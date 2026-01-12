Nigerian Navy Committed To Tackling Maritime Threats, Secure Waterways – Says Abbas

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Idi Abbas said that the Nigerian Navy is committed in the fight against maritime crimes and ensuring safety on waterways.

“Navy is committed to making Nigeria’s waters safe and secure; rest assured that we are going to make our maritime environment very safe and secured,” he said

He disclosed this during an inspection of facilities at the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital and other projects in Calabar.

Abbas said he was satisfied with the facilities and operational gains made by the Navy in recent weeks.

“I am happy with what I have seen, and particularly the operational gains that have been made in the last few weeks is encouraging,” he said.

He noted that the Navy’s mandate is maritime security, adding that he is assessing its operational capabilities, to identify critical challenges and prioritise areas for security.

“I am here in Calabar as part of my operations visit which I embarked on some weeks ago; I have been going around to various naval commands and units and formations.

“Basically I am here to assess the operational capabilities of the Navy with a view to getting to know some of the critical challenges,” he said

Abbas noted that the tour is part of effort to identify what required prioritisation towards achieving the mandate of the Navy.