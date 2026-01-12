MARITIME JOURNALISTS TO HONOUR EX-NIWA MD,OYEBAMIJI OVER MEDIA SUPPORT 

A Coalition of Maritime Journalists has announced plans to pay a courtesy visit to the immediate past Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in Osun State, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, by the third week of January 2026.

According to the Coalition, the visit is aimed at formally appreciating Mr. Oyebamiji for his remarkable support to the maritime media during his tenure as NIWA Managing Director, as well as to congratulate and wish him well on his recent political nomination.

The journalists disclosed that the visit will also serve as an opportunity to present a formal letter nominating Mr. Oyebamiji for the award of Most Media-Friendly CEO, in recognition of his consistent openness, accessibility, and commitment to strengthening media engagement within the maritime sector.

Discussions will also be held to agree on a mutually convenient date for the conferment of the award.

Members of the Coalition noted that Mr. Oyebamiji’s three-year tenure at NIWA marked a significant departure from routine media relations, as he deliberately encouraged journalists to go beyond desk reporting.

He consistently supported field coverage, enabling maritime reporters to visit project sites, waterways, jetties, and operational areas to gain first-hand understanding of industry issues. A senior maritime journalist, Frank Meke speaking on behalf of the Coalition, said Mr. Oyebamiji “believed that informed reporting comes from direct exposure,” adding that his administration ensured journalists were not confined to press statements but were actively exposed to real-time developments across Nigeria’s inland waterways.

The Coalition further recalled that part of Mr. Oyebamiji’s vision was to expand the exposure of the maritime press by facilitating visits to coastal states across the country.

This, they said, was designed to equip journalists with practical insights that would enable them to offer informed analysis and constructive advisory input to government and industry stakeholders. Maritime Journalists, Tola Adenubi, innocent Orok, Yusuf Babalola and Joshua Yousouph acknowledged Mr. Oyebamiji’s assurances that his cordial relationship with the maritime press would be sustained if elected Governor of Osun State.

They noted his recognition of Osun State as the custodial home of the globally celebrated Osun Festival and the Osun River, underscoring the continued relevance of environmental, cultural, and waterways-related reporting in the state.

“He understands the strategic role of the media, especially the maritime press, in shaping public understanding and policy direction.

He has assured us that the same openness, respect, and encouragement we enjoyed at NIWA will continue,” Frank Meke, a veteran journalist close to Niwa remarked.

The Coalition described the planned visit as both a gesture of gratitude and a reaffirmation of the vital partnership between public office holders and the media in promoting transparency, development, and informed governance.

Further details on the visit and the award ceremony will be communicated in due course, the coalition spokesman, Joshua Yousouph said.

By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos