SEME CUSTOMS EARNS N15.598BN IN 2025 –warns smugglers to steer clear of Seme – Benin Republic trading corridor

The Seme command of the Nigeria Customs Service has recorded a bountiful revenue harvest of a whooping sum of N15.598 billion in 2025, a revenue feat which surpassed the N7.2 billion taking in 2024 by 117 percent.

According to the statement by the border command, the Seme command raked in the sum of N3.6 billion in December, 2025,the highest monthly revenue ever recorded in the history of the command.

The revenue feat has been attributed to the effective rollout of the One-Stop Shop (OSS) initiative by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, which improves the Command’s coordination and trade facilitation for stakeholders.

On November 11th, 2025, the Command hosted the launch of the Green Border Initiative by the National President of the Customs Officers Wives Association (COWA), Mrs. Kikelomo Adeniyi, featuring an empowerment programme that distributed industrial sewing machines, grinding machines, gas burners with cylinders and start-up grants to members of the COWA Seme Chapter.

On the same day, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, launched a free medical outreach under the Customs Cares Initiative, delivering essential healthcare to over 1,000 beneficiaries, alongside a tree-planting exercise for environmental sustainability.

In alignment with the Comptroller-General’s directive, Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Wale Adenuga, has successfully reduced checkpoints along the Lagos-Abidjan corridor to the two locations approved by the Federal Government, significantly easing legitimate trade, minimising delays and contributing to the Command’s outstanding revenue performance.

The Command also maintained robust anti-smuggling operations, seizing in December 2025; 685 parcels of Cannabis sativa (Marijuana), 495 packs of Tramadol, and 2,000 packs of Super Power Sildenafil tablets (300mg) an excessively high-dosage sexual enhancement drug, through intelligence-led operations, enhanced patrols, risk profiling and inter-agency collaboration.

Comptroller Adenuga warned smugglers that the Seme borders are no longer safe for illicit activities.

With advanced intelligence, technology and unwavering vigilance, the Officers/men of the Command will intercept and prosecute offenders.

He advised Smugglers to desist immediately or face the full weight of the law.

Conversely, legitimate traders and compliant stakeholders are assured of a safe, conducive and efficiently facilitated Seme corridor, with seamless processes and reduced delays to support genuine cross-border commerce and economic growth.

Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Wale Adenuga, expressed profound gratitude to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi and the Management for their steadfast support and leadership.

He also thanked the Command’s officers and men, stakeholders, sister agencies, military and paramilitary forces, the media, traditional and community leaders for their invaluable contributions, while pledging even greater achievements in 2026.

By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos