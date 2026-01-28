Coup: 16 Indicted Officers To Face Court-Martial -DHQ

The Defence Headquarters has said that the Special Investigative Panel it set up to probe 16 officers of the Armed Forces alleged to have been indicted in acts of indiscipline and coup plotting will face a military court martial.

According to DHQ, the acts of indiscipline of the affected officers are contrary to service regulations.

Director of Defence Information, Major-General Samaila Uba, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, on Monday, said the investigation examined all circumstances surrounding the conduct of the affected personnel and identified officers with cases to answer, including allegations bordering on a plot to overthrow the government.

He said such actions are inconsistent with the ethics, values and professional standards expected of members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“It would be recalled that the Defence Headquarters issued a press statement in October 2025 regarding the arrest of 16 officers over acts of indiscipline and breaches of service regulations.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, AFN, wishes to inform the general public that investigations into the matter have been concluded, and the report forwarded to the appropriate superior authority in line with extant regulations.

“The comprehensive investigation process, conducted in accordance with established military procedures, has carefully examined all circumstances surrounding the conduct of the affected personnel.

‘’The findings have identified a number of officers with allegations of plotting to overthrow the government which is inconsistent with the ethics, values and professional standards required of members of the AFN,” the statement read.

The Defence spokesman emphasised that the measures being taken were “purely disciplinary and part of internal institutional mechanisms to preserve discipline, cohesion and operational effectiveness within the ranks.”

He said the arraignment will proceed under the Armed Forces Act and other relevant service regulations, to ensure fairness and due process.

“The AFN reiterates that measures being taken are purely disciplinary and part of ongoing institutional mechanisms to preserve order, discipline and operational effectiveness within the ranks,” the statement added.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Armed Forces to professionalism, loyalty and respect for constitutional authority, assuring the public that due process and fairness will be strictly observed throughout the proceedings.

Sources had disclosed that the 16 officers in custody comprised Brigadier General Musa Sadiq (Nasarawa, 44th Regular Course); Colonel M. Ma’aji (Niger, 47th Course); Lt.-Col S. Bappah (Bauchi, 56th Course); Lt Col A. Hayatu (Kaduna, 56th Course); Lt Col Dangnan (Plateau, 56th Course); and Lt Col M. Almakura (Nasarawa, 56th Course).

Others include Major A. Ibrahim (Gombe, 56th Course); Major M. Jiddah (Katsina, 56th Course); Major M.A. Usman (FCT, 60th Course); Major D. Yusuf (Gombe, 59th Course); Major I. Dauda (Jigawa, DSSC 38); Captain I. Bello (DSSC 43); and Captain A. Yusuf, Lieutenant S. Felix (DSSC). Also included were Lieutenant Commander D.B. Abdullahi (Navy), Squadron Leader S. Adamu (Air Force).

Most of the officers, sources said, belong to the Infantry Corps, Signals Corps, and Ordnance Corps.

Recall that the DHQ had, in October 2025, announced the arrest of the officers, saying investigations had been completed in line with established military procedures and extant regulations.

Nigeria has had a complex history of military involvement in politics, with multiple coups between 1966 and 1993, which has made allegations of coup-plotting highly sensitive.