As part of efforts to ensure full compliance with existing maritime laws and regulations, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has commenced special operational enforcement code named “Operation Zero Tolerance for Non-Compliance” in the Nigerian maritime domain.

The directive was issued through a Marine Notice, pursuant to the Agency’s statutory mandate under the NIMASA Act 2007, the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 2003, the Merchant Shipping Act 2007, and other applicable regulations. Under this operation, all Ship/Vessel Owners, Operators, Managers, International and National Oil Companies, Masters and Officers of Merchant Ships, Shipping Companies, Shipping Agents, Charterers, Offshore Installations and Platforms Operators, Vessel Operators at the Free Trade Zones (FTZ), and Maritime Stakeholders operating or intending to operate within Nigerian waters are required to ensure full compliance with statutory requirements.

These include proper vessel registration, valid certifications, updated ownership documentation, adherence to Cabotage provisions relating to vessel ownership, registration, manning, and build.

The notice also emphasized the importance of timely payment and remittance of all statutory levies and fees as prescribed by law.

As part of the enforcement process, NIMASA will conduct random and targeted vessel inspections, verify documentation against its databases, and carry out physical and documentary compliance assessments at ports, terminals, and offshore locations.

Operators will also be required to present proof of payment of all applicable levies and fees upon request.

To allow stakeholders the opportunity to regularize their operations, NIMASA has granted a thirty (30) day window from January 5, 2026 for a self-audit and voluntary compliance.

The Agency warned that failure to comply after the expiration of the grace period will attract enforcement actions, including vessel detention, monetary penalties, withdrawal of waivers or operational licences, and denial of port clearance until full compliance is achieved.

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola has assured all stakeholders of the Agency’s commitment to promoting indigenous shipping development, enhancing maritime safety and security, protecting the marine environment, and ensuring strict compliance with Nigeria’s maritime laws.

“We therefore urge all stakeholders to do their part so that together, we can build on the gains of previous regulatory achievements, which is enhanced safety, a secure maritime environment and sustainable utilization of our marine resources”, the DG added