Maritime
Customs Rakes N731 Billion Revenue In Port Harcourt
The Nigeria Customs Service NCS, Port Harcourt Command has generated N731 Billion Revenue in 2025
Area Controller Aliyu Alkali said the revenue was generated through strict adherence to standard operating procedures, enforces discipline among officer’s and sustain regular engagement with key stakeholders in Maritime logistics sectors
This was made known while briefing Newsmen in Port Harcourt
He said the enabling environment created by the management contributed significantly to the command success
Alkali thanked the cooperation of all stakeholders, describing their synergy with customs as vital to achieving the record performance
He also said the command intercepted 75 containers with a cumulative Duty Paid Value DPV of N47.6 billion Naira
According to him, 30 containers were found with expired, illicit and unregistered Pharmaceutical products, while others were seized for breaching various provisions of the customs laws.
By: CHINEDU WOSU
Continue Reading
Maritime
CUSTOMS BEGINS IMPLEMENTATION OF SAFE PASSAGE FOR PERSONAL VEHICLES UNDER TEMPORARY ADMISSION
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced the commencement of procedures for granting safe passage to personal vehicles temporarily imported or transiting through Nigeria by international travellers.
The initiative is anchored on the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, and relevant international conventions on temporary admission and transit of vehicles, according to a press statement issued by the National Public Relations Officer of the Service, Dr. Abdullahi Maiwada.
Part of the statement reads:
“The new framework covers all personal, non-commercial vehicles belonging to international travellers visiting Nigeria for tourism, diplomatic, business, or personal purposes. It seeks to ease cross-border movement, strengthen Nigeria’s compliance with international obligations, and reinforce the nation’s commitment to trade facilitation and regional integration.
“ It is pertinent to note that this implementation draws legal backing from Sections 142, 143, 144, and 245 of the NCS Act, 2023, as well as the Revised Kyoto Convention (RKC), UN TIR Convention (1975), Istanbul Convention (1990), and the ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, Residence, and Establishment. It also aligns with WCO Guidelines on Temporary Admission and the Carnet de Passages en Douane (CPD) regulations.
“ International travellers are required to present valid documents such as international passport, international driver’s license, vehicle registration, insurance, and CPD at the point of entry. Upon satisfactory inspection and verification, a Temporary Vehicle Admission Permit valid for up to 90 days will be issued and electronically recorded. Travellers may apply for an extension of up to 30 days, subject to approval by the relevant Customs Area Controller.
“ Vehicles admitted under this regime are free to move within Nigeria but cannot be sold, leased, transferred, modified, or used for commercial purposes. At the point of exit, travellers should present the vehicle and the approved customs Temporary Admission Declaration. In the event of an accident, theft, or breakdown, the nearest Customs office should be notified immediately for documentation and guidance.
“ The NCS, therefore, reaffirms its commitment to transparency and accountability while facilitating legitimate travel. This initiative strengthens h Nigeria’s role in cross-border cooperation and ensures compliance with existing regulations to enhance security and efficiency”.
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
Maritime
APAPA CUSTOMS RECORDS N2.9TR REVENUE IN 2025
The Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has generated a total revenue of ?2.93trn in 2025, representing a 24.32 per cent growth from the ?2,357 trillion collected in 2024, reinforacing it’s position as the nation’s leading revenue hub.
In a statement issued by the commands spokesman, Chief Superintendent of Customs, Isah Sulaiman, Controller of the command, Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, attributed the achievement to effective leadership, disciplined manpower and the strategic deployment of technology under the guidance of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.
He also commended compliant stakeholders whose lawful trade practices contributed significantly to the revenue growth. Oshoba noted that a major contributor to the success was the deployment of the Unified Customs Management System (UCMS), also known as B’Odogwu, which enhanced transparency, efficiency and accountability in cargo clearance processes.
He added that regular performance reviews and timely revenue recovery measures further strengthened collections.
In the area of trade facilitation, Oshoba said the Command intensified stakeholder sensitisation following the rollout of the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Programme and expanded the One-Stop Shop (OSS) initiative to ensure faster processing and release of compliant cargoes.
He said efforts are also at an advanced stage to deploy the FS6000 cargo scanning system, a non-intrusive technology capable of scanning up to 200 containers per hour. In the area of enforcement, Oshoba said the command intercepted 53 containers laden with illicit drugs and prohibited items, including cocaine, Canadian Loud, tramadol, and expired pharmaceuticals with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N12.6 billion. Some of the interceptions, he said, were handed over to relevant agencies such as NDLEA and NAFDAC for further investigation and possible prosecution. Looking ahead, Comptroller Oshoba expressed optimism that the Command would achieve more greater revenue milestone in 2026, driven by deeper implementation of B’Odogwu, AEO, and OSS, stronger intelligence-led enforcement, and expanded collaboration with sister agencies.
Comptroller Oshoba further assured stakeholders of enhanced engagement with terminal operators, shipping companies, licensed customs agents, freight forwarders, haulage operators and the media to promote transparency, compliance and seamless trade at the nation’s busiest port.
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
Maritime
MARITIME JOURNALISTS TO HONOUR EX-NIWA MD,OYEBAMIJI OVER MEDIA SUPPORT
A Coalition of Maritime Journalists has announced plans to pay a courtesy visit to the immediate past Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in Osun State, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, by the third week of January 2026.
According to the Coalition, the visit is aimed at formally appreciating Mr. Oyebamiji for his remarkable support to the maritime media during his tenure as NIWA Managing Director, as well as to congratulate and wish him well on his recent political nomination.
The journalists disclosed that the visit will also serve as an opportunity to present a formal letter nominating Mr. Oyebamiji for the award of Most Media-Friendly CEO, in recognition of his consistent openness, accessibility, and commitment to strengthening media engagement within the maritime sector.
Discussions will also be held to agree on a mutually convenient date for the conferment of the award.
Members of the Coalition noted that Mr. Oyebamiji’s three-year tenure at NIWA marked a significant departure from routine media relations, as he deliberately encouraged journalists to go beyond desk reporting.
He consistently supported field coverage, enabling maritime reporters to visit project sites, waterways, jetties, and operational areas to gain first-hand understanding of industry issues. A senior maritime journalist, Frank Meke speaking on behalf of the Coalition, said Mr. Oyebamiji “believed that informed reporting comes from direct exposure,” adding that his administration ensured journalists were not confined to press statements but were actively exposed to real-time developments across Nigeria’s inland waterways.
The Coalition further recalled that part of Mr. Oyebamiji’s vision was to expand the exposure of the maritime press by facilitating visits to coastal states across the country.
This, they said, was designed to equip journalists with practical insights that would enable them to offer informed analysis and constructive advisory input to government and industry stakeholders. Maritime Journalists, Tola Adenubi, innocent Orok, Yusuf Babalola and Joshua Yousouph acknowledged Mr. Oyebamiji’s assurances that his cordial relationship with the maritime press would be sustained if elected Governor of Osun State.
They noted his recognition of Osun State as the custodial home of the globally celebrated Osun Festival and the Osun River, underscoring the continued relevance of environmental, cultural, and waterways-related reporting in the state.
“He understands the strategic role of the media, especially the maritime press, in shaping public understanding and policy direction.
He has assured us that the same openness, respect, and encouragement we enjoyed at NIWA will continue,” Frank Meke, a veteran journalist close to Niwa remarked.
The Coalition described the planned visit as both a gesture of gratitude and a reaffirmation of the vital partnership between public office holders and the media in promoting transparency, development, and informed governance.
Further details on the visit and the award ceremony will be communicated in due course, the coalition spokesman, Joshua Yousouph said.
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
Trending
-
News2 days ago
2026 Budget: FG Allocates N12.78bn For Census, NPC Vehicles
-
Featured5 days ago
RSG Kicks Off Armed Forces Remembrance Day ‘Morrow …Restates Commitment Towards Veterans’ Welfare
-
Featured5 days ago
Tinubu Hails NGX N100trn Milestones, Urges Nigerians To Invest Locally
-
News5 days ago
NAF, US Officials Meet To Fast-Track Delivery Of Attack Helicopters
-
News5 days ago
Arrest Arise TV Crew Attackers Or Face Boycott, Journalists Tell Rivers Police
-
News5 days ago
Fast-Track Approval Of NDDC N1.75trn Budget, Group Begs N’Assembly
-
Sports2 days ago
AFCON: Osimhen, Lookman Threaten Algeria’s Record
-
Politics2 days ago
Wike’s LGAs Tour Violates Electoral Laws — Sara-Igbe