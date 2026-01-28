Maternal Mortality: RSG Identifies 6 High Risk Local Government Areas

The Rivers state Government has identified six local government areas with the highest burden of maternal and Neonatal mortality in the state.

State Commissioner for Health Dr Adaeze Chidinma Oreh said this in an interview with newsmen at the Maternal and Neonatal Reduction innovation initiative ( Mamii)Rivers state activation workshop and state engagement meeting in Port Harcourt.

The event was organized by The Federal Ministry of Health in conjunction with its Rivers state counterpart in Port Harcourt.

Dr Oreh also restated the preparedness of the state government to support current efforts by the federal government towards the reduction of maternal and infant mortalities in the country.

She mentioned the affected Local Government Areas to include, Andoni,Akuku Toru and Ahoada West

The rest according to the Commissioner are, Bonny, Etche and Emohua Local Government Areas.

She said the workshop will enable the team from the federal ministry of health and social welfare to brainstorm with the view to finding solution to the problem.

The Commissioner also gave reasons why the Mamii initiative was the best as far as finding solution to maternal mortality was concerned.

“The uniqueness of the Mamii initiative driven by the federal ministry of health and social welfare was that we used evidence to elicit the reasons for this deaths, so that the solutions will be context specific and tailored to the particular environment where those deaths are occuring

“For us in Rivers state we have six Mamii LGAs , nationally we we have 172 local government areas “the Commissioner said.

Earlier in her opening remarks,Dr Oreh said the state government is prepared to work with the federal ministry of health and social welfare to check the rate of maternal mortality in the state.

She commended The Minister of Health and Social welfare Professor Ali Muhammad Pategi for driving the Mamii initiative across the country and expressed optimism that the programm will see to the end of maternal mortality in the country.

Also speaking the National Coordinator Nigeria health sector Renewal Initiative Dr Adam Ahmed said Rivers state is the last state among Mamii states in the country to host the team.

He said the team will visit the affected Local Government Areas with the view to interacting with the people on how to check the trend.

He expressed the hope that with continuous efforts, maternal mortality will be checked.

Also speaking the permanent secretary Rivers state Ministry of Health Professor Justinah Jumbo said the government is not leaving any stone unturned towards reduction in maternal deaths.

The permanent secretary said Governor Siminalaye Fubara is a health friendly Governor who is desirous in improving the quality of health of Rivers people.

John Bibor