NAGAFF URGES MEMBERS TO EMBRACE THE RULES OF OPERATIONS IN 2026

The National President of National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) ,High Chief Tochukwu Ezisi has called on all members of the association to embrace professionalism and compliance in conducting their businesses in year 2026.

In his new year message issued on Tuesday 6th January 2026, Ezisi said that the year offers a fresh chance to strengthen freight forwarding profession, to expand its influence, and raise freight forwarding standards across the country.

“As we begin a new year filled with opportunities, I send my warmest greetings and sincere wishes to all members of our esteemed association.

The past year brought challenges but also highlighted our resilience, unity, and steadfast dedication to NAGAFF’s principles.

“This year offers a fresh chance to strengthen our profession, expand our influence, and raise freight forwarding standards across the country. I urge everyone to uphold professionalism, fully comply with regulations, and pursue practices that promote revenue growth—benefiting our individual businesses and the industry as a whole.

“Remember, professionalism is more than just a necessity; it’s the foundation for trust, reputation, and long?term success.

Compliance is our shared duty, ensuring our operations are honest, transparent, and law-abiding.

“As we strive to increase revenue, let’s do so with innovation, discipline, and a united goal of a more prosperous freight forwarding sector.

“I believe this year will bring greater opportunities, divine favour, and blessings to all. May your efforts be fruitful, and may NAGAFF continue shining as a leader in the maritime and logistics industries.

“Together, we can achieve more. Together, we will grow higher. Together, we will build a future aligned with our collective hopes.

I wish you and your loved ones a prosperous, peaceful, and rewarding New Year” he said.

By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos