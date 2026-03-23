Cash Handouts Unproductive For Sustainable Agricultural Development – Engineer Kii

Rivers State by its natural disposition is gifted with strategic economic advantage, particularly in agricultural potentials and fortunes. This informs successive governments’ interest in developing the agricultural sector, such as the School to Land Program, the Shongai Project, among several others.

The objective is to engender and leverage the sector beyond mere subsistence practices into a full thriving economy, with the engagement and involvement of the youthful and productive population.

The Farm to Future Agro Based Training for Rivers youths by the present administration is notably one of the most pragmatic efforts of the Rivers State Government to engage the prospective creative capital of both the natural and human resources in the agricultural sector for sustainable development.

The concept, premised on the imperative of maximizing the huge agrarian prowess of the state, targets creation of sustainable livelihood for the teeming youth of the state. The project is also intended to achieve the chore needs of food sufficiency and job creation in the state.

This implies a significant deviation from the acculturised norm of expectations of financial benefits as the outcome of government programs and policies.

The tenets of the program are expressly difined in concept and practice as shown in the phases of its execution.

However, some beneficiaries of the project recently staged a protest, allegdging unpaid largesse, diversion of funds and perceived slighting by the Rivers State Ministry of agriculture. The said protest has stirred up concerns among stakeholders about how people view government policies.

Many see the protest as an attempt to create tension around the program and sabotage its original objectives.

Stakeholders and commentators are of the view that the Rivers State is in dire need of development in every critical sector, as such the Ministry of Agriculture and its partners should be given the benefit of the doubt to implement the project to its logical conclusion without being hauled with accusations.

The former Commissioner for Agriculture, Engineer Victor Kii who was at the fore of driving the program has in a press statement debunked the allegations and sued for calm, restraint and understanding. Engineer Kii assured the participants that the empowerment phase will be implemented as soon as administrative normalcy is restored.

He commended the participants for their commitment and discipline during the training and urged them to uphold the norms of the program rather than misrepresenting its intentions.

Some pundits who commented on the recent development decried the fact that many people still hold on to the notion that incentives billed to create sustainable impact through skills based programs, should be given out as largess, without adroit supervision of its utility function. This practice has however created a culture of economic doldrum, dependency and servitude in the past.

Thus the idea of seen the Rivers Farm to Future project as a mere quixotic experiment for cash benefits without achieving set goals is counter productive. Such opportunistic thinking have stunted government efforts over the years in achieving long term objectives of development.

As disclosed by the former commissioner for Agriculture in his detailed explanation, the Farm to Future project was strategically designed to address this culpable deficit in institutional planning and consolidation of results.

The former commissioner gave an explicit description of the nexus of operation of the program.

As revealed by him; ” The program is a strategic intervention to equip young people in Rivers with practical skills and to nurture a new generation of agricultural entrepreneurs. 500 beneficiaries received intensive agri business training in the first phase.”

He pointed out that the program was conceived and designed in line with global best practices which de emphasizes indiscriminate cash handouts for beneficiaries. Rather it promotes practical engagements in agricultural activities and business initiatives.

At the end of the training in February, beneficiaries were encouraged either individually or in cooperative clusters to identify value chain for establishment of viable businesses.

They were also asked to produce structured business proposals for perusal and review by the ministry of agriculture and appointed consultants, after which successful proposals would be forwarded to the Bank of Agriculture with Rivers State Government providing guarantees.

The strategies for implementation include field inspections and evaluation for beneficiaries who had already commenced practical activities in identified locations.

The approach was to discourage the commonplace ideology of diverting funds meant for specific projects for unrelated purposes, thereby undermining the conscious exploration of creative potentials into long term benefits.

The process was however temporary interrupted by the dissolution of the Rivers State Executive Council and the ongoing renovation of the Rivers State Secretariat complex but the profound optimism and positive expectations that are the hallmark of the project remains sacrosanct.

Engineer Kii assures.

By: Beemene Taneh