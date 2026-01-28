Rivers Boundary Commission Sets Up Technical Committee  …Intervenes In Okoloma-Ban-Ogoi Dispute

The Rivers State Boundary Commission has intervened in the long-standing land dispute between the Okoloma (Afam) community of Oyigbo Local Government Area and the Ban-Ogoi community of Tai Local Government Area with the setting up of a technical committee.

This mediation effort was formalised during a high-level stakeholders’ meeting convened at Government House, Port Harcourt, penultimate Friday.

The Deputy Governor of Rivers State and Chairman of the State Boundary Commission, Prof. Ngozi Odu, who led the proceedings noted the critical need for diplomacy and mutual respect.

Odu charged both communities to tow the part of Governor Siminalayi Fubara who has made peace his anchor base and learn how to present their grievances through official channels without bitterness or rancor.

She also pointed out that a lasting resolution can only be achieved if all parties remain committed to the spirit of dialogue and legal process rather than confrontation.

The deputy governor expressed satisfaction with the participation of the Council Chairmen, describing their involvement as a clear demonstration of their commitment to sustaining peace and harmony.

The Tide reports that the presence of the political leadership from both local government areas served as a significant milestone in the mediation process.

In their separate responses, Dr. Okechukwu Akara Nwaogu of Oyigbo LGA and Hon. Mbakpone Okpe of Tai LGA reaffirmed their determination to ensure that the people in their domains continue to live as peaceful neighbours.

They noted that communal peace is the only viable foundation for attracting development and infrastructure to the region, while commending the Boundary Commission for its timely and strategic intervention.

The Committee is to be presided over by the Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom Nyerisi Eli Woji Eze (Woji XII ), and Chairman Supreme Forum of Ikwerre Government Recognized Traditional Rulers, HM King Leslie N Eke JP Eze Gbakagbaka.