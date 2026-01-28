News
Rivers Boundary Commission Sets Up Technical Committee …Intervenes In Okoloma-Ban-Ogoi Dispute
The Rivers State Boundary Commission has intervened in the long-standing land dispute between the Okoloma (Afam) community of Oyigbo Local Government Area and the Ban-Ogoi community of Tai Local Government Area with the setting up of a technical committee.
This mediation effort was formalised during a high-level stakeholders’ meeting convened at Government House, Port Harcourt, penultimate Friday.
The Deputy Governor of Rivers State and Chairman of the State Boundary Commission, Prof. Ngozi Odu, who led the proceedings noted the critical need for diplomacy and mutual respect.
Odu charged both communities to tow the part of Governor Siminalayi Fubara who has made peace his anchor base and learn how to present their grievances through official channels without bitterness or rancor.
She also pointed out that a lasting resolution can only be achieved if all parties remain committed to the spirit of dialogue and legal process rather than confrontation.
The deputy governor expressed satisfaction with the participation of the Council Chairmen, describing their involvement as a clear demonstration of their commitment to sustaining peace and harmony.
The Tide reports that the presence of the political leadership from both local government areas served as a significant milestone in the mediation process.
In their separate responses, Dr. Okechukwu Akara Nwaogu of Oyigbo LGA and Hon. Mbakpone Okpe of Tai LGA reaffirmed their determination to ensure that the people in their domains continue to live as peaceful neighbours.
They noted that communal peace is the only viable foundation for attracting development and infrastructure to the region, while commending the Boundary Commission for its timely and strategic intervention.
The Committee is to be presided over by the Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom Nyerisi Eli Woji Eze (Woji XII ), and Chairman Supreme Forum of Ikwerre Government Recognized Traditional Rulers, HM King Leslie N Eke JP Eze Gbakagbaka.
News
HoS Hails Fubara Over Provision of Accommodation for Permanent Secretaries
News
Allegation of Disrespect to President Tinubu Unfounded — Rivers Government
News
Rivers Government Dismisses Allegations of Disrespect to President Tinubu
Trending
-
Politics21 hours ago
PFN Rejects Call For INEC Chairman’s Removal Over Genocide Comments
-
Sports21 hours ago
Enekwechi wins Orlen Cup in season opener
-
Rivers21 hours ago
Fasthire, PHCCIMA, CIPM Host CareerFest 2026 In PH
-
Sports21 hours ago
Falconets, Senegalese Lionesses arrive Ibadan for qualifier
-
Sports21 hours ago
Simba open Nwabali talks
-
Business22 hours ago
NCDMB, Jake Riley Empower 250 Youths On Vocational Skills
-
Niger Delta22 hours ago
Stakeholders Task INC Aspirants On Dev … As ELECO Promises Transparent, Credible Polls
-
Niger Delta21 hours ago
Tinubu, Jonathan, Diri Pay Last Respect To Ewhrudjakpo