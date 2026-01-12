Akabuka Community Holds Historic Thanksgiving Service, Reaffirms Commitment to Peace and Development

The Akabuka Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman, Surv. Onyiri Esor Chukwuemeka, has described unity, peace, and gratitude to God as the foundation for sustainable development in Akabuka community, as he delivered a welcome address during the community’s maiden thanksgiving service.

The thanksgiving service, held in Akabuka, brought together traditional rulers, political leaders, clergy, youths, women, and sons and daughters of the community both at home and in the diaspora. It was jointly organised by the Umuga Progressive, the Youth Wing, the Community Development Committee (CDC), the Council of Chiefs, and the Amalas, marking a historic first in the community’s history.

In his address, the CDC Chairman warmly welcomed the Ochi Oha III, Paramount Ruler of Akabuka Community, the Chairman of Umuga Progressive, esteemed clergy and church leaders, youth and women leaders, distinguished guests, and members of the community. He described the gathering as a day set aside to express heartfelt gratitude to Almighty God for His mercy, protection, and unfailing love over Akabuka community despite the challenges faced over time.

According to him, God has preserved the community and granted it peace, unity, and progress, achievements for which the people remain deeply thankful. He noted that the community has recorded several milestones, including improved political recognition, the successful conduct of elections that ushered in new CDC and youth leadership, and the prevailing peace that has restored confidence among indigenes in the diaspora to return home freely.

The Chairman also appreciated the presence and contributions of the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, whose leadership he said has positively transformed the political status of Akabuka community.

Reflecting on the past year, he described 2025 as a year of remarkable achievements for the community, while expressing optimism and prayers for even greater blessings, peace, and development as Akabuka steps into 2026.

He emphasized that the thanksgiving service was not only a moment of appreciation but also an opportunity for reflection and recommitment to peace, mutual respect, and collective responsibility. He stressed that sustainable progress can only be achieved when the community works together in unity and love.

Surv. Chukwuemeka commended individuals and groups who have contributed to the growth and welfare of Akabuka community, assuring them that their sacrifices would not go unrewarded.

As the service progressed, he prayed for God’s acceptance of the community’s thanksgiving, divine wisdom for leaders, protection for the youths, and greater heights of peace and prosperity for Akabuka community.

He concluded by once again welcoming all attendees and wishing them a spiritually enriching and successful thanksgiving service.