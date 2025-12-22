Inefficiency, corruption bane of Regional Trade,Says NACCIMA  Boss

Chairman of the National Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture Export group, Mr.Kolawole Awe has identified inefficiency and corruption as the two major factors responsible for poor implementation of government’s policies in the country.

Awe made this observation in a speech delivered at the 2nd annual Ports and Transborder international Discuss held at Sycamore Hotel ,Badagry-Lagos on Friday.

The NACCIMA Export group boss expressed regrets over what he described as the poor treatment of Nigerians by those working in various government security agencies , whose services he said sometimes fell short of expectations and added that the twin forces of inefficiency and corruption had further worsened the woe bedeviling the country with attendant negative impact on its social economy development.

On ways to address the problem,Awe urged every stakeholders to imbibe a new attitudinal change in the work places , which should be in consonance with the Regional Trade principle .

Earlier,in his welcome address,the President,Badagry Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA),Alhaji Yahaya Oladiran Idris said the importance of the seminar with the theme:”Bridging Borders, Building National prosperity and strengthening Regional Trade” was part of the objectives of Baccima as the voice of business society along the Lagos -ABIDJAN trade corridor.

“Seme the most important border post in west Africa is to protect the interest of of it members and business community,see to the growth and development of economic activities in the region”,he said.

“It gladdens me to inform you today that one of our advocacy for easy movements of our citizens,traders and travellers across Seme border post on the issuance of Biometric identification was unveiled by the federal government through the Nigeria Immigration Services on Thursday in Abuja”

According to him, “the ports and Transborder international trade discuss was meant to give stakeholders the platform to examine and share challenges collectively and to build bridges of understanding , cooperation and innovation.

In his contribution, co-organizer of the program,Mr. James Shodiya disclose that the the gathering was designed to shape the future of trade across the borders and strengthening the framework and support regional and global commerce.

He further explained that ‘in today’s interconnected world the efficiency the borders defined the strength of the economies from customs operations to port management , from transport logistics to digital trade systems, adding that the movement of goods across the boundaries effects every sector of national development.

Comptroller Frank Onyeka, Customs Area Controller of Tin Can Island Port Customs Command and Sponsor of the Maritime Journalists Training Workshop 2025, receiving award of appreciation from Innocent Orok, CEO, Roam Media Group and Coordinator of 2025 Maritime Journalists Training Workshop held at the Tin Can Island Customs Conference Room on 17th November 2025.