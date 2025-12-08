Connect with us

Niger Delta

Uyo High Court Awards Damages To Masquerade Over Arrest

Published

16 hours ago

on

A High Court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has awarded damages to a masquerade who was arrested by the State Police Command for allegedly disturbing public peace during traditional worship rites.
The arrest followed an executive order reportedly issued by the State Governor, directing the Commissioner of Police to detain any masquerade seen performing during the Yuletide period.
Acting on this directive, a masquerade, identified as Mr. Effiong, a practitioner of traditional worship, was arrested and subsequently charged to court.
In a landmark ruling, the court sided with Mr. Effiong and his custodian, affirming that Ekpo, a recognised traditional religious practice in Akwa Ibom State, is protected under the law, and that its adherents are entitled to the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.
The judge held that Mr. Effiong’s arrest and detention violated his rights to personal liberty and freedom of religion.
The court ordered his immediate and unconditional release and directed the Akwa Ibom State Government to pay damages for the infringement of his fundamental human rights and freedom of worship.
Human rights experts have hailed the judgment as a significant affirmation of Nigeria’s constitutional protection of traditional religious practices, emphasising the importance of respecting the country’s cultural and religious diversity.
By: Enoch Epelle
Niger Delta

MOSIEND Seeks Water Projects In Buguma From NDDC … Urges RSG To Revamp Fish Farm

Published

16 hours ago

on

December 8, 2025

By

The Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has called on the Management  of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to embark on water projects in Buguma city in Asari Toru Local Government Area (ASALGA), Rivers State
The Group also called on the Rivers State government to revamp the Buguma fish farm to create employment for the teeming youths.
On the water project in Buguma, MOSIEND said the population of Buguma has increased tremendously and that the residents need more water projects to enhance the daily livelihood of the people.
The Group also appealed to the Chairman of the LGA to assist in making the project a reality and also attract more developmental projects to the LGA.
MOSIEND’s Eastern Zonal Coordinator,  Half Hour, Comrade Tammy Bruce Longjohn, made the call on a radio programme in Rhythm 93.7fm, “Talk of the Town”.
LongJohn, who made the call alongside the Chairman of MOSIEND in Buguma, Mark Ojuka, and his counterpart in Obuama,  Hon. Sandra Owunari, also called on the Management of Nigeria Liquidifed Natural Gas (NLNG) to embark on a free medical outreach in all Kalabari communities to improve their health status.
He appealed to NLNG to award scholarship to indigens of Kalabari communities in tertiary institutions to better their education, noting that the company is doing same in Bonny, while abandoning Kalabari communities
“We need contracts, free medicals, scholarships and employment, including skill acquisition programmes for our teeming youths in Kalabari extractions”, LongJohn stated.
On Security, Mark Ojuka said security in Buguma is  at zero level with the help of the Amama soldiers, saying “the city is more peaceful and investor-friendly as the youths of the area have cordial relationship with the security agencies in the area.
“Security is very secured in Buguma clan”
On revamping the Buguma fish farm, he said, “The youths are asking for human capacity building in the area to reduce unemployment.
“The revamping of the Buguma fish farm will also reduce youth violence.”
By: Chinedu Wosu
Niger Delta

Make God Your Anchor To Fulfill Destiny, Cleric Charges Christians … As Jaja Marks 70th Birthday

Published

4 days ago

on

December 5, 2025

By

The Lead Pastor at Jesus Appointed People’s Bible Church, Ozogbe, Ikwerrengwo-Etche, in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, Pastor Promise Nwaelele, has urged Christians  to make God the anchor of their lives in whatever position they find themselves, in order to attain the destinies set for them by God.

Pastor Nwaelele, who gave the charge recently in a sermon he preached at the 70th birthday anniversary thanksgiving service of Sir Donald Michael Jaja, a veteran journalist in Rivers State, said this is because any genuine child of God is a permanent target for destabilization and destruction by the devil.

Taking his text from the Bible book of Mark 4:16-17, the preacher stated that fulfilment in life for a child of God required faith, obedience to God’s word, humility and grace to withstand trials and temptations.

According to him, temptations and afflictions are bound to happen in the lives of those who have accepted Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.

“No wonder the Bible said that those that endure till the end shall be saved”, he said.

The Clergyman said God prospers believers who are humble, not proud and conceited, and leads them to destiny fulfilment.

“David said in Psalm 51:17, that the sacrifices acceptable to God are a broken spirit, not an impatient or proud spirit”, the preacher said.

He called on Christians not to allow persecutions and afflictions to sway them from the love and blessings of Jesus Christ.

On his part, Jaja, a seasoned Journalist who retired as an Acting Editor of the Rivers State Government-owned The Tide Newspaper, gave thanks to God for honouring him by giving him the grace of attaining 70 years.

“I cannot capture what the good Lord has done for me in my entire life in this fleeting moment of thanksgiving. But, I know that without Him, I wouldn’t have been who I am today, in all spheres. Therefore, my joy knows no bounds as I give thanks to my creator today, alongside my family. Praise be His holy name”, Jaja said.

Niger Delta

Remember Me As Fighter Against Sexual Harassment – UNICAL VC

Published

4 days ago

on

December 5, 2025

By

The outgoing Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar (UniCal), Prof. Florence Obi, has said she will want to be remembered for fighting sexual harassment and delayed results.
Obi made the remark recently at an event in Calabar, organised by the university to mark the end of her five-year tenure as the 11th substantive Vice Chancellor of the institution.
It would be recalled that Obi, whose tenure expired on November 30, was appointed Vice Chancellor on September 10, 2020, but officially assumed office on December 1, 2020.
She said her commitment to protecting students, especially the female ones, remained one of her greatest achievements as Vice Chancellor.
She said, “I fought against sexual predators and ensured timely release of students’ results to curb frustration within the institution.”
While expressing fulfilment at completing her tenure and thanking God for enabling her finish strong after five years in office, she said she would return to the classroom because teaching remained her passion.
Earlier, she addressed staff and students outside her office during a carnival-like, marching out parade in her honour, thanking them for their support throughout her administration.
She also encouraged them to support her successor to enable him to succeed and take the university to greater heights.
“This institution has recorded significant growth and I am confident that my successor will advance the progress already made”, she said.
The Tide’s source reports that under her leadership, the largest solar power plant in Cross River State was built in UniCal, ensuring stable electricity for the university and its teaching hospital.
Other achievements included upgrading the Faculty of Education to a College, getting Mass Communication accredited and elevated to a Faculty.
Her administration also constructed new hostels, introduced departmental scholarships, built a fire service station, and completed the Law Faculty complex.
