility by ensuring free, fair, and credible elections devoid of undue political interference.

The cleric also predicted that insecurity could worsen in the coming year and warned of the possible emergence of a strange ailment, stressing that Nigeria’s political challenges can only be resolved through equity, fairness, and justice, especially in the treatment of minorities, the vulnerable, and the disadvantaged.

Apostle Wodo further claimed that some clerics and General Overseers have compromised their faith and incurred divine displeasure, calling for sincere repentance to restore their relationship with God. He also advised early preparedness to mitigate natural disasters such as fire outbreaks and flooding, particularly in rural communities.

He concluded by urging Nigerians to remain prayerful, vigilant, and united as the nation navigates the opportunities and challenges of 2026.