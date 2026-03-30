Police Launch Community-Centred National Day Celebration In Rivers, Today

Bayelsa State traditional rulers within the operational corridors of an oil and gas surveillance firm, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL), have lauded the company for standing up to its responsibilities of ensuring that its host communities were carried along in its scheme of things.

Speaking on behalf of traditional rulers during the March, 2026 stakeholders meeting of the firm in Yenagoa, on Thursday, Chairman of the State’s Traditional Rulers Council, HRM King Bubaraye Dakolo (Agada IV), praised the firm on its relentless efforts in changing the narratives of oil and gas host communities for the better.

The monarch thanked the firm for its various initiatives aimed at bringing succour and awareness to host communities, calling on other oil and gas companies to emulate the template set by the PINL to give relief to communities within their catchment areas.

Also speaking, the duo of the Chairman of the State’s Chapter of the Civil Liberties Organization (CLO), Comrade David West, and the Secretary, Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Central Zone, Comrade Azibator Efere, described the firm as having understood the yearnings and aspirations of peoples of its host communitues.

They, however, also charged the firm not to relent in its efforts to pay all outstanding stipends and remuneration owed benefitting stakeholders, saying the host communities and people on their own also owe a reciprocal relationship to the firm by keeping peace and tranquility in their domains.

Earlier in his opening remarks, General Manager, Community and Stakeholders Relations of the firm, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, said the attendance of stakeholders at the meeting reflects shared dedication to strengthening cooperation, sustaining peace, and advancing development across the host communities within the firm’s operational corridors.

He said the February stakeholders engagement was not held due to circumstances beyond the company’s control, saying, however, that the period allowed the PINL to consolidate on some important aspects of community empowerment programmes, including the disbursement of scholarship grants to beneficiaries of host communities.

Mezeh stressed that it is the belief of the firm that most of the beneficiaries have received their grants, calling on students who are yet to receive to visit an established help desk to address such concerns and ensure that no beneficiary is left behind.

“Distinguished stakeholders, your continued partnership with Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) has remained a cornerstone of our operational success.

“Over the past years, our engagements have consistently demonstrated that dialogue, cooperation, and mutual trust remain the most effective tools for building sustainable relationships between private security companies (PSC) and host communities.

“At PINL, we hold firmly to one guiding principle – Community partnership is national security. When communities protect infrastructure, they protect livelihoods, national revenue, and the future of our country”, he said.

Speaking on national energy outlook and the future of Nigeria’s energy, the surveillance firm reiterated that the nation’s energy sector remains central to national development and economic stability.

It cited recent developments in the sector, which, he said, reflects renewed progress and growing opportunities for the country’s energy future.

“According to the latest operational report released by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the national oil company recorded a profit after tax of N385 billion in January 2026, generating N2.571 trillion in revenue and remitting N726 billion to the Federation Account during the same period after 1.64 million barrels per day production.

“These figures demonstrate renewed operational efficiency and improved performance across Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

“This improvement was driven largely by the successful completion of maintenance operations at key onshore facilities.

“Nigeria also recorded encouraging progress in natural gas production, which increased to 7,283 million standard cubic feet per day, compared to 6,914 million standard cubic feet per day recorded in December 2025.

“Gas sales strengthened as well, reaching approximately 4,978 million standard cubic feet per day, reflecting improved supply to power plants, industrial consumers, and export markets”, he stated.

The company promised to sustain its advocacy for oil and gas riverine communities to also enjoy uninterrupted supply of petroleum products via provision of functional floating petrol and gas stations, reassuring that the federal government is aware of the challenges of the people as they continue to buy these products above the prevailing market price.

“Distinguished stakeholders, the progress recorded in recent months would not have been possible without your cooperation.

“Enhanced collaboration between host communities, security agencies, government institutions, and pipeline operators has significantly reduced incidents of crude oil theft and vandalism across our operational corridors.

“However, we’re currently faced with an unpleasant situation, and I must use this opportunity to sound a strong warning to all our contractors and surveillance teams.

“Recently, at Atali axis – Zone 4, two tankers were intercepted while attempting to load crude. It was only through the effectiveness of our backup intelligence system that this operation was foiled, otherwise, those trucks would have successfully loaded.

“Preliminary findings point to a possible coordinated conspiracy. Let me be clear, once investigations are concluded, everyone found culpable will be brought to justice, and no one will be spared.

“Furthermore, in Bayelsa State, at Otukpoti axis, Zone 9, we recorded yet another case of sabotage arising from negligence on the part of our surveillance guards.

“This is unacceptable. Let this serve as a clear and firm warning to all contractors and operatives that any act of negligence, compromise, or collusion will not be tolerated.

“Going forward, any contractor found wanting will not only lose their contract, but will also face full prosecution under the law.

“At the same time, we must continue to strengthen collaboration. The community intelligence systems have significantly enhanced information flow and improved response times”, he said.

On community-centered development initiatives, the PINL Manager said beyond infrastructure protection, the company’s job is fundamentally about people and community development.

He promised that the firm remains committed to promoting initiatives that improve the welfare of host communities and foster inclusive participation, including capacity building training for community-based contractors, prioritizing collaboration, noting that security was a shared responsibility

“We’ll have more Youth participation in pipeline protection activities, women-focused economic empowerment programmes, educational support, through scholarship schemes.

“Several interventions have been implemented, including, scholarship programmes for students, women empowerment initiatives, medical outreach programmes, distribution of humanitarian support and palliatives.

“We recognize that young people remain critical stakeholders in the future of our communities and for this reason, PINL is proposing a comprehensive Youth Skills Acquisition Programme in 2026 across our states of operations.

“We also acknowledge stakeholder feedback regarding the women empowerment programme, particularly the need for faster disbursement.

“So, we’re currently working closely with Premium Trust Bank, and payments will commence as soon as possible”, Mezeh reiterated.

On Environmental issues, the firm said environmental stewardship remains a central priority in its operations, saying that it understands the legitimate concerns of host communities regarding environmental protection and ecosystem preservation.

“Our operational framework continues to prioritize pipeline integrity management, rapid incident response systems, collaboration with regulatory agencies and host communities, promotion of safe operational practices, environmental awareness and sensitization programmes”, the PINL Manager added.