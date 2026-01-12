Abbas Vow To Improve Personnel Welfare And Naval Patrols

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas has pledged to ensure improved welfare for personnel and more patrols on the maritime corridors of the nation.

Abbas said there is the need for officers to always be ready, by improving on their welfare, in a bid to keep the country secured.

He disclosed this during an on the spot assessment of things at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Calabar

“I am here for an on the spot assessment of our operations and like you have seen, I have also gone round to check the ongoing buildings.

” These are welfare issues and for us to be able to have our men ready and keep us secured, their welfare needs to be catered for.

“So we are here to kill two birds with one stone, which are basically operations and welfare issues.

” I am happy with what the command is doing; it is doing well in terms of keeping the maritime environment safe.

“We will continue doing what we are doing and improve on that, which is patrol of the waters and increase in the area of surveillance,” he stated.

As part of the visit, Abbas commissioned the 12×1 Junior Rates Accommodation Block A and B, at the Navy Barracks at Atimbo in Calabar.

The Naval chief, also inspected other ongoing projects in the Akim Barracks, 1006 flats and the Navy hotel, all within Calabar

By: CHINEDU WOSU