NEM Insurance celebrates IWD 2026 with pledge to sustain support for women endeavour

NEM Insurance Plc – the number one motor insurance provider in Nigeria, in a vibrant commemoration of the 2026 International Women’s Day (IWD), has reaffirmed its dedication to fostering an inclusive environment that empowers women to excel in their endeavours.

Speaking at the corporate headquarters in Lagos, the Chairman of NEM Insurance Plc, Tope Smart, stated that the company remains resolute in its mission to support women affairs, noting that their contributions are vital to the sustainability of the insurance industry.

Aligning with the global theme “Give To Gain,” Smart highlighted that the insurance provider views gender diversity not just as a corporate social responsibility, but as a core driver of innovation and high-level performance.

“Our commitment to female professionals at NEM Insurance is unwavering,” Smart declared. “We recognize that by ‘giving’ women the right tools, mentorship, and leadership platforms, the industry ‘gains’ unparalleled dedication and diverse perspectives that move the needle of progress.”

The multiple award winning underwriting company and one of the top three leading general insurance business companies in Nigeria, has remained focused in promoting and supporting women affairs.

Adding her voice to the celebration, the General Manager, Corporate Services, Mrs. Mojisola Teluwo, emphasized that the company’s gender-focused initiatives, such as the “She Means Business” contest, represent a practical approach to inspiring inclusion.

Mrs. Teluwo maintained that supporting women-led initiatives is a strategic investment in the fabric of society, rather than just a philanthropic gesture.

“At NEM Insurance, we believe that when a woman thrives, a family thrives, and the nation prospers,” Mrs. Teluwo stated. “The ‘She Means Business’ initiative is our way of moving beyond mere applause for women toward active, tangible support. We are proud to provide the financial catalyst needed for visionary women to turn their business aspirations into reality.”

To mark the occasion, the leadership outlined several key pillars of support:

Leadership Development: Targeted training programs to prepare more women for executive-level decision-making.

Inclusive Work Culture: Sustaining a workplace environment that balances professional growth with personal well-being.

Economic Catalyst: Providing grants and professional frameworks to help female entrepreneurs upscale their operations.

The event featured a series of internal sessions where female staff engaged in mentorship dialogues, focusing on career advancement within the evolving landscape of the Nigerian insurance sector and paint and Sip, which provided an opportunity for women to showcase their creativity.

Smart concluded by urging other industry stakeholders to prioritize the development of female talent, asserting that a more inclusive sector is a more prosperous one for all Nigerians.