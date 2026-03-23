Insecurity: Paramount Ruler Seeks Profiling Of Residents

A Paramount Ruler in Rivers State, Nyenweli Elele-Alimini, in Emohua Local Government Area, Eze Peter Wagbara CP (rtd.), has called for the profiling of residents in his domain in order to forestall security threats and challenges.

The Nyenweli made the call at the weekend during the Ogbakor Elele Alimini 2026 first meeting held at their Kingdom Civic Centre in Elele, Alimini.

According to him, the step would help relevant authorities to keep tabs on residents and curtail criminality in the area.

The Paramount Ruler promised indigenes and non-indigenes living and doing business in the area of adequate security of their lives and properties.

“Inspite of the negative reports about insecurity in part of the country, I want to assure the people and residents of Elele Alimini of adequate protection of their lives and properties, hence the need for water-tight security throughout the nooks and crannies of Elele Alimini.

“Following the influx of people into Rivers State, particularly Elele Alimini right now, I want to charge chiefs and landlords in our kingdom to profile their tenants, religious leaders of the various faith-based organizations and commercial transporters in our domain”, Eze Wagbara said.

The retired Commissioner of Police stated that despite the violence and banditry in parts of the country, chiefs and elders as well as leaders of thoughts within his area would work closely to ensure peaceful co-existence among residents of Elele Alimini, adding that “it is one God, one Elele Alimini, and one destiny” under his reign.

He commended members of Elele Alimini Council of Chiefs and Elders as well as the CDC Chairman and the Youth President for their contributions toward the socio-economic development of the area.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Elele Alimini Gospel Ministers Forum (EAGMF), Apostle Hope Abikari, said there were a lot of churches serving God in Elele Alimini with different doctorines and practices and stressed on the need for confidentiality in handling of religious matters and related issues in the area.

“Eze Sir, I want to inform you that there are a lot of churches at Elele Alimini today serving God. In fact, this invite to religious leaders at Elele Alimini is very crucial. There is need to arrange for a fresh private meeting with religious leaders in Elele Alimini, which should be confidential. I suggest that a committee be set up to look into the activities of churches in Elele-Alimini”, he added.

He described Eze Wagbara as a Monarch who has the interest of his subjects at heart, and lauded Eze Wagbara and his Council of Chiefs, as well as members of Ogbakor Elele Alimini for their quality leadership in the kingdom.

On his part, the Chairman of Motor Cycle Operators Union of Nigeria, Elele Alimini Branch, Comrade Obuah Emeka, said members of the union who operate within Elele Alimini and Elele Okinali would render efficient services to commuters/passengers in the area.

Comrade Emeka explained that members of the union were not involved in crimes, noting that they do not constitute nuisance to the society.

He, however, promised to co-operate with the leaders of Elele Alimini in order to ensure safety within the area.