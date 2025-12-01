University Don Calls for Abolition of Open Water Laterine

A professor of Parasitology and Public Health in the Department of Medical Microbiology/Parasitology and Entomology, Faculty of Medical Laboratory Science at the Rivers State University (RSU), Port Harcourt, Prof. Gloria Ngozika Wokem, has advocated for the abolition of open water body latrine systems in rural riverine areas and open forest latrines in upland communities to eradicate water and food-borne diseases, popularly known as Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), prevalent in Nigeria.

Prof. Wokem made this call while delivering her inaugural lecture at the 122nd inaugural lecture series of the university on the topic “Neglected Tropical Diseases and WASH Nexus: Breaking the Cycle for Human Sustainability” held in Port Harcourt, wednesday.

She described NTDs as a group of diseases prevalent among impoverished remote populations, particularly in tropical and subtropical areas of the world, with limited access to safe water, sanitation, hygiene, and other healthcare essentials.

According to her, there are about 20 known disease groups shortlisted by the World Health Organisation (WHO), such as Guinea worm disease, Endemic Treponema pallidum infection (Yaws), Human African Trypanosomiasis (HAT) (sleeping sickness), leprosy (Hansen’s Disease), and onchocerciasis (River blindness), among others, adding that they are listed by WHO as control targets for the 2030 NTDs goals.

Prof. Wokem stated that for over thirty years, she has been working in the field of Neglected Tropical Diseases, or in other words, water and food-borne diseases. “These diseases come to humans through what we eat, what we do, and are so prevalent around us that not much information is known about them, which is why they are called neglected.”

She noted that NTDs affect not only Nigeria but 57.3% of the world’s population, including Africa, Asia, South and Central America, adding that wherever sanitation, hygiene, and safe drinking water are in limited supply, these neglected tropical diseases will flourish.

The professor called for all stakeholders to join hands to fight against the eradication of the dreaded tropical diseases ravaging the society, saying, “There is a role government will play and there are parts individuals will do.”

She however recommended among other things the employment of graduate parasitology and public Health Scientists groomed by the university for the continuity of the medical laboratory science profession which is in high demand

Earlier in his remarks,the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obi, lauded the lecturer and described the lecture as a testament to her professional prowess and a justification of her professorial appointment by the university.

The vice chancellor who was represented by the provost of the post graduate school of the university,prof T S K.Abam ,the VC aligned with the position of the lecturer that living a clean environment and washing our hands regularly will help to eradicate the NTDs in the society.