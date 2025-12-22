We Stalled Projects Inauguration To Honour Ewhrudjakpo – Ogbuku … As Oil Minster, PANDEF Eulogize Late D’Gov

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) says it has suspended its planned inauguration of completed projects in the region in honour of the departed Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Managing Director of the interventionist agency, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, disclosed this when he led the commission’s management team on a condolence visit to Governor Douye Diri and the Ewhrudjakpo family in Government House, Yenagoa.

The NDDC MD explained that the commission would have commenced its end-of-year inauguration of projects on Tuesday, December 16 with the 700-bed President Bola Tinubu hostel at the Bayelsa State-owned Niger Delta University but put it on hold because of the unfortunate death of Ewhrudjakpo on December 11.

Ogbuku also stated that all other projects scheduled for inauguration have been placed on hold in honour of the deputy governor and the state government that was mourning.

“We’ve built partnership with Bayelsa State since the inception of this administration. The NDDC has had one of the best relations with state governors under this administration and that of Bayelsa State has been a wonderful experience.

“The NDDC was supposed to start commissioning of projects in closing the year, starting from today, with the inauguration of a 700-bed hostel named after Mr. President at NDU, Amassoma”, Ogbuku said.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, who also led a high-powered delegation to the Bayelsa Government House, conveyed the condolences of Mr. President to the state government and the Ewhrudjakpo family, stating that he received the news with shock and sadness.

The Petroleum Resources Minister said the late deputy governor rendered great services to the state and humanity, adding that he would be missed for his outstanding services.

“For those of us from his senatorial district, we are even more pained by his death. We learnt a lot from his proverbs and wisdom. We will miss him. Bayelsa and Nigeria will miss him for his invaluable services to the state and the country. He died a fulfilled man as it is not how long but how well one lived”, the Minister said.

The leadership of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) also paid a condolence visit.

Its National Chairman, Dr. Boladei Igali, who led a delegation comprising members of the Board of Trustees and the executive council, also expressed shock over Ewhrudjakpo’s passing.

“We know that this is a great personal loss to you (Governor), considering the working relationship between the two of you, which was the envy of all in Nigeria. The images of the way you related with each other are all over in the media in Nigeria”, he said.

According to the PANDEF leader, the late Deputy Governor played a major role in the progress and development of the state and would be greatly missed.

Responding on behalf of the government and the Ewhrudjakpo family, Governor Douye Diri again thanked President Tinubu for his concern since the passing of his deputy through personal phone call and a condolence message issued by his media adviser, Mr. Bayo Onanuga.

The Bayelsa helmsman also commended the NDDC MD for his thoughtfulness and comforting words.

He said he was grateful for the brotherly love the government and family of the deceased had received from leaders across the country and that of the state, especially those at the federal level.

The Governor emphasised the need for unity among political leaders in the state.