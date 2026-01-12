 Customs Rakes N731 Billion Revenue In Port Harcourt 

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced the commencement of procedures for granting safe passage to personal vehicles temporarily imported or transiting through Nigeria by international travellers.

The initiative is anchored on the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, and relevant international conventions on temporary admission and transit of vehicles, according to a press statement issued by the National Public Relations Officer of the Service, Dr. Abdullahi Maiwada.

Part of the statement reads:

“The new framework covers all personal, non-commercial vehicles belonging to international travellers visiting Nigeria for tourism, diplomatic, business, or personal purposes. It seeks to ease cross-border movement, strengthen Nigeria’s compliance with international obligations, and reinforce the nation’s commitment to trade facilitation and regional integration.

“ It is pertinent to note that this implementation draws legal backing from Sections 142, 143, 144, and 245 of the NCS Act, 2023, as well as the Revised Kyoto Convention (RKC), UN TIR Convention (1975), Istanbul Convention (1990), and the ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, Residence, and Establishment. It also aligns with WCO Guidelines on Temporary Admission and the Carnet de Passages en Douane (CPD) regulations.

“ International travellers are required to present valid documents such as international passport, international driver’s license, vehicle registration, insurance, and CPD at the point of entry. Upon satisfactory inspection and verification, a Temporary Vehicle Admission Permit valid for up to 90 days will be issued and electronically recorded. Travellers may apply for an extension of up to 30 days, subject to approval by the relevant Customs Area Controller.

“ Vehicles admitted under this regime are free to move within Nigeria but cannot be sold, leased, transferred, modified, or used for commercial purposes. At the point of exit, travellers should present the vehicle and the approved customs Temporary Admission Declaration. In the event of an accident, theft, or breakdown, the nearest Customs office should be notified immediately for documentation and guidance.

“ The NCS, therefore, reaffirms its commitment to transparency and accountability while facilitating legitimate travel. This initiative strengthens h Nigeria’s role in cross-border cooperation and ensures compliance with existing regulations to enhance security and efficiency”.

By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos