APAPA CUSTOMS RECORDS N2.9TR REVENUE IN 2025

The Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has generated a total revenue of ?2.93trn in 2025, representing a 24.32 per cent growth from the ?2,357 trillion collected in 2024, reinforacing it’s position as the nation’s leading revenue hub.

In a statement issued by the commands spokesman, Chief Superintendent of Customs, Isah Sulaiman, Controller of the command, Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, attributed the achievement to effective leadership, disciplined manpower and the strategic deployment of technology under the guidance of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

He also commended compliant stakeholders whose lawful trade practices contributed significantly to the revenue growth. Oshoba noted that a major contributor to the success was the deployment of the Unified Customs Management System (UCMS), also known as B’Odogwu, which enhanced transparency, efficiency and accountability in cargo clearance processes.

He added that regular performance reviews and timely revenue recovery measures further strengthened collections.

In the area of trade facilitation, Oshoba said the Command intensified stakeholder sensitisation following the rollout of the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Programme and expanded the One-Stop Shop (OSS) initiative to ensure faster processing and release of compliant cargoes.

He said efforts are also at an advanced stage to deploy the FS6000 cargo scanning system, a non-intrusive technology capable of scanning up to 200 containers per hour. In the area of enforcement, Oshoba said the command intercepted 53 containers laden with illicit drugs and prohibited items, including cocaine, Canadian Loud, tramadol, and expired pharmaceuticals with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N12.6 billion. Some of the interceptions, he said, were handed over to relevant agencies such as NDLEA and NAFDAC for further investigation and possible prosecution. Looking ahead, Comptroller Oshoba expressed optimism that the Command would achieve more greater revenue milestone in 2026, driven by deeper implementation of B’Odogwu, AEO, and OSS, stronger intelligence-led enforcement, and expanded collaboration with sister agencies.

Comptroller Oshoba further assured stakeholders of enhanced engagement with terminal operators, shipping companies, licensed customs agents, freight forwarders, haulage operators and the media to promote transparency, compliance and seamless trade at the nation’s busiest port.

By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos