We Stalled Projects Inauguration To Honour Ewhrudjakpo – Ogbuku … As Oil Minster, PANDEF Eulogize Late D’Gov
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) says it has suspended its planned inauguration of completed projects in the region in honour of the departed Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.
Managing Director of the interventionist agency, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, disclosed this when he led the commission’s management team on a condolence visit to Governor Douye Diri and the Ewhrudjakpo family in Government House, Yenagoa.
The NDDC MD explained that the commission would have commenced its end-of-year inauguration of projects on Tuesday, December 16 with the 700-bed President Bola Tinubu hostel at the Bayelsa State-owned Niger Delta University but put it on hold because of the unfortunate death of Ewhrudjakpo on December 11.
Ogbuku also stated that all other projects scheduled for inauguration have been placed on hold in honour of the deputy governor and the state government that was mourning.
“We’ve built partnership with Bayelsa State since the inception of this administration. The NDDC has had one of the best relations with state governors under this administration and that of Bayelsa State has been a wonderful experience.
“The NDDC was supposed to start commissioning of projects in closing the year, starting from today, with the inauguration of a 700-bed hostel named after Mr. President at NDU, Amassoma”, Ogbuku said.
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, who also led a high-powered delegation to the Bayelsa Government House, conveyed the condolences of Mr. President to the state government and the Ewhrudjakpo family, stating that he received the news with shock and sadness.
The Petroleum Resources Minister said the late deputy governor rendered great services to the state and humanity, adding that he would be missed for his outstanding services.
“For those of us from his senatorial district, we are even more pained by his death. We learnt a lot from his proverbs and wisdom. We will miss him. Bayelsa and Nigeria will miss him for his invaluable services to the state and the country. He died a fulfilled man as it is not how long but how well one lived”, the Minister said.
The leadership of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) also paid a condolence visit.
Its National Chairman, Dr. Boladei Igali, who led a delegation comprising members of the Board of Trustees and the executive council, also expressed shock over Ewhrudjakpo’s passing.
“We know that this is a great personal loss to you (Governor), considering the working relationship between the two of you, which was the envy of all in Nigeria. The images of the way you related with each other are all over in the media in Nigeria”, he said.
According to the PANDEF leader, the late Deputy Governor played a major role in the progress and development of the state and would be greatly missed.
Responding on behalf of the government and the Ewhrudjakpo family, Governor Douye Diri again thanked President Tinubu for his concern since the passing of his deputy through personal phone call and a condolence message issued by his media adviser, Mr. Bayo Onanuga.
The Bayelsa helmsman also commended the NDDC MD for his thoughtfulness and comforting words.
He said he was grateful for the brotherly love the government and family of the deceased had received from leaders across the country and that of the state, especially those at the federal level.
The Governor emphasised the need for unity among political leaders in the state.
By; Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
INC, Others Partner PINL On Host Comm Dev. Advocacy
The Ijaw National Congress (INC), and other Niger Delta-based advocacy groups have pledged their resolve to partner an oil and gas surveillance firm, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Ltd. (PINL) towards the development of Host Communities of the oil rich region.
In his remarks at the December 2025 edition of the monthly Stakeholders meeting of the PINL, which was held in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, Chairman of the INC Central Zone, Chief Moses Theophilus, commended the company for its impactful services in the region on the outgoing year.
He noted that PINL’s services have greatly reduced vandalism, oil theft and environmental pollution in the area, pledging the INC’S partnership in the sustained fight against illegal bunkering and sabotage in the region.
“Pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft has been a menace in our region before now, causing immense environmental degradation and environmental loses and social unrest. I commend PINL for this efforts in reducing environmental pollution, protecting aquatic lives and promoting floral and foena growth in our region.
“These efforts are testaments to the company’s determination to corporate governance and citizenship wellbeing of our country. We’ll collaborate to ensure that in 2026 there will be zero infractions in all zones”, he said.
He reiterated the commitment of INC Central Zone to work with PINL and stakeholders to end pipeline vandalism, saying, the INC would continue in that manner to ensure that there was zero infractions in this Eastern Corridor.
Also speaking, a former member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly and stakeholder, Dr. Omoninibeke Kemelayefa, praised PINL’s corporate social responsibility packages, especially for women and the scholarship for youths, saying it will greatly impact the living standards of the locals.
PINL is a private security company (PSC) incharge of securing pipelines along the Eastern Corridor of the Trans-Niger Pipeline (TNP).
In his address, General Manager, Community Relations and Stakeholder Engagement of the company, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, stated that the decision on siting development projects in host communities would help reduce the temptations of vandalism and oil theft by the people of the community.
“Our decision on siting development projects in host communities followed several requests by the communities which are beyond their scope. Several request by the communities such as provision of roads, schools, healthcare and other social amenities are beyond their capacity, hence the decision to take up the advocacy for them.
“The PINL monthly stakeholders meeting has become the closest interface between the communities, government and IOCs. We have become one of the closest interfaces with the communities and those communities may not even understand that we don’t have the capacity to provide most of those things they are asking for, but for the fact that we have been able to create that platform to air their grievances.
“We’ve complaints of lack of basic amenities, so in 2026, we’ll advocate for more government attention in our communities”, he said.
He gave some highlights of the company’s achievements in the outgoing year to include deepening of security operations to include all oil and gas infrastructures in proximity to TNP, expansion of community and stakeholders’ inclusion, human capacity empowerment with focus on women and students, and strengthening of grassroots communication with introduction of the Town Crier Initiative (TCI).
He also stated sustained and consistent stakeholder engagements, zero illegal bunkering and building of greater trust between PINL and host communities, among other successes, while calling for increased collaboration from the host communities as they look ahead to 2026 for greater impacts.
“Let us continue to protect national assets, empower our people, and strengthen the prosperity of our region and nation. As we step into 2026, may our collaboration deepen, our unity strengthened, and our shared commitment to peace and progress remain unshakable”, he appealed.
The PINL official also announced Christmas palliatives for the 215 TNP host communities.
Earlier, representative of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Engr. Akponime Omojevwhe, noted that the partnership between the communities and PINL has led to unhindered production on the TNP.
Omojevwhe, who is the head, Field Operations, Eastern Corridor, Project Monitoring Office, NNPCL, revealed that the company’s projection for 2026 is 2.06-million barrels per day with a budgeted benchmark of 1.84mbpd.
“Our projection for 2026 is 2.06mbpd while the budget is 1.84m bpd, and with the kind of synergy we are seeing here in Bayelsa and other PINL coordinated areas, we can do it.
“If everybody comes together, it’s achieveable and it’s realistic. We want to also appreciate the royal fathers, the youth presidents, the women leaders, the CDCs for the efforts”, he stated.
Highpoint of the meeting was the presentation of awards to traditional rulers of the host communities for their efforts in maintaining peace in their domains.
By; Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Oborevwori Condoles Diri, Family, Bayelsans Over Passing Ewhrudjakpo’s Passing
Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has extended heartfelt condolences to the Governor Douye Diri, the Government and people of Bayelsa State over the passing of the state’s Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.
In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Oborevwori described the death of Senator Ewhrudjakpo, affectionately known as “a man of many proverbs” as both tragic and deeply saddening.
The Governor noted that Senator Ewhrudjakpo was a man of uncommon wisdom, intellect and humility, and whose contributions to governance and public service left a lasting impact on the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large.
Oborevwori said: “I join the Governor, his family, Government and people of Bayelsa State, friends and allies in mourning Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.
“He was a team player, a dependable partner in leadership and a fountain of wisdom. His passing is a painful reminder of the fragility of life.”
The Governor also extended prayers for God’s comfort to the bereaved Governor, Senator Douye Diri, family, and the people of Bayelsa State, and urged them to take solace in the legacies of service and dedication left behind by the late Deputy Governor.
“On behalf of my family, the people and Government of Delta State, I pray that the Almighty God grants Governor Douye Diri, his family and all who mourn him the strength to bear this irreparable loss”, he added.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo, who served as Deputy Governor under Governor Douye Diri, was widely respected across the Niger Delta region for his eloquence, deep grasp of governance and his trademark use of proverbs in public communication.
By; Albert Ograka,Asaba
Uyo High Court Awards Damages To Masquerade Over Arrest
A High Court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has awarded damages to a masquerade who was arrested by the State Police Command for allegedly disturbing public peace during traditional worship rites.
The arrest followed an executive order reportedly issued by the State Governor, directing the Commissioner of Police to detain any masquerade seen performing during the Yuletide period.
Acting on this directive, a masquerade, identified as Mr. Effiong, a practitioner of traditional worship, was arrested and subsequently charged to court.
In a landmark ruling, the court sided with Mr. Effiong and his custodian, affirming that Ekpo, a recognised traditional religious practice in Akwa Ibom State, is protected under the law, and that its adherents are entitled to the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.
The judge held that Mr. Effiong’s arrest and detention violated his rights to personal liberty and freedom of religion.
The court ordered his immediate and unconditional release and directed the Akwa Ibom State Government to pay damages for the infringement of his fundamental human rights and freedom of worship.
Human rights experts have hailed the judgment as a significant affirmation of Nigeria’s constitutional protection of traditional religious practices, emphasising the importance of respecting the country’s cultural and religious diversity.
By: Enoch Epelle
