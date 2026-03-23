News
Etche Monarch Alleges Death Threats, Assault
The Paramount Ruler of Chokota Community in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Elijah Okere, has raised the alarm over alleged threat to his life.
Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt, recently, the monarch accused the Chairman of Etche Local Government Council, Hon. Chima Njoku, of orchestrating acts of violence against him and his family.
He alleged that the situation has escalated beyond political disagreement into outright persecution.
Eze Okere claimed that unidentified assailants, whom he believes were acting on the directive of the council chairman, launched a coordinated attack on his residence, leaving behind significant destruction and emotional trauma.
Providing what he described as the remote cause of the crisis, the monarch stated that the council chairman had earlier accused him of conspiracy and kidnapping but failed to pursue the allegations in court.
In a particularly disturbing allegation, Eze Okere said his wife was raped at gunpoint during the attack.
He further disclosed that the whereabouts of his two children, Brightstar Elijah and Flora Elijah, remain unknown following the incident.
The monarch also revealed that three of his vehicles, along with parts of his residence, were set ablaze by the attackers, resulting in substantial material losses and heightened fears for his safety.
Corroborating her husband’s account, his wife (name withheld) alleged that she was assaulted during the attack, stating that neighbours later assisted her with clothing after her garments were torn to shreds by the assailants.
Eze Okere called on security agencies to urgently intervene, thoroughly investigate the allegations, and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice without delay.
He also expressed disappointment over what he described as the silence and inaction of relevant authorities since the incident, warning that failure to act could embolden perpetrators and erode public confidence in the rule of law.
The traditional ruler appealed to the state government and well-meaning Nigerians for assistance, insisting that his life and that of his family remain under imminent threat.
While reiterating his commitment to peace and lawful conduct, he maintained that he would not be intimidated into silence, emphasizing that traditional institutions must be protected from political intimidation and violence.
“They looted all my properties that very day. The Council Chairman sometime ago arrested and charged me to court on the allegations of conspiracy and kidnapping. Instead of coming to court to give evidence or wait for the decision of the court, he decided to come to my house and attack me.
“Another surprise is that the Council Chairman drove the attackers to my house that very day,” he alleged.
When contacted, the Chairman of Etche Local Government Area, Mr. Chima Njoku, who spoke through his Press Secretary, Dagogo Isaac, said he would not comment on the matter.
He, however, advised the traditional ruler to present himself to the Anti-kidnapping and Anti-Robbery units of the Police that declared him wanted for alleged murder.
However, the Rivers State Police Command, in a statement by its image maker, CSP Grace Iringe-Koko, said it has recorded a significant breakthrough in the investigation of a case of conspiracy and murder involving one Shedrack Ogadinma Chukwem (Male, 42 years), an indigene of Umuemeshie Community, Chokota, in Igbo-Etche, Etche Local Government Area of the State.
According to the statement, through unrelenting investigative efforts by operatives of the Command attached to Anti-Cultism Unit, Emuohia Annex , one Robinson Uche (Male, 29 years), a native of Umuechem in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, was tracked and arrested at about 7:30 a.m. on 6th March, 2026.
The Command added that during interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed to have actively participated in the killing of the deceased.
According to his statement, the incident occurred on 17th December 2025 when he and four others, identified as Prince (also known as “Onyia-Army”), surname unknown; Achor (surname unknown); Gift Okere, also known as “Nnaye”; and another individual whose name he could not provide, were allegedly hired by one Chief Elijah Okere to bring the deceased to his palace.
The suspect further stated that upon arriving at the location where the deceased was attending a family meeting, their attempt to arrest him became unsuccessful.
He alleged that in the course of the encounter, the group shot the deceased, resulting in his death.
Meanwhile, the Police Command is yet to comment on the alleged attack on Eze Elijah Okere.
News
NDLEA Intercepts Drugs Hidden In Winter Jackets, Cream At Lagos Airport
Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have foiled attempts by drug trafficking syndicates to smuggle illicit substances concealed in carton walls, winter jackets, and body cream containers through Murtala Muhammed International Airport and a Lagos-based courier firm.
The agency said two consignments bound for Italy were intercepted at the Lagos airport, leading to the arrest of suspects linked to the shipments.
In a statement released yesterday, the agency’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said one of the suspects, 37-year-old Friday Ehianuka, was intercepted on Friday, March 20, 2026, while attempting to board an Ethiopian Airlines flight to Rome, Italy.
The statement partly read, “Two of the consignments heading to Italy were to be moved through the Lagos airport where two suspects linked to the shipments were promptly arrested.
“One of them, 37-year-old Friday Ehianuka, was going to Rome, Italy on Friday, March 20, 2026, when he was intercepted while attempting to board an Ethiopian Airlines flight with 2,698 pills of tramadol 225mg concealed in containers of skin-lightening body cream, all packed in the suspect’s luggage.
“In his statement, Ehianuka, who is a resident of Milan, confirmed that he was to be paid a negotiated fee in Euros if he had succeeded in trafficking the consignment to Italy.”
In another operation on Wednesday, March 18, Babafemi said NDLEA officers at the departure hall intercepted another passenger, Christian Agbonhese, attempting to board a Lufthansa flight to Milan.
A search of his luggage uncovered 23,150 pills of tramadol 225mg, 4,000 tablets of tapentadol 250mg, and 1,320 pills of tramadol 100mg concealed in two large winter jackets.
“No fewer than 23,150 pills of tramadol 225mg; 4,000 tablets of tapentadol 250mg; and 1,320 pills of tramadol 100mg, all concealed in two large winter jackets, bringing the total number of opioids recovered from him to 28,470 pills. The 38-year-old Agbonhese is also a resident of Milan,” the statement added.
In a separate operation at a courier firm in Lagos, Babafemi said NDLEA officers on Monday, March 16, intercepted two parcels of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis weighing 1kg, hidden in a carton shipped from the United States.
“Also thwarted was an attempt to export 158 grams of methamphetamine concealed in the walls of a carton to New Zealand,” he said.
In Kano State, operatives arrested Abdulkadir Mamuda, 35, with 102.5kg of skunk at Dan-Tsalle, while another suspect, Uche Johnson Festus, 47, was nabbed at Naibawa Gabas with 95.5kg of the same substance.
Babafemi said the agency also recovered 21,737 bottles of codeine-based syrup during a raid at Otto, Ijora area of Lagos on Wednesday, March 18, adding that two suspects, Chidiebere Anigbogu and Paul Nwagbara, were arrested the same day on the Third Mainland Bridge while conveying 8,380 bottles of the syrup.
In Edo State, operatives recovered 97.5kg of skunk from the residence of Akeem Idde, 37, in Ojah, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area on March 16.
In the FCT, officers intercepted a commercial bus along the Gwagwalada Expressway on March 18, recovering 91,840 pills of tramadol hidden in body compartments of the vehicle. The driver, Aminu Ali, 27, was arrested.
In Oyo State, a suspect, Bankole Bari, was on Tuesday, March 17, arrested at Oke-Oyan, Ibarapa LGA, with 71.2kg of skunk, which he smuggled into Nigeria from Benin Republic through the Oyan River.
In a similar development, “Not less than 586,000 pills of tramadol and Exol-5 were recovered by NDLEA operatives from Lawal Anas, 28, along Kaduna-Zaria Highway, Kaduna, on Tuesday, March 17, while 7,290 tablets of tramadol 225mg were seized from Musa Shuaibu, 22, at the same location on Friday, March 20,” Babafemi said.
In Taraba State, officers intercepted Aliyu Adamu, 26, along the Takum-Jalingo Highway with 77,660 capsules of tramadol, while in Adamawa State, six suspects were arrested in connection with the seizure of 82.8kg of tramadol in a truck in Yola.
The suspects include Ramatu Aliyu, Jungudo Abdullahi, Najid Abdullahi, Musa Mohammed, Usman Abdulrahim, and Musa Mohammed.
The agency said its commands across the country also intensified War Against Drug Abuse sensitisation campaigns in schools, worship centres, and communities during the week.
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.), commended officers of the MMIA, DOGI, Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Edo, Oyo, FCT, Taraba, and Adamawa commands for the arrests and seizures, urging them to sustain the balanced approach to drug control efforts.
News
RSG Applauds FRSC, NDLEA For Enhancing Security In Rivers …As NDLEA Pushes For Drug Tests In Schools, NYSC Camps
The Rivers State Government has commended the dedication and collaboration of federal government agencies in sustaining security in the State.
Speaking during a courtesy visit by the State Commander of the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), CN Bature Dawa, in Port Harcourt, last week, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Dagogo Wokoma, said Governor Siminalayi Fubara appreciates the strong synergy between the agencies in promoting his administration’s vision of peace, prosperity and progress in the State.
Wokoma urged residents to remain law-abiding, noting that respect for the law is essential for good governance and sustainable development in all parts of the state.
He stated that the governor has remained committed to initiatives that promote peace and social order, stressing that the administration will continue to support programmes of federal agencies aimed at strengthening security and public safety.
“Our governor is committed to peace, progress and prosperity in Rivers State. I therefore encourage all residents, especially young people who are often targeted by those involved in drug abuse, to stay away from drugs, crime and reckless driving,” he said.
In his remarks, the State NDLEA boss, Dawa, disclosed that the agency has arrested 39 suspects in the state from December 2025 to date, including 16 new cases currently under investigation.
He explained that the NDLEA, through its Drug Demand Reduction and Drug Supply Control Units, has intensified efforts to curb the spread of illicit drugs and ensure offenders are brought to justice.
Dawa also called on parents and guardians to closely monitor their children, while urging hotel owners and managers to remain vigilant and prevent their facilities from being used for drug-related activities.
He further advocated the introduction of drug integrity tests in schools and within the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme as part of measures to discourage drug abuse among young people.
In a related development, Dr Wokoma received the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), CC Inyang Umoh, during a courtesy visit, and urged residents to abide by road safety laws and drive in consideration of other road users.
In his remarks, the FRSC boss expressed appreciation to Governor Fubara for the continuous support to the Corps.
News
Rivers Muslims Laud Fubara’s Dev Strides
Muslims in Rivers State have commended Governor Siminialayi Fubara for his dedication and commitment to the development of the state.
They also lauded the governor for promoting peaceful co-existence among various religious groups in the state.
Vice President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs ,Alhaji Nasil Awhelegbe Uhor, gave the commendation last Friday during the Eid-el Fitri prayer to mark the end of Ramadan fasting period, at the Port Harcourt Central Mosque, Niger Street, Port Harcourt.
Speaking to newsmen shortly after the prayer, Alhaji Uhor said Governor Fubara has shown exemplary leadership in the affairs of the state.
Uhor who is the leader of the South South Muslim Ummah of Nigeria, called on Muslims to remain committed to the ideal of peace and fear of the Almighty Allah.
According to the Rivers State Islamic leader, the message is for Muslims to imbibe and allow the lessons of Ramadan to sink into their lives and shape their ways of doing things.
He urged Muslims to imbibe the culture of love and respect for one another.
“My message is that all Muslims should imbibe and allow the lessons of Ramadan to sink with them,” he advised.
Uhor stressed the need for Muslims and all Nigerians to remain patriotic, while avoiding all forms of anti-social behaviours.
He also called on the political leaders to put the country first, stressing that there is no need for Nigerians to continue to wallow in abject poverty when the country is so rich with natural resources.
Also speaking, the Chief Imam of Rivers State, Alhaji Ibrahim S Yalo, urged Muslims to fear God, and speak the truth always.
According to him, time has come for Nigerians to cultivate the habit of peaceful coexistence, speak the truth and be each others keeper.
“Nigerians own a duty to ensure peace, live together in fear of God and speak the truth always,” he said.
By: John Bibor
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