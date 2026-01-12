Community Honours Ajie, Odiegba, Ojima as Leaders Preach Peace, Unity

Prominent sons of the Igburu community have expressed deep gratitude and renewed commitment to grassroots development following the conferment of honours on them at the Ohiauga Maiden Leadership Awards.

Dr. Chinonye Ajie, Registrar of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, described the honour bestowed on him by his people as “a step in the right direction.” He thanked God and the organisers for what he called a thoughtful and inspiring gesture to recognise worthy citizens.

Dr. Ajie called for harmonious relationships among the various organs of the community, assuring that he would continue to promote education, job creation and the collective interest of his people. He urged all stakeholders to join hands in building a peaceful and progressive community.

Also honoured at the event, business mogul Sir Nduka Louis Odiegba commended the people for prioritising peace and social harmony. He expressed joy over the recognition, noting that being honoured by one’s own community holds special significance.

Sir Odiegba said the award would spur him to do more for his people, stressing that “charity must begin at home.” While acknowledging the many honours he has received over the years, he described the one from his community as the most cherished, adding that it is always fulfilling to be appreciated by one’s own people for even modest contributions.

In the same vein, Dr. Davis Ojima thanked the community for recognising his contributions to the growth and development of the land. Dr. Ojima, a former Bursar of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, expressed gratitude to God for the enabling environment and the passion to serve his people.

He urged the community to embrace peace and unity, describing them as essential pillars for building a better society. The retired civil servant assured that he would remain in the village to actively support and drive development initiatives.

In his remarks, the Eze of Igburu Clan, His Majesty King Kenneth Nwabuochi, emphasised the importance of peace and the preservation of cultural values handed down by the forebears. He noted that the Ohiauga Maiden Leadership Award was designed to foster unity and strengthen bonds among the people.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Organising Committee, Nwaoburu David, thanked members of the community for their support, which he said contributed immensely to the success of the event. He assured that subsequent editions of the awards would be bigger and better.