Etche Monarch Alleges Death Threats, Assault

The Paramount Ruler of Chokota Community in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Elijah Okere, has raised the alarm over alleged threat to his life.

Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt, recently, the monarch accused the Chairman of Etche Local Government Council, Hon. Chima Njoku, of orchestrating acts of violence against him and his family.

He alleged that the situation has escalated beyond political disagreement into outright persecution.

Eze Okere claimed that unidentified assailants, whom he believes were acting on the directive of the council chairman, launched a coordinated attack on his residence, leaving behind significant destruction and emotional trauma.

Providing what he described as the remote cause of the crisis, the monarch stated that the council chairman had earlier accused him of conspiracy and kidnapping but failed to pursue the allegations in court.

In a particularly disturbing allegation, Eze Okere said his wife was raped at gunpoint during the attack.

He further disclosed that the whereabouts of his two children, Brightstar Elijah and Flora Elijah, remain unknown following the incident.

The monarch also revealed that three of his vehicles, along with parts of his residence, were set ablaze by the attackers, resulting in substantial material losses and heightened fears for his safety.

Corroborating her husband’s account, his wife (name withheld) alleged that she was assaulted during the attack, stating that neighbours later assisted her with clothing after her garments were torn to shreds by the assailants.

Eze Okere called on security agencies to urgently intervene, thoroughly investigate the allegations, and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice without delay.

He also expressed disappointment over what he described as the silence and inaction of relevant authorities since the incident, warning that failure to act could embolden perpetrators and erode public confidence in the rule of law.

The traditional ruler appealed to the state government and well-meaning Nigerians for assistance, insisting that his life and that of his family remain under imminent threat.

While reiterating his commitment to peace and lawful conduct, he maintained that he would not be intimidated into silence, emphasizing that traditional institutions must be protected from political intimidation and violence.

“They looted all my properties that very day. The Council Chairman sometime ago arrested and charged me to court on the allegations of conspiracy and kidnapping. Instead of coming to court to give evidence or wait for the decision of the court, he decided to come to my house and attack me.

“Another surprise is that the Council Chairman drove the attackers to my house that very day,” he alleged.

When contacted, the Chairman of Etche Local Government Area, Mr. Chima Njoku, who spoke through his Press Secretary, Dagogo Isaac, said he would not comment on the matter.

He, however, advised the traditional ruler to present himself to the Anti-kidnapping and Anti-Robbery units of the Police that declared him wanted for alleged murder.

However, the Rivers State Police Command, in a statement by its image maker, CSP Grace Iringe-Koko, said it has recorded a significant breakthrough in the investigation of a case of conspiracy and murder involving one Shedrack Ogadinma Chukwem (Male, 42 years), an indigene of Umuemeshie Community, Chokota, in Igbo-Etche, Etche Local Government Area of the State.

According to the statement, through unrelenting investigative efforts by operatives of the Command attached to Anti-Cultism Unit, Emuohia Annex , one Robinson Uche (Male, 29 years), a native of Umuechem in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, was tracked and arrested at about 7:30 a.m. on 6th March, 2026.

The Command added that during interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed to have actively participated in the killing of the deceased.

According to his statement, the incident occurred on 17th December 2025 when he and four others, identified as Prince (also known as “Onyia-Army”), surname unknown; Achor (surname unknown); Gift Okere, also known as “Nnaye”; and another individual whose name he could not provide, were allegedly hired by one Chief Elijah Okere to bring the deceased to his palace.

The suspect further stated that upon arriving at the location where the deceased was attending a family meeting, their attempt to arrest him became unsuccessful.

He alleged that in the course of the encounter, the group shot the deceased, resulting in his death.

Meanwhile, the Police Command is yet to comment on the alleged attack on Eze Elijah Okere.