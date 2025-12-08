MOSIEND Seeks Water Projects In Buguma From NDDC … Urges RSG To Revamp Fish Farm

The Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has called on the Management of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to embark on water projects in Buguma city in Asari Toru Local Government Area (ASALGA), Rivers State

The Group also called on the Rivers State government to revamp the Buguma fish farm to create employment for the teeming youths.

On the water project in Buguma, MOSIEND said the population of Buguma has increased tremendously and that the residents need more water projects to enhance the daily livelihood of the people.

The Group also appealed to the Chairman of the LGA to assist in making the project a reality and also attract more developmental projects to the LGA.

MOSIEND’s Eastern Zonal Coordinator, Half Hour, Comrade Tammy Bruce Longjohn, made the call on a radio programme in Rhythm 93.7fm, “Talk of the Town”.

LongJohn, who made the call alongside the Chairman of MOSIEND in Buguma, Mark Ojuka, and his counterpart in Obuama, Hon. Sandra Owunari, also called on the Management of Nigeria Liquidifed Natural Gas (NLNG) to embark on a free medical outreach in all Kalabari communities to improve their health status.

He appealed to NLNG to award scholarship to indigens of Kalabari communities in tertiary institutions to better their education, noting that the company is doing same in Bonny, while abandoning Kalabari communities

“We need contracts, free medicals, scholarships and employment, including skill acquisition programmes for our teeming youths in Kalabari extractions”, LongJohn stated.

On Security, Mark Ojuka said security in Buguma is at zero level with the help of the Amama soldiers, saying “the city is more peaceful and investor-friendly as the youths of the area have cordial relationship with the security agencies in the area.

“Security is very secured in Buguma clan”

On revamping the Buguma fish farm, he said, “The youths are asking for human capacity building in the area to reduce unemployment.

“The revamping of the Buguma fish farm will also reduce youth violence.”

By: Chinedu Wosu