Uyo High Court Awards Damages To Masquerade Over Arrest

A High Court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has awarded damages to a masquerade who was arrested by the State Police Command for allegedly disturbing public peace during traditional worship rites.

The arrest followed an executive order reportedly issued by the State Governor, directing the Commissioner of Police to detain any masquerade seen performing during the Yuletide period.

Acting on this directive, a masquerade, identified as Mr. Effiong, a practitioner of traditional worship, was arrested and subsequently charged to court.

In a landmark ruling, the court sided with Mr. Effiong and his custodian, affirming that Ekpo, a recognised traditional religious practice in Akwa Ibom State, is protected under the law, and that its adherents are entitled to the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

The judge held that Mr. Effiong’s arrest and detention violated his rights to personal liberty and freedom of religion.

The court ordered his immediate and unconditional release and directed the Akwa Ibom State Government to pay damages for the infringement of his fundamental human rights and freedom of worship.

Human rights experts have hailed the judgment as a significant affirmation of Nigeria’s constitutional protection of traditional religious practices, emphasising the importance of respecting the country’s cultural and religious diversity.

By: Enoch Epelle