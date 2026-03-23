KENPOLY Matriculates 4,350 Students

The management of Kenule Beeson Saro Wiwa Polytechnic (KENOOLY), Bori, has matriculated a total of 4, 350 students into the 2025/2026 academic session.

The management said the matriculation ceremony is officially admitting students into various National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) courses in sciences, Engineering, Environmental and Management Technology, spreading in five different schools of the institution

Speaking at the event, the Acting Rector of the school, Dr. George Chile Wadike, told the matriculants that “the matriculation marks the beginning of a long and challenging, but fulfilling journey in your academic development. I implore you to be resilient, focused and dedicated to the primary reasons you are here”.

The polytechnic, Wadike said, “does not tolerate any form of indecency from students, social vices like examination malpractice, theft, cultism and other violences in any form, which attract outright expulsion.

“The Polytechnic is a place where you enjoy a lot of freedoms, but that freedom often comes with some corresponding obligations as your freedom ends where another person’s freedom begins.

“So, not only must you protect your rights, privileges and freedom, you must also ensure that you do not trample on the rights, privileges and freedom of Others.

“I, therefore, recommend that you emulate the examples of your mentors and lectures in self discipline, self care, good mode of dressing, fedelity to studies and work and general comportment so that you will not be found wanting.”

He continued that “Kenpoly is positioned to be a trailblazer in good governance, accountability and transparency within the firmament of Nigeria’s educational system.

“We have no doubt that this polytechnic is strongly positioned to solve some of the nations problems of unemployment by graduating not only self-employable youths, but also youths that are themselves employers of labour.”

He announced to the matriculants and parents that the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has introduced a new intervention line with the Career Development Centers.

Wadike said the new intervention is purposely for the initiation, taking-up and continuous maintenance of Student Career Guidance.

By: Chinedu Wosu