Perm. Sec Pats Rivers NUJ On The Back

Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr. Honour Sirawoo, has commended the Comrade Paul Bazia led Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) for its achievements in the last one year.

Speaking through the Director of Information Communication Technology (ICT), Mrs. Ifeoma Ossai, the Permanent Secretary said the Bazia led NUJ executive has displayed zeal, vision and commitment to improve the fortunes of the union in the State.

Sirawoo gave the commendation at the NUJ Special Congress to mark the one year anniversary of Bazia led executive in office, held at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, Port Harcourt, last Tuesday.

He said, “a lot has changed this past one year, and I’m happy that the executives took the bull by the horn and has demonstrated that they are prepared for leadership”.

The Permanent Secretary, while urging the NUJ leadership not to rest on its oars, said the years ahead should provide opportunity to make more impact, as he wished the council well.

Addressing members of the Union, Comrade Bazia said so far the past one year has been challenging with lots of projects that include revamping the union secretariat complex, launching a website, establishing data base for registered journalists, training and and lots more.

“We are changing the narrative by emphasizing on developmental journalism, and harping on the need for a blue economy for our State,” Bazia declared.

He assured members that he would always hold them in high esteem and pursue their interest and welfare at all times.

On her part, the State Secretary of the NUJ, Dr. Ijeoma Tubosia, said that the administration is still a work in progress, and as such needs the support of all members to achieve more.

Tubosia said the new website unveiled by the executive would help project the council in good light, and provide platform for members to publicise and enhance the union’s image.

The event was also used to celebrate members whose birthday fell within the month of March.

The week-long activity ended yesterday with a Church Thanksgiving attended by council members at Living Faith Church, Egbelu, in Obio /Akpor Local Government Area of the State.

By: Kevin Nengia