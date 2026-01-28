News
FG Honours 12 Teachers, Reaffirms Commitment To Education Reform
The Federal Government has honoured 12 teachers from across the country with national awards, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening the education sector through improved welfare, incentives, and professional development for teachers.
The awards were presented yesterday at the Nigeria Teachers’ Summit 2026, held in Abuja, where the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, stated that the government would sustain reforms aimed at empowering teachers and restoring dignity to the profession.
Alausa explained that the selection process was transparent and merit-based, with three teachers nominated from each of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory at both the basic and senior secondary school levels.
From the pool of nominees, 12 teachers; six from basic education and six from senior secondary education, emerged as national award recipients.
Each of the 12 awardees received a cheque of N25m.
The Overall Best Teacher of the Year, Solanke Taiwo from the South-West category, received an additional N25m, bringing his total prize to N50m.
In addition to the cash prize, Taiwo is to receive a brand new car from the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, as well as a fully furnished two-bedroom flat from the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.
Also, the Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, pledged to give each of the award winners an additional N5 million.
The minister described the awardees as exemplifying professionalism, integrity, innovation and dedication to learners, noting that they represent the best of the teaching profession in the country.
“This is more than a reward. It is a national signal that teaching is a noble, respected, and valued profession in Nigeria,” he said.
Speaking at the summit themed ‘Empowering Teachers, Strengthening the System: A National Agenda for Education Transformation and Sustainability,’ the minister said the recognition of the teachers reflected the FG’s broader education reform agenda under Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.
“Teachers are the foundation of education, and education is the foundation of national development. No nation can rise above the quality of its teachers.
“No reform, no matter how well designed, can succeed unless teachers are empowered, motivated, supported, and respected,” Alausa said.
He pledged that the government would continue to invest in teachers through structured training, improved career pathways and fair rewards, noting that education remained central to national development.
Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, he said, “sustainable development, economic growth, innovation, and social cohesion depend on a strong and responsive education system and that system depends on teachers.”
As part of this commitment, the minister announced the launch of EduRevamp, a nationally coordinated Continuous Professional Development programme designed to modernise teacher training and improve classroom outcomes.
While the programme is open to teachers in both public and private schools, Alausa said performance-based incentives would be reserved for public school teachers who complete certified training.
“Professional growth must never be restricted. Every teacher deserves access to quality training, modern tools, and updated skills,” he said, adding that incentives would be tied to measurable performance.
He also highlighted complementary initiatives, including the Ignite digital platform to reduce teacher workload, the Diaspora Bridge programme to strengthen STEMM education, and the provision of 60,000 tablets for teachers with zero-data access to approved training platforms.
The minister further announced reforms to the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria’s digital platform, the expansion of Communities of Practice, and progress on the Accelerated Teacher Training Programme aimed at fast-tracking professionalisation for in-service teachers.
To provide long-term stability, he said the government had introduced a National Teacher Policy to guide teacher development, welfare and professional standards nationwide.
Addressing the award recipients and other educators at the summit, Alausa described the government’s message as “professional growth, dignity in service, and renewed hope,” urging stakeholders to focus on tangible outcomes in classrooms across the country.
In her welcoming remarks, the Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Ahmad, underscored the central role of teachers in Nigeria’s education reform agenda.
Ahmad said the gathering was both timely and strategic, noting that the quality of any education system is inseparable from the quality, motivation and empowerment of its teachers.
She explained that the theme aligns directly with Nigeria’s current education priorities.
According to her, investing in teachers is the bedrock of sustainable reform and national development.
“Empowering teachers is not an isolated intervention; it is the foundation upon which sustainable education reform is built.
“When teachers are supported, trained, motivated, and valued, the entire system is strengthened, learning outcomes improved, equity expands, and national development is accelerated,” she said.
Describing the summit as a strategic national platform, Ahmad said it was designed to unite key stakeholders to address challenges in the education sector and advance practical reforms.
She noted that the forum brings together teachers, policymakers, education leaders, regulators, unions, development partners and private sector actors to strengthen teaching and learning outcomes nationwide.
In his goodwill message, the National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Audi Amba, described the summit as a historic milestone in the recognition of teachers’ roles in national development.
Nigeria’s education sector has continued to grapple with longstanding challenges, particularly around teacher welfare, access to regular professional development, classroom capacity and infrastructure.
These issues have raised concerns among stakeholders about the quality of teaching and learning in many public schools. At the same time, industrial actions by education unions in recent years have further highlighted the pressures facing educators nationwide.
News
Diocese of Kalabari Set To Commence Kalabari University
News
We Draw Our Confidence From God -Fubara
The Rivers State Government has declared that it draws its confidence from the assurance that God is more than sufficient to guide its leaders, strengthen its institutions, and sustain its communities in peace and progress.
?
?Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, made this declaration during the 2026 Holy Ghost Rally organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt, on Sunday.
?
?Speaking through his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, the governor stated that “with the Almighty God on our side, our challenges are surmountable and our future remains hopeful,” noting that the theme of this year’s rally, “The All-Sufficient God,” is both timely and reassuring.
?
This was contained in a statement from the office of the Deputy Governor, signed by the Head of Press, ?Owupele Benebo.
?According to Fubara, the theme serves as a powerful reminder that in a world filled with uncertainty, God remains our unfailing source, sufficient in wisdom, strength, provision, and grace.
He stressed that when human ability reaches its limit, God’s sufficiency prevails.
?
?The governor commended the Redeemed Christian Church of God for its consistent spiritual impact and unwavering prayers for Rivers State and the nation, expressing appreciation for the Church’s contributions to promoting moral values, unity, and faith in God.
?
?In his sermon, drawn from Genesis 17:1, the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, described the Almighty God, whose name is above every other name, as all-sufficient and capable of meeting every human need.
?
?He noted that the God who created all things also has the power to repair and restore them.
?
?Adeboye explained that while human effort, including medical intervention, may reach its limits, there comes a point where only God steps in to turn situations around, bringing hope where none seemed possible.
?
?In his address, the Pastor in charge of the Rivers Family of the RCCG, Pastor Adesoji Oni, stated that the Port Harcourt Holy Ghost Rally, which began in 2015 and has now become an annual event, has been a tremendous blessing to the people of the State.
?
Adesoji noted that the rally has drawn thousands of souls to God while impacting lives spiritually and physically.
?
?He further disclosed that the Church has gone beyond preaching the gospel to actively engage in impactful initiatives through its Christian Social Responsibility programmes.
?
?These include skills acquisition centres, maternity centres across the State, a rehabilitation centre for persons battling substance abuse, and an Innovative Mind Hub.
News
Don Lauds RSG, NECA On Job Fair
The National Coordinator of Embedded Ai -EU Erasmus Project in Nigeria, Prof. Bourdillon Omijeh, has commended the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) and the Rivers State Government for their strategic partnership in organizing the Job Fair 2026.
The Job Fair with theme: “Addressing Youth Employability for Prosperity,” took place at Obi International Conference Center, Port Harcourt, last week.
Speaking as Special Guest, Professor Omijeh stated that result-oriented human capital development and trainings focused on relevant skills is the most effective solution to reducing the high rate of graduate unemployment in Rivers State.
He noted that Nigeria is firmly in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), driven by technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Machine Learning, Big Data Analytics, Internet of Things, Virtual and Augmented Reality, and 5G.
According to him, these emerging technologies offer enormous employment and entrepreneurial opportunities across critical sectors, including agriculture, power, Telecommunication, oil and gas, healthcare, and security.
He emphasized the growing shift from job seeking to job creation, explaining that youths equipped with 4IR skills can become innovators, solution providers, and founders of startups and new industries.
Professor Omijeh further stated that Nigeria is richly endowed with talented youths capable of competing globally when properly empowered with the right skills, support, and enabling environment.
He called for sustained collaboration between government, the private sector, and educational institutions to build a future-ready workforce and drive inclusive economic growth in Rivers State.
To the over 4000 teeming youths present, Professor Omijeh said, according to Bill Gate, that “Being born poor is not a fault, but remaining poor in a world of opportunity and skills is a responsibility that must be consciously addressed.
“Don’t allow your current circumstances define your destiny. There’s a seed of greatness in you. Sieze any and every opportunity to develop yourself and acquire the requisite skills.
He passionately urged the Rivers State Government to intentionally invest and fund result-oriented training programmes through the strategic Ministry of Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment and Ministry of Youth Development to increase employability and reduce the rate of graduate unemployment in Rivers State.
He thanked the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, and the Honorable Commissioner for Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment, Dr. Chisom K. Gbali, for this laudable initiative with NECA.
Professor Bourdillon Omijeh is the National Coordinator of the Embedded Artificial Intelligence (EAI) -EU Erasmus Project in Nigeria; Immediate Past Director of Centre for Information and Telecommunication Engineering Uniport, NCC-Chair Occupant on ICT Uniport; TensorFlow four (4) times award winner on Capacity building on Ai & ML -(2021-2024), CEO-Bourdillon Omijeh Foundation.
As a Professional Mentor, he has facilitated the training of thousands of youths on 4IR- Skills with relevant certifications and evidential engagements.
Follow Prof Bourdillon Omijeh on LinkedIn.
Trending
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
PDP Declares Edo Airline’s Plan As Misplaced Priority
-
Sports3 days ago
Simba open Nwabali talks
-
Nation3 days ago
HoS Hails Fubara Over Provision of Accommodation for Permanent Secretaries
-
News4 days ago
Don Lauds RSG, NECA On Job Fair
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Stakeholders Task INC Aspirants On Dev … As ELECO Promises Transparent, Credible Polls
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Students Protest Non-indigene Appointment As Rector in C’River
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
NUPRC Unveils Three-pillar Transformative Vision, Pledges Efficiency, Partnership
-
News3 days ago
Diocese of Kalabari Set To Commence Kalabari University