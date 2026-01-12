Customs,Seme Command Rakes ?15.59bn Revenue in 2025,  …. Seizes Cannabis, Tramadol, Others

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme Area Command, has generated a total revenue of ?15.59 billion in 2025

The feat marks its highest annual collection since the Command was established.

.

This was contained in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Tunde Ayagbalo and copies made available to Tide Newspaper in Port Harcourt

Ayagbalo said the Command recorded a cumulative revenue of ?15,598,945,794.00 between January and December 2025, representing a 117 per cent increase compared to the ?7.16 billion collected in 2024.

He noted in December 2025 alone, the Command generated a record ?3.63 billion, the highest monthly revenue ever achieved by the Command.

“The historic performance was attributed to the effective implementation of the One-Stop Shop (OSS) initiative introduced by the Comptroller-General of Customs, which has enhanced coordination among agencies, improved trade facilitation and strengthened engagement with stakeholders operating along the corridor”

The statement noted that beyond revenue generation, the Command also sustained robust anti-smuggling operations. In December 2025, officers intercepted 685 parcels of Cannabis sativa, 495 packs of Tramadol, and 2,000 packs of Super Power Sildenafil tablets during intelligence-led operations, enhanced patrols, risk profiling and inter-agency collaboration.

The statement added that, in line with the Comptroller-General’s directive, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Wale Adenuga, reduced checkpoints along the Lagos–Abidjan corridor to the two locations approved by the Federal Government.

“This move significantly eased legitimate trade, reduced delays and contributed to the Command’s improved revenue performance.”

Comptroller Adenuga warned smugglers that the Seme border is no longer safe for illicit activities, stressing that offenders would be intercepted and prosecuted using advanced intelligence, technology and unwavering vigilance.

He advised smugglers to desist immediately or face the full weight of the law.

Adenuga however, assured legitimate traders and compliant stakeholders of a safe, conducive and efficiently facilitated Seme corridor, noting that Customs remains committed to seamless processes, reduced delays and the promotion of genuine cross-border trade and economic growth.

The Customs Area Controller expressed appreciation to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, and the Service’s management for their support and leadership. He also thanked officers and men of the Command, stakeholders, sister agencies, security operatives, the media, as well as traditional and community leaders for their cooperation,

The Seme Area Command also deepened its community engagement and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

On November 11, 2025, it hosted the launch of the Green Border Initiative by the National President of the Customs Officers Wives Association (COWA), Mrs. Kikelomo Adeniyi, which featured an empowerment programme for members of the COWA Seme Chapter. Beneficiaries received industrial sewing machines, grinding machines, gas burners with cylinders and start-up grants.